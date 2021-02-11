GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES
Division II
Coaches: Jim Davis (second season, 10th overall); assistant Spencer Morse
Last Year’s Record: 15-8, lost in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Addie Petit, Olivia Matteis, Lydia Bushey, Kristen Watters
Returnees: Courtney Lewis, Jr., GK; Liza Morse, Jr., F; Elizabeth Duranleau, Fr, F; Clara Andre, Jr., F; Reese Petit, Fr., F; Holly Stein, Sr., F; Sarah Tanner, Fr, F; Korey Champney, Sr., D; Julia Ballinger, Sr., D; Emily Tanner, Sr., D.
Newcomers: Lexi Duranleau, Sr., F; Brooke-Lynne Choinere, Fr., D; Lexi Mosher, Fr., F; Elizabeth Laflamme, Jr., F; Bennett Crance, Fr., F; Maely Brightman, Jr., F.
Players to Watch: “Emily Tanner, Korey Champney and Julia Ballinger possess strong skating skills, excellent shots and bring an attacking dimension from the defense position,” coach Davis said. “Reese Petit, Clara Andre, Liza Morse, Sarah Tanner, Elizabeth Duranleau and Holly Stein add speed, experience and scoring from the forward position.”
Season Outlook: The addition of freshmen Brooke-Lynne Choiniere and Lexi Mosher, and the return of Lexi Duranleau to the roster bolster the speed, skill from last year’s semifinal team, Davis stated, adding that a continued focus on building the attack from the defensive position will provide an overall offensive style.
“With defense players capable of joining the attack and becoming offensive threats, this will provide the team with balanced scoring from all positions,” he noted. “A defense-first mentality with solid and consistent goaltending will be critical to the season’s success. This team faces its most difficult schedule in recent years against some of the best D-I and D-II teams.
“With consistent play, this team has the potential to make a deep run in the playoffs.”
BOYS HOCKEY
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division II
Coach: Dick Emery (seventh season)
Last Year’s Record: 9-11, lost to Missisquoi in first round
Graduation Losses: Patrick Fox, Kieran Fletcher, Gregor Vogel, Colby Switser, Jeremy Reardon, Garrett Rice, Daegan Ignjatovic, Gabriel Salen, Steven Berchin, Maxim Schnell.
Returnees: Viktor Pallasvesa, Sr., F; Nate Adams, Sr., F; Jaden Hayes, Sr., D; Nathan Hughes, Sr., GK; Gherig Beck, Jr., F; Ian McNeil, Jr., F; Ronnie Tucker, Jr., D; Noah Choinnierre, Soph., D; Camden Ignjatovic, Soph., F; Chase Porter, Jr., F; Ethan Howell, Sr., F; Daniel Brennan, Fr., F.
Newcomers: Nathan Cushing, Fr., F; Spencer Hayes, Fr., D; Holden Newland, Fr., F; Karson Clark, Jr., GK; Cam Harper, Sr., D; Nick Stein, Soph., D.
Players To Watch: Nate Adams: All-around player with skills to play forward or defense, leader of the team; Viktor Pallasvesa: Natural goal scorer with a year of growth to adapt to the STJ system. Offensive threat every game; Ronnie Tucker: Will lead the defensive squad with great speed and skill, and will also be an offensive threat. “Chase Porter and Camden Ignjatovic will both look to add to their offensive performance last year and produce solid numbers as they solidify their chemistry as linemates, and Jaden Hayes will be a solid defensemen with a dangerous shot from the blue line,” coach Emery said.
Season Outlook: “This team has had a great outlook and attitude in dealing with the significant hurdles the season has brought,” he added. “With the addition of the lighted outdoor rink on campus and support the school has provided, this season will be the most memorable of their high school hockey careers no matter the final standings.”
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Coach: Jeremy Roberge (first season); assistants Mike Matteis (first), Brad Goodwin (sixth)
Last Year’s Record: 14-7-1, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Patrick Gaudreau, Jacob Montgomery, Martin Rudolf, Dzamal Benda, Duncan D’Olimpio
Returnees: Sawyer Goodwin, Sr., GK; Ashton Gould, Soph., F; Conlon St. John, Sr., GK; Levi Machell, Soph., F; Aiden Hale, Jr., F; Parker Whitcomb, Jr., D; Theo Levine, Soph., F; Adam Sykes, Sr., F; Dylan Miller, Jr., D; Nick Matteis, Jr., D; Alex Young, Sr., F; Jake Sanville, Soph., D; Colin MacDairmid, Sr., GK.
Newcomers: Hazen Union freshman Andrew Menard, D/F; Garett Shatney, Soph., GK.
Players To Watch: “Any one of our senior goalies, MacDiarmid, St. John and Goodwin, could be our starter depending on who is confident and practicing well,” coach Roberge says. “Nick Matteis, Aiden Hale and Dan Lanoue will form a very strong line. Dylan Miller will be tough to beat on defense and will provide some good offensive play on the back end.”
Season Outlook: “Hard to predict with the short amount of time we have had to prepare, and me seeing them play for the first time just two short weeks ago,” he said. “Practice restrictions have made it tough for the boys to do any sort of work with their linemates or D partner. We will make a strong showing and be tough to play against. We have strong goaltending and 12 of our 17 players played together last year. These boys are fast, play well together and work hard. They put a lot of pressure on the puck and support the puck carrier very well.”
