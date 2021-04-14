2021 Area Vermont H.S. Lacrosse Previews

GIRLS
ST. JOHNSBURY
Division II
Coach: Tom Forster (fifth season)
Last Year’s Record: No season in 2020. Had a great playoff run in 2019, defeating U-32 and nemesis Green Mountain Valley School. Lost championship game 10-9 to Vergennes.
Graduation Losses: Lilly Leach (playing lax at D-II Stonehill College), Olivia Matteis, Jena Fillion (playing club lacrosse at UVM), Jericho Rutledge
Returnees: Ella Ceppetelli, Sr., A; Polly Currier, Sr., A; Mairen Tierney, Sr., A; Millie Clarner, Sr., A/MF; Holly Stein, Sr., MF; Grace Clark, Sr., MF; Ruby Yerkes, Sr., D; Elizabeth Douglas, Sr., D. Ellie Rice, Jr., MF; Avery Tomczyk, Jr., MF.
Newcomers: Isabel Bourgeois, Sr., D; Katie Cushing, Sr., A; Sierra Shippee, Sr., D/MF; Anona Hening, Sr., A; Maddie Hurlbert, Jr., G; Audrey Royer, Jr., G; Clara Andre, Jr., D/MF; Mary Cook, Jr., D; Keating Maurer, Jr., A; Lauren Giourard, Jr., MF/D; Lizza Laflamme, Jr., MF; Madigan Maurer, Jr., D; Abby Reardon, Jr., MF/A; Maren Nitche, Soph., MF; Sophia Shippee, Soph., MF.
Players To Watch: Ella Ceppetelli: Poised, crafty and experienced attacker with deep lacrosse IQ. Look for her to create offense with assists and goals. Polly Currier: Fun-loving, experienced attack player who can’t wait to work with her teammates to take the team far. Mairen Tierney: Strong smart attack player who will score often. Holly Stein: Scrappy senior midfielder who will vacuum ground balls, play tough defense, and control the ball in transition. Ellie Rice: Tireless, poised junior midfielder who is strong on both ends of the field. Maren Nitche: Sophomore midfielder who has soft hands, great skills and can work with anyone. Sophia Shippee: Fast, aggressive, enthusiastic sophomore midfielder. Ruby Yerkes, Isabel Bourgeois, Sierra Shippee: Senior defenders with great leadership skills that will anchor the defense.
Season Outlook: “After last year’s season was snatched away by COVID-19, this team is just so excited to play lacrosse!” coach Forster said. “With 12 seniors and 13 juniors this team has depth, poise and skill going into a challenging 12-game schedule. If this group of young women can keep their positive attitude, control the ball with fundamental skills, and dominate the middle of the field, they will have a very successful season.”
——
BOYS
ST. JOHNSBURY
Division II
Coach: Rich Plonski (third season)
Last Year’s Record: No season in 2020. St. J went 4-11 in 2019.
Graduation Losses: Ryan Egan, Noah Sorin, Max Poulin, Gabe Gumbs
Returnees: Gardner Auchincloss, Sr., MF; Geoff Hauver, Sr., DM; Jaden Hayes, Sr., A; Juniors: Will Kimber, Jr., D; Robbie Stone, Jr., D.
Newcomers: Ethan Howell, Sr., MF; Thomas Zschau, Sr., MF; Jude Coe, Jr., MF; Josh Gates, Jr., D; Dominik Gray, Jr., G; Wyatt Knaus, Jr., D; Ian McNeil, Jr., MF; Caleb Morgan, Jr., A; Chase Porter, Jr., A; Jacob Silver, Jr., D; Sam Begin, Jr., MF; Karson Clark, Jr., M; Sophomores: Camden Ignjatovic, Soph., M.
Player To Watch: Will Kimber: “Great defensive addition as a freshman. We expect to see his growth in size and lacrosse IQ pay off as a defensive leader this year,” coach Plonski said.
Season Outlook: “We have a great group of guys, though we lack as much varsity experience as we would normally have, because of missing last year,” Plonski added. “I expect to see our team get better each game and be playing our best at the end of the season. We have a challenging schedule with the addition of a few teams who have moved into D-II from D-I. We have also added a few new upperclassmen who are phenomenal athletes but have not played lacrosse before. If they continue to develop as quickly as they have over the first week, I expect to see great things from this team by the end of the season.”
