2021 Area Vermont/New Hampshire H.S. Baseball Previews

Area high school baseball preview capsules for the 2021 season, as reported to the Caledonian-Record sports department.
VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Coach: John Lenzini (first season)
2019 Record: 7-9, quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: N/A
Returnees: Arlo Aldrich, Sr., P/OF; Will Fowler, Jr., 3B/P; Colby Garey-Wright, Jr., P/OF.
Newcomers: Brady Beck, Sr., IF/OF; Isaiah Priest, Sr., OF/C; Cody Van Dine, Sr., IF/OF; Christian Weed, Sr., OF/1B; Ezekiel Woodward, Jr.; Beau Despins, Jr., IF; Fritz Hauser, Jr., 1B/P; Liam Laidlaw, Jr., C; Luke McCormack, Jr., SS/P; Finn McDuffee, Jr., IF/OF; Colby Prue, Jr., IF/OF; Lane Stone, Jr., P; Tim Tremblay, Jr., OF/C; Tyler Holm. Soph., 2B/P.
Players To Watch: Aldrich, Garey-Wright, and Fowler return to the varsity, and each will work from the mound.
Season Outlook: The Hilltoppers will aim to compete in every game this season and show promise in all aspects of the game.
—
DANVILLE
Division IV
Coach: Nick DeCaro (seventh season); assistants Matt Ware, Shamus Morrisey, Tim White, Cole Beliveau
2019 Record: 8-5 (lost in state finals)
2019 Graduation Losses: Ethan Melen, James McChesney, Ian Steele
Returnees: Jacob Baesemann, Sr., IF/P; Graham LaHaye, Sr., OF; Jacob LeClair, Sr., OF/IF/C; Dillon Brigham, Jr., OF/P; Logan Goodwin, Jr., IF;
Newcomers: Caleb Nelson, Sr., IF/P; Joe Schlesinger, Jr., C/IF/P; Thomas Edgar, Soph., OF; Denver Lindstrom, Soph., OF; Dusty Loura-Bumps, Soph., IF/P; Jonn Morgan, Soph., C/IF/P; Cooper Calkins, Fr., OF, P; Anthoni Guinard, Fr., OF/P; Andy McReynolds, Fr., IF; Anthony Raymond, Fr., IF/OF.
Players to Watch: Everyone
Season Outlook: “We’re so excited to be out on the field and playing baseball again,” coach DeCaro said. “We have a young and energetic team this year, returning five players from two years ago, and welcoming 10 new players. We will be looking to build and improve with each practice and game. We are looking forward to seeing each of our players grow and develop throughout the season. There certainly will be some on-the-job training in several positions and on the pitching staff, and we will need to rely on our senior leadership to help guide our underclassmen.
“If we simplify the game, make the routine plays look routine, focus on throwing strikes as a pitching staff, and put the ball in play, we should be able to compete this year,” he added. “We’ll be looking to build consistency into our plate appearances and in the field. We hope to hit late May/early June playing our best baseball.”
—
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Coach: Scott Blood (15th season)
2019 Record: Lost to Black River in the quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Trucker Sulham
Returnees: Collin Punderson, Sr., P/IF; Ryan Gardner, Sr., IF/P/OF; Matt Frey, Sr., P/C/OF; DJ Nelson, Sr., OF; John Dennis, Jr., P/IF; Cameron Dennis, Jr., IF/P; Sam Demers, Jr., OF; Hollis Munson, Jr., IF/P; Tanner Winchester, Jr., IF/OF/P; Ethan Gilding, Jr., C/IF; Ryan Edson, Jr., OF.
Newcomers: Evan Dennis, Soph., P/IF; Ricky Fennimore, Soph., P/IF/OF; Lucas Welch, Soph., C/IF; Owen Murray, Fr., P/IF/OF; Hayden Carle, Fr., P/C/OF; Keegan Frigon, Fr., P/IF/OF.
Players To Watch: Collin Punderson: “Collin ended his sophomore year hitting with power. He advanced his skills last summer and fall and is ready to be a leader in the field and dominating at the plate,” coach Blood stated. John Dennis: “John can play any position, has shown signs of early season strength as a pitcher, and has all of the necessary skills to be a strong offensive threat.” Hollis Munson: “Hollis has the makings to dominate the mound this year. His focus, growth, and desire are leading him down the path of success right now.” Ethan Gilding: “Ethan was our starting catcher as a freshman. Now as a junior, his leadership behind the plate, above-average arm strength, and potential to hit for power make him a candidate to thrive in all statistical categories this year.”
Season Outlook: “Overall, this is a balanced team of veteran players and newcomers,” Blood remarked. “First and foremost, we will have fun! Without a season in 2020, we all appreciate having a season this year. I predict this group of players will use their competitive spirit to gain traction quickly and learn from mistakes. We will progress at the speed of trust and a common vision, which hopefully will be aligned with a strong postseason run deep into the playoffs!”
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Coach: AJ Bray (ninth season)
2019 Record: 11-9
Graduation Losses: Quinton Eastman, Danny Kubkowski, Justin Santoro
Returnees: Josh Finkle, Sr., P/IF; Parker Paradice, Sr., SS/P; Austin Marquis, Sr., 2B; Jaxon Edwards, Sr., CF; Grady Millen, Jr., C/P/IF); Jeff Santo, Jr., OF.
Newcomers: Landon Bromley, Sr., OF; Jason Hamilton, Sr., 1B; Stephen Lucas, Sr., OF; Cole Hadlock, Sr., OF; Sophomore: Juan Hernandez, Soph., P/OF; Freshmen: Blake Fillion, Fr., 1B/SS/P; JP Perez, Fr., P/IF; Kyle Fuentes, Fr., C/OF; Camden Cook, Fr., OF; Dre Akines, Fr., OF; Ross Kelly, Fr., 2B/P); Charlie Daine, Fr., 3B/P); Bode Belyea, Fr., C/OF); Morgan Kelly, Fr., OF.
Players To Watch: Finkle and Paradice. Both were all-state selections in 2019, and “they are both capable of being even better this year,” says coach Bray.
Season Outlook: “Having missed last year I expect things will be a little rough to start, but everyone is in the same boat,” he added. “Good news for us is, a lot of of our players were able to play last summer. I expect we’ll be competitive out of the gate. With all these newcomers it’s going to be a competition to see who fills out the lineup card. The goal is to have a set lineup by early May and be ready to roll come playoff time. Looking forward to a good season.”
—
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Coach: David Blanco (first season)
2020 Record: Didn’t play
Returnees: Matt St. Cyr, Sr., SS/P/OF; Jimmy Blanco, Sr. 2B/SS/P/OF; Julian Kenison, Sr., 1B/P/OF; Chris Corliss, Jr.,3B/OF/P; Riley McVetty, Jr., OF; Aiden Whiting, Soph., C/P/IF/OF.
Newcomers: Addison Leighton, Sr., OF/P (transfer from WMR); Dylan Desautels, Jr., OF; Jacob Jewell, Soph., OF/P/1B; Evan Blanco, Soph., OF/IF/P; Shayne Holmes, Soph., OF; Jace Ramsay, Fr., C/IF/OF; Logan McCarthy, Fr., OF/2B; Andrew Saunders, Fr., OF.
Season Outlook: “Still really a work in progress,” coach Blanco says. “Many of these boys haven’t touched a baseball in two years. Trying to get everyone in shape for the season and prevent any issues. Things look promising as we spend more time together and work out the rust.”
—
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Coach: Ben Hicks (10th season)
2019 Record: 15-6
2019 Graduation Losses: Griffin Crane, Braxton Brown, Riley Corrigan, Gunnar Carr, Garrett Lachance. 2020 losses: Jack Curtis, Connor Bosse.
Returnees: Brayden White, Sr., P/IF/C; Brody Labounty, Jr., C/P/IF; Tyler Hicks, Jr., P/IF
Newcomers: Parker Valdez, Sr., OF; Keegan Nelson, Jr., OF/IF; Justin Gillespie, Jr., OF; Logan Ames, Jr., OF/P; Karter Deming, Soph., P/IF; Robert Breault, Fr., IF/P/C; Ethan Heng, Fr., OF; Brayden Shallow, Fr., OF; Ian St. Cyr, Fr., OF/P/C; Daniel Stintson, Fr., IF/P; Corey Silver, Fr., P/C/OF; Vance DuPont, Fr., IF; Justin Valdez, Fr., OF/P.
Season Outlook: “Lots of new faces, only returning three players with varsity experience,” coach Hicks noted. “Having five starting pitchers is definitely a plus. Offensively we have a lot of work to do! It’s challenging going from essentially seventh-grade pitching (COVID) to varsity, but the potential is there. Optimistic for the season overall with strong pitching and catching.”
