2021 Area Vermont/New Hampshire H.S. Tennis Previews

VERMONT
BOYS
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I (Metro)
Coach: Daniel Bosco (seventh season)
2019 Record: 10-5, lost in second round of playoffs
Graduation Losses: Takahiro Matsumoto, Natpugit (Owen) Pakseubzin, Jose Losada, Yucheng “Hank” Chang
Returnees: Mate Koszo, Sr., first singles
Newcomers: Moises Zetune, Sr.; Forster Goodrich, Jr.; Roldan, Alvaro, Jr.; Elias Tussie, Jr., doubles; Ivan Garza, Jr., doubles; James Piluso, Soph.; Riku Momozawa, Soph., third singles; Jorge Trade, Soph., second singles; Jose Daniel, Fr.; Jack Jafif, Fr., doubles; Eduardo Moussali, Fr.; Jose Sacal, Fr.
Players To Watch: Mate Koszo: Looking to repeat as state champion; Jorge Trade: Powerful serve and forehand.
Season Outlook: “This season looks to be promising as we have an influx of new players joining the defending state champion, Mate Koszo, as our captain and our leader. Depth may be an issue for us this season as we look to develop some of our new members. I believe we should be competitive in all matches this season and hope to advance at least one round in the playoffs.”
—
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Mountain Division
Coach: Paul Bosco (seventh season)
Graduation Losses: “It feels like we graduated two senior classes at once,” coach Bosco said. “Nick Bliss, Connor Davis and Collin Archer were our great singles leaders, as were Evan Tremblay and Andrew Charbanneau at doubles. I hope these boys go on to a lifetime of fun and good health with tennis. They have greatly influenced the others who have passed through this program.”
Season Outlook: “Our last full season, 2019, found the team with an entry to the state playoffs at Middlebury. We expected to be even better in 2020 with our premiere doubles team looking unbeatable and our best singles players returning with great promise.
“This year NC tennis has a solid core of experienced players. Chris Johnson, Derek Medley, Max Roberts and Conlon St. John all have solid experience and good success. Jeff Blais has been playing with team players for two years, and we have some new names with big forehands. So in spite of a missed season and many COVID restrictions, our team is poised to have a good season.”
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Coaches: Leslie Claridge, Mike Curtis, Bill McCarten, Bob Arcand
Girls Team: Leilani Heng, Sr.; Paris Mulvey, Jr.; Clementine Southworth, Jr., Jackie Young, Jr.; Rachel Black, Jr.; Maddy Lorenz, Soph.; Nia Bebbs, Fr.; Grace Fowler Fr.; Jocelyn Wyman, Fr.; Maddisen Stanley, Fr.
Boys Team: Austin Staley, Sr.; Kieran Tobin, Soph.; Robert Southworth, Fr.; Scott Black, Fr.; John Randall, Fr.; Jude Percey, Fr.; Eric Wright, Fr.
Graduation Loss: David Southworth
Outlook: The Spartans have had a great preseason in preparing for the April 15 season opener against Littleton. The Spartans are young with 11 underclassmen in the program. “It’s exciting to see so many newcomers on the court,” coach Claridge says. “The teams look really solid right now, there are some experienced players leading the way, with a lot of kids picking the game up fast.”
Boys: Robert Southworth enters the season as the top seed, with Kieran Tobin working himself into the two seed. John Randall, Austin Staley, and Jude Percey are battling for seeds three through five. Scott Black and Eric Wright are getting better on a daily basis, as the team looks for one of them to grab the #6 seed. “The even strength of the boys roster 1-5 should be an advantage going forward,” coach Curtis says.
Girls: Nia Bebbs, Clementine Southworth, and Leilani Heng look to lead the Spartans. “Nia and Clementine are very strong on the baseline, they have huge forehands. Leilan is very consistent, getting better each day I work with her,” Curtis says. “Maddy Lorenz will also be a key player, playing both singles and doubles. Jackie Young and Jocelyn Wyman will round out the singles seeding for the Spartan ladies.
Season Outlook: “Practices have been really competitive. The players are friends but they also want to win, which is great for the upcoming season,” he added. “I think we can do well this year.”
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
BOYS
Division III
Coach: Caroline Simon (first season); assistant Matthew Simon.
Returnees: Jean Diaz, Sr.; Riley Johnson, Sr.; Gaege Lemay, Jr; Tye Simon, Soph.
Newcomers: Matt Kelly, Sr.; Gordan Chau, Soph.; Carmichael Lopez, Soph.; Grady Hadlock, Fr.; Luca Rossi, Fr.
Season Outlook: Preseason practice began March 30, and “Although many of the new team members have had no previous tennis training, the entire team is showing remarkable growth in skill and they bring natural athleticism to the table,” coach Caroline Simon said. “The team has a great work ethic and is focusing on mechanics and consistency. We anticipate a successful and enjoyable season.”
Due to quarantines, challenge matches have not taken place and official ranking has not been set, she noted, adding that matches are scheduled with Profile and White Mountain Regional. Both coaches are alumni of LHS and its tennis teams. Both were assistant coaches in 2002.
GIRLS
Division III
Coach: Al Smith (23rd season); assistant Tracy Ross
2019 Record: 16-1, lost to St. Thomas Aquinas in finals.
Graduation Losses: Laney Hadlock, Lexi Walker, Gabbie Leavitt, Nicole Piette
Returnees: Olivia Corrigan, Nathaly Rossi, Bre Lemay, Lauren McKee
Newcomers: Lauryn Corrigan, Claire Hennessey, Ellasyn Howard, Kaitlyn Ilacqua, Alexi Hastings, Emily Mainous, Mackenzie Allaire, Nicoria Johnson, Carrie Meunier, Taylor Nelson
Players To Watch: “Our current roster has only two girls with any significant game experience and only one with singles experience from the 2019 season,” coach Smith remarked. “However, with the exception of our number 1 player, Olivia Corrigan, there is significant depth at numbers 2 through 8. On this year’s roster, I would not be surprised to see some of our new players challenge our returning players for singles positions.”
Season Outlook: “Overall, we have a very athletic team that has really taken advantage of the warmer spring and played more tennis at practices and on their own than in past years. I believe that all of the restrictions and loss of so many activities for our students this past year has allowed our athletes to enjoy the game more. Our goal for this tennis season is to stay healthy, enjoy the weather, learn and improve our tennis game. As in past seasons, we want to play competitive tennis and continue our season as long as we can.”
