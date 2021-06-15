2021 BCANH Division IV All-State Baseball Teams

The 2021 Division IV All-State teams, as selected by the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire.
Co-Players of the Year
Jourdan Stevens, Lin-Wood
Stephen Coffey, Newmarket
Co-Coaches of the Year
Aaron Loukes, Lin-Wood
Jeff Hastings, Derryfield
FIRST TEAM
Josh Finkle, Littleton, Sr.
Grady Millen, Littleton, Jr.
Charles Loukes, Lin-Wood, Sr.
Anthony Pizzuto, Gorham, Soph.
Spencer Prehemo, Pittsburg-Canaan, Sr.
Jimmy Blanco, Groveton, Sr.
Jourdan Stevens, Lin-wood, Sr.
Corey Bemis, Woodsville, Sr.
Troy Brennan, Wilton, Jr.
Sean Brennan, Wilton, Jr.
Janai Cruz, Derryfield, Jr.
Will Perkowski, Derryfield, Soph.
Jesse MacGlashing, Pittsfield, Sr.
Hayden Goodreau, Newmarket, Sr.
Jake Tobin, Newmarket, Sr.
Stephen Coffey, Newmarket, Sr.
Harper Flint Sunapee, Sr.
Jackson Cooney, Sunapee, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Nathan Superchi, Lisbon, Sr.
Aaron Walter, Farmington, Jr.
Kevin O’Connell, Epping, Jr.
Kolton Dowse, Colebrook, Fr.
Jackson Horne, Woodsville, Soph.
Aiden Davis, Hinsdale, Soph.
Jacob Morris, Lin-Wood, Sr.
John Perry, Lin-Wood, Jr.
Maxx Spinelli, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Scott Johnson, Epping, Sr.
Blake Fillion, Littleton, Fr.
Parker Paradice, Littleton, Sr.
Dominick Otero, Lisbon, Fr.
Mitch Regan, Derryfield, Soph.
Drew Clifford Sunapee, Jr.
Brody Tufts, Farmington, Jr.
Nick Nigro, Newmarket, Soph.
Caleb Stopyro, Pittsfield, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Marik Boire, Colebrook, Sr.
Sam Crisp, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.
Dylan Cummings, Epping, Fr.
Dylan Doulong, Epping, Fr.
Jack Boudreault, Woodsville, Fr.
Austin Marquis, Littleton, Sr.
Frankie Brandt, Derryfield, Sr.
Dylan Colby, Lisbon, Jr.
Hunter Morse, Sunapee, Jr.
Evan Drake, Derryfield, Sr.
Jack Sturgeon, Moultonborough, Fr.
Kevin Adie, Derryfield, Jr.
Alex Comire, Derryfield, Fr.
Cam Davidson, Woodsville, Soph.
Caleb Smith, Newmarket, Soph.
Joey O’Brien, Farmington, Fr.
Tyson Dionne, Epping, Sr.
Ronnie Dumont, Pittsburg-Canaan, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.