2021 BCANH Division IV All-State Baseball Teams
Littleton's Josh Finkle was named to Division IV All-State first team. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The 2021 Division IV All-State teams, as selected by the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire.

Co-Players of the Year

Jourdan Stevens, Lin-Wood

Stephen Coffey, Newmarket

Co-Coaches of the Year

Aaron Loukes, Lin-Wood

Jeff Hastings, Derryfield

FIRST TEAM

Josh Finkle, Littleton, Sr.

Grady Millen, Littleton, Jr.

Charles Loukes, Lin-Wood, Sr.

Anthony Pizzuto, Gorham, Soph.

Spencer Prehemo, Pittsburg-Canaan, Sr.

Jimmy Blanco, Groveton, Sr.

Jourdan Stevens, Lin-wood, Sr.

Corey Bemis, Woodsville, Sr.

Troy Brennan, Wilton, Jr.

Sean Brennan, Wilton, Jr.

Janai Cruz, Derryfield, Jr.

Will Perkowski, Derryfield, Soph.

Jesse MacGlashing, Pittsfield, Sr.

Hayden Goodreau, Newmarket, Sr.

Jake Tobin, Newmarket, Sr.

Stephen Coffey, Newmarket, Sr.

Harper Flint Sunapee, Sr.

Jackson Cooney, Sunapee, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Nathan Superchi, Lisbon, Sr.

Aaron Walter, Farmington, Jr.

Kevin O’Connell, Epping, Jr.

Kolton Dowse, Colebrook, Fr.

Jackson Horne, Woodsville, Soph.

Aiden Davis, Hinsdale, Soph.

Jacob Morris, Lin-Wood, Sr.

John Perry, Lin-Wood, Jr.

Maxx Spinelli, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.

Scott Johnson, Epping, Sr.

Blake Fillion, Littleton, Fr.

Parker Paradice, Littleton, Sr.

Dominick Otero, Lisbon, Fr.

Mitch Regan, Derryfield, Soph.

Drew Clifford Sunapee, Jr.

Brody Tufts, Farmington, Jr.

Nick Nigro, Newmarket, Soph.

Caleb Stopyro, Pittsfield, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Marik Boire, Colebrook, Sr.

Sam Crisp, Portsmouth Christian, Sr.

Dylan Cummings, Epping, Fr.

Dylan Doulong, Epping, Fr.

Jack Boudreault, Woodsville, Fr.

Austin Marquis, Littleton, Sr.

Frankie Brandt, Derryfield, Sr.

Dylan Colby, Lisbon, Jr.

Hunter Morse, Sunapee, Jr.

Evan Drake, Derryfield, Sr.

Jack Sturgeon, Moultonborough, Fr.

Kevin Adie, Derryfield, Jr.

Alex Comire, Derryfield, Fr.

Cam Davidson, Woodsville, Soph.

Caleb Smith, Newmarket, Soph.

Joey O’Brien, Farmington, Fr.

Tyson Dionne, Epping, Sr.

Ronnie Dumont, Pittsburg-Canaan, Sr.

