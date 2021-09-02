2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 1 Picks

Two years since the last high school tackle football game in Vermont, the long-awaited season kicks off Friday night.
That means it’s time to fire up the Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
——
WEEK 1 MATCHUPS
Burr and Burton at Colchester
Coin: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Ruggles: Burr and Burton
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
Essex at Rutland
Coin: Essex
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Rutland
Ruggles: Rutland
Garfield: Rutland
Abrami: Rutland
——
Middlebury at Fair Haven
Coin: Fair Haven
Beck: Middlebury
Trask: Middlebury
Beniash: Middlebury
Ruggles: Middlebury
Garfield: Middlebury
Abrami: Middlebury
——
St. Johnsbury at Hartford
Coin: Hartford
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Ruggles: St. Johnsbury
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
——
Bellows Falls at Brattleboro
Coin: Brattleboro
Beck: Brattleboro
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Brattleboro
Ruggles: Brattleboro
Garfield: Brattleboro
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
Lyndon at Spaulding
Coin: Lyndon
Beck: Lyndon
Trask: Lyndon
Beniash: Lyndon
Ruggles: Lyndon
Garfield: Lyndon
Abrami: Lyndon
——
North Country at Milton
Coin: Milton
Beck: Milton
Trask: Milton
Beniash: Milton
Ruggles: Milton
Garfield: Milton
Abrami: Milton
——
Burlington/South Burlington at Champlain Valley
Coin: Burlington/South Burlington
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Burlington/South Burlington
Ruggles: Champlain Valley
Garfield: Burlington/South Burlington
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
U-32 at Rice
Coin: Rice
Beck: Rice
Trask: U-32
Beniash: Rice
Ruggles: U-32
Garfield: U-32
Abrami: Rice
——
BFA-St. Albans at Mount Mansfield
Coin: Mt. Mansfield
Beck: Mt. Mansfield
Trask: BFA-St. Albans
Beniash: BFA-St. Albans
Ruggles: BFA-St. Albans
Garfield: Mt. Mansfield
Abrami: BFA-St. Albans
