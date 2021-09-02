2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 1 Picks
St. J assistant coach Andy Kenosh looks on during the first official day of Vermont high school football practice on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Two years since the last high school tackle football game in Vermont, the long-awaited season kicks off Friday night.

That means it’s time to fire up the Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

——

WEEK 1 MATCHUPS

Burr and Burton at Colchester

Coin: Burr and Burton

Beck: Burr and Burton

Trask: Burr and Burton

Beniash: Burr and Burton

Ruggles: Burr and Burton

Garfield: Burr and Burton

Abrami: Burr and Burton

——

Essex at Rutland

Coin: Essex

Beck: Rutland

Trask: Rutland

Beniash: Rutland

Ruggles: Rutland

Garfield: Rutland

Abrami: Rutland

——

Middlebury at Fair Haven

Coin: Fair Haven

Beck: Middlebury

Trask: Middlebury

Beniash: Middlebury

Ruggles: Middlebury

Garfield: Middlebury

Abrami: Middlebury

——

St. Johnsbury at Hartford

Coin: Hartford

Beck: St. Johnsbury

Trask: St. Johnsbury

Beniash: St. Johnsbury

Ruggles: St. Johnsbury

Garfield: St. Johnsbury

Abrami: St. Johnsbury

——

Bellows Falls at Brattleboro

Coin: Brattleboro

Beck: Brattleboro

Trask: Bellows Falls

Beniash: Brattleboro

Ruggles: Brattleboro

Garfield: Brattleboro

Abrami: Bellows Falls

——

Lyndon at Spaulding

Coin: Lyndon

Beck: Lyndon

Trask: Lyndon

Beniash: Lyndon

Ruggles: Lyndon

Garfield: Lyndon

Abrami: Lyndon

——

North Country at Milton

Coin: Milton

Beck: Milton

Trask: Milton

Beniash: Milton

Ruggles: Milton

Garfield: Milton

Abrami: Milton

——

Burlington/South Burlington at Champlain Valley

Coin: Burlington/South Burlington

Beck: Champlain Valley

Trask: Champlain Valley

Beniash: Burlington/South Burlington

Ruggles: Champlain Valley

Garfield: Burlington/South Burlington

Abrami: Champlain Valley

——

U-32 at Rice

Coin: Rice

Beck: Rice

Trask: U-32

Beniash: Rice

Ruggles: U-32

Garfield: U-32

Abrami: Rice

——

BFA-St. Albans at Mount Mansfield

Coin: Mt. Mansfield

Beck: Mt. Mansfield

Trask: BFA-St. Albans

Beniash: BFA-St. Albans

Ruggles: BFA-St. Albans

Garfield: Mt. Mansfield

Abrami: BFA-St. Albans

