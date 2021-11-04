2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 10 Picks
St. Johnsbury tops Lyndon 31-14 in the 116th playing of The Game at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Hilltoppers extended their win streak to seven games in the series. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 10.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

WEEK 9 STANDINGS

1. Trask: 90-40, 12-3

2. Beniash: 84-46, 13-2

3. Abrami: 83-47, 13-2

4. Beck: 83-47, 10-5

5. Garfield: 78-52, 12-3

6. Ruggles: 77-53, 11-4

7. Coin: 72-58, 6-9

——

WEEK 10 MATCHUPS

No. 4 Essex at No. 1 Rutland

Coin: Essex

Beck: Rutland

Trask: Rutland

Beniash: Rutland

Ruggles: Essex

Garfield: Rutland

Abrami: Rutland

——

No. 3 Champlain Valley at No. 2 Hartford

Coin: Hartford

Beck: Champlain Valley

Trask: Champlain Valley

Beniash: Champlain Valley

Ruggles: Hartford

Garfield: Champlain Valley

Abrami: Champlain Valley

——

No. 5 Lyndon at No. 1 Bellows Falls

Coin: Bellows Falls

Beck: Bellows Falls

Trask: Bellows Falls

Beniash: Lyndon

Ruggles: Bellows Falls

Garfield: Bellows Falls

Abrami: Bellows Falls

——

No. 6 Spaulding at No. 2 Mount Anthony

Coin: Spaulding

Beck: Mount Anthony

Trask: Mount Anthony

Beniash: Mount Anthony

Ruggles: Mount Anthony

Garfield: Mount Anthony

Abrami: Mount Anthony

——

No. 4 Woodstock at No. 1 Windsor

Coin: Windsor

Beck: Windsor

Trask: Windsor

Beniash: Windsor

Ruggles: Windsor

Garfield: Windsor

Abrami: Windsor

——

No. 3 Otter Valley at No. 2 Fairfax/Lamoille

Coin: Otter Valley

Beck: Fairfax/Lamoille

Trask: Fairfax/Lamoille

Beniash: Fairfax/Lamoille

Ruggles: Fairfax/Lamoille

Garfield: Fairfax/Lamoille

Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille

——

Patriots at Panthers

Coin: Panthers

Beck: Patriots

Trask: Patriots

Beniash: Patriots

Ruggles: Patriots

Garfield: Patriots

Abrami: Patriots

——

Packers at Chiefs

Coin: Chiefs

Beck: Packers

Trask: Packers

Beniash: Chiefs

Ruggles: Packers

Garfield: Packers

Abrami: Chiefs

——

Raiders at Giants

Coin: Giants

Beck: Raiders

Trask: Raiders

Beniash: Raiders

Ruggles: Raiders

Garfield: Raiders

Abrami: Giants

——

Cardinals at Niners

Coin: Niners

Beck: Cardinals

Trask: Cardinals

Beniash: Cardinals

Ruggles: Cardinals

Garfield: Cardinals

Abrami: Cardinals

