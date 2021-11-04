2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 10 Picks

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 10.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 9 STANDINGS
1. Trask: 90-40, 12-3
2. Beniash: 84-46, 13-2
3. Abrami: 83-47, 13-2
4. Beck: 83-47, 10-5
5. Garfield: 78-52, 12-3
6. Ruggles: 77-53, 11-4
7. Coin: 72-58, 6-9
——
WEEK 10 MATCHUPS
No. 4 Essex at No. 1 Rutland
Coin: Essex
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Rutland
Ruggles: Essex
Garfield: Rutland
Abrami: Rutland
——
No. 3 Champlain Valley at No. 2 Hartford
Coin: Hartford
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Ruggles: Hartford
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
No. 5 Lyndon at No. 1 Bellows Falls
Coin: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Lyndon
Ruggles: Bellows Falls
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
No. 6 Spaulding at No. 2 Mount Anthony
Coin: Spaulding
Beck: Mount Anthony
Trask: Mount Anthony
Beniash: Mount Anthony
Ruggles: Mount Anthony
Garfield: Mount Anthony
Abrami: Mount Anthony
——
No. 4 Woodstock at No. 1 Windsor
Coin: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Ruggles: Windsor
Garfield: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
No. 3 Otter Valley at No. 2 Fairfax/Lamoille
Coin: Otter Valley
Beck: Fairfax/Lamoille
Trask: Fairfax/Lamoille
Beniash: Fairfax/Lamoille
Ruggles: Fairfax/Lamoille
Garfield: Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille
——
Patriots at Panthers
Coin: Panthers
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Ruggles: Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
——
Packers at Chiefs
Coin: Chiefs
Beck: Packers
Trask: Packers
Beniash: Chiefs
Ruggles: Packers
Garfield: Packers
Abrami: Chiefs
——
Raiders at Giants
Coin: Giants
Beck: Raiders
Trask: Raiders
Beniash: Raiders
Ruggles: Raiders
Garfield: Raiders
Abrami: Giants
——
Cardinals at Niners
Coin: Niners
Beck: Cardinals
Trask: Cardinals
Beniash: Cardinals
Ruggles: Cardinals
Garfield: Cardinals
Abrami: Cardinals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.