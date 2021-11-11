2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 11 Picks

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 11.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 10 STANDINGS
1. Trask: 97-43, 7-3
2. Abrami: 92-48, 9-1
3. Beniash: 91-49, 7-3
4. Beck: 90-50, 7-3
5. Garfield: 85-55, 7-3
6. Ruggles: 84-56, 7-3
7. Coin: 77-63, 5-5
——
WEEK 11 MATCHUPS
No. 4 Essex vs. No. 3 Champlain Valley
Coin: Essex
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Essex
Beniash: Essex
Ruggles: Essex
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Essex
——
No. 2 Mt. Anthony vs. No. 1 Bellows Falls
Coin: Mt. Anthony
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Ruggles: Bellows Falls
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
No. 2 Fairfax-Lamoille vs. No. 1 Windsor
Coin: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Ruggles: Windsor
Garfield: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
Falcons at Cowboys
Coin: Cowboys
Beck: Cowboys
Trask: Cowboys
Beniash: Cowboys
Ruggles: Cowboys
Garfield: Cowboys
Abrami: Cowboys
——
Saints at Titans
Coin: Saints
Beck: Saints
Trask: Titans
Beniash: Titans
Ruggles: Titans
Garfield: Titans
Abrami: Titans
——
Browns at Patriots
Coin: Patriots
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Ruggles: Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
——
Vikings at Chargers
Coin: Chargers
Beck: Chargers
Trask: Chargers
Beniash: Chargers
Ruggles: Chargers
Garfield: Chargers
Abrami: Chargers
——
Eagles at Broncos
Coin: Broncos
Beck: Broncos
Trask: Eagles
Beniash: Broncos
Ruggles: Broncos
Garfield: Broncos
Abrami: Broncos
——
Seahawks at Packers
Coin: Seahawks
Beck: Packers
Trask: Packers
Beniash: Packers
Ruggles: Packers
Garfield: Packers
Abrami: Packers
——
Chiefs at Raiders
Coin: Chiefs
Beck: Chiefs
Trask: Chiefs
Beniash: Raiders
Ruggles: Raiders
Garfield: Chiefs
Abrami: Chiefs
