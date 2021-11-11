2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 11 Picks
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury topples visiting Colchester in a Division I football game at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 11.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

WEEK 10 STANDINGS

1. Trask: 97-43, 7-3

2. Abrami: 92-48, 9-1

3. Beniash: 91-49, 7-3

4. Beck: 90-50, 7-3

5. Garfield: 85-55, 7-3

6. Ruggles: 84-56, 7-3

7. Coin: 77-63, 5-5

——

WEEK 11 MATCHUPS

No. 4 Essex vs. No. 3 Champlain Valley

Coin: Essex

Beck: Champlain Valley

Trask: Essex

Beniash: Essex

Ruggles: Essex

Garfield: Champlain Valley

Abrami: Essex

——

No. 2 Mt. Anthony vs. No. 1 Bellows Falls

Coin: Mt. Anthony

Beck: Bellows Falls

Trask: Bellows Falls

Beniash: Bellows Falls

Ruggles: Bellows Falls

Garfield: Bellows Falls

Abrami: Bellows Falls

——

No. 2 Fairfax-Lamoille vs. No. 1 Windsor

Coin: Windsor

Beck: Windsor

Trask: Windsor

Beniash: Windsor

Ruggles: Windsor

Garfield: Windsor

Abrami: Windsor

——

Falcons at Cowboys

Coin: Cowboys

Beck: Cowboys

Trask: Cowboys

Beniash: Cowboys

Ruggles: Cowboys

Garfield: Cowboys

Abrami: Cowboys

——

Saints at Titans

Coin: Saints

Beck: Saints

Trask: Titans

Beniash: Titans

Ruggles: Titans

Garfield: Titans

Abrami: Titans

——

Browns at Patriots

Coin: Patriots

Beck: Patriots

Trask: Patriots

Beniash: Patriots

Ruggles: Patriots

Garfield: Patriots

Abrami: Patriots

——

Vikings at Chargers

Coin: Chargers

Beck: Chargers

Trask: Chargers

Beniash: Chargers

Ruggles: Chargers

Garfield: Chargers

Abrami: Chargers

——

Eagles at Broncos

Coin: Broncos

Beck: Broncos

Trask: Eagles

Beniash: Broncos

Ruggles: Broncos

Garfield: Broncos

Abrami: Broncos

——

Seahawks at Packers

Coin: Seahawks

Beck: Packers

Trask: Packers

Beniash: Packers

Ruggles: Packers

Garfield: Packers

Abrami: Packers

——

Chiefs at Raiders

Coin: Chiefs

Beck: Chiefs

Trask: Chiefs

Beniash: Raiders

Ruggles: Raiders

Garfield: Chiefs

Abrami: Chiefs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.