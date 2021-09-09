2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 2 Picks
The first official day of Vermont high school football practice on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 2.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

WEEK 1 STANDINGS

1. Trask: 8-2

2. Abrami: 7-3

3. Ruggles: 6-4

T4. Beniash: 5-5

T4. Beck: 5-5

T6. Garfield: 3-7

T6. Coin: 3-7

——

WEEK 2 MATCHUPS

Colchester at Essex

Coin: Essex

Beck: Essex

Trask: Colchester

Beniash: Essex

Ruggles: Essex

Garfield: Essex

Abrami: Essex

——

BFA-St. Albans at Hartford

Coin: Hartford

Beck: Hartford

Trask: Hartford

Beniash: Hartford

Ruggles: Hartford

Garfield: Hartford

Abrami: Hartford

——

Burlington/South Burlington at Middlebury

Coin: Burlington/South Burlington

Beck: Middlebury

Trask: Middlebury

Beniash: Middlebury

Ruggles: Middlebury

Garfield: Middlebury

Abrami: Middlebury

——

Lyndon at Brattleboro

Coin: Lyndon

Beck: Brattleboro

Trask: Lyndon

Beniash: Brattleboro

Ruggles: Brattleboro

Garfield: Lyndon

Abrami: Brattleboro

——

Woodstock at U-32

Coin: U-32

Beck: Woodstock

Trask: U-32

Beniash: U-32

Ruggles: U-32

Garfield: Woodstock

Abrami: U-32

——

North Country at Fair Haven

Coin: Fair Haven

Beck: Fair Haven

Trask: Fair Haven

Beniash: Fair Haven

Ruggles: Fair Haven

Garfield: Fair Haven

Abrami: Fair Haven

——

Champlain Valley at St. Johnsbury

Coin: St. Johnsbury

Beck: St. Johnsbury

Trask: Champlain Valley

Beniash: Champlain Valley

Ruggles: St. Johnsbury

Garfield: Champlain Valley

Abrami: Champlain Valley

——

Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls

Coin: Mount Anthony

Beck: Bellows Falls

Trask: Bellows Falls

Beniash: Bellows Falls

Ruggles: Bellows Falls

Garfield: Bellows Falls

Abrami: Bellows Falls

——

Rutland at Burr and Burton

Coin: Burr and Burton

Beck: Burr and Burton

Trask: Rutland

Beniash: Burr and Burton

Ruggles: Burr and Burton

Garfield: Burr and Burton

Abrami: Burr and Burton

——

Oxbow at Windsor

Coin: Windsor

Beck: Windsor

Trask: Windsor

Beniash: Windsor

Ruggles: Windsor

Garfield: Windsor

Abrami: Windsor

——

Steelers at Bills

Coin: Steelers

Beck: Bills

Trask: Bills

Beniash: Bills

Ruggles: Bills

Garfield: Bills

Abrami: Bills

——

Jets at Panthers

Coin: Jets

Beck: Panthers

Trask: Panthers

Beniash: Panthers

Ruggles: Panthers

Garfield: Panthers

Abrami: Panthers

——

Dolphins at Patriots

Coin: Patriots

Beck: Patriots

Trask: Patriots

Beniash: Patriots

Ruggles: Patriots

Garfield: Patriots

Abrami: Patriots

——

Broncos at Giants

Coin: Giants

Beck: Broncos

Trask: Broncos

Beniash: Broncos

Ruggles: Giants

Garfield: Broncos

Abrami: Giants

——

Cards at Titans

Coin: Titans

Beck: Titans

Trask: Titans

Beniash: Titans

Ruggles: Titans

Garfield: Titans

Abrami: Titans

