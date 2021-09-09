2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 2 Picks

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 2.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 1 STANDINGS
1. Trask: 8-2
2. Abrami: 7-3
3. Ruggles: 6-4
T4. Beniash: 5-5
T4. Beck: 5-5
T6. Garfield: 3-7
T6. Coin: 3-7
WEEK 2 MATCHUPS
Colchester at Essex
Coin: Essex
Beck: Essex
Trask: Colchester
Beniash: Essex
Ruggles: Essex
Garfield: Essex
Abrami: Essex
BFA-St. Albans at Hartford
Coin: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Ruggles: Hartford
Garfield: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
Burlington/South Burlington at Middlebury
Coin: Burlington/South Burlington
Beck: Middlebury
Trask: Middlebury
Beniash: Middlebury
Ruggles: Middlebury
Garfield: Middlebury
Abrami: Middlebury
Lyndon at Brattleboro
Coin: Lyndon
Beck: Brattleboro
Trask: Lyndon
Beniash: Brattleboro
Ruggles: Brattleboro
Garfield: Lyndon
Abrami: Brattleboro
Woodstock at U-32
Coin: U-32
Beck: Woodstock
Trask: U-32
Beniash: U-32
Ruggles: U-32
Garfield: Woodstock
Abrami: U-32
North Country at Fair Haven
Coin: Fair Haven
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Fair Haven
Ruggles: Fair Haven
Garfield: Fair Haven
Abrami: Fair Haven
Champlain Valley at St. Johnsbury
Coin: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Ruggles: St. Johnsbury
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls
Coin: Mount Anthony
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Ruggles: Bellows Falls
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
Rutland at Burr and Burton
Coin: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Ruggles: Burr and Burton
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
Oxbow at Windsor
Coin: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Ruggles: Windsor
Garfield: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
Steelers at Bills
Coin: Steelers
Beck: Bills
Trask: Bills
Beniash: Bills
Ruggles: Bills
Garfield: Bills
Abrami: Bills
Jets at Panthers
Coin: Jets
Beck: Panthers
Trask: Panthers
Beniash: Panthers
Ruggles: Panthers
Garfield: Panthers
Abrami: Panthers
Dolphins at Patriots
Coin: Patriots
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Ruggles: Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
Broncos at Giants
Coin: Giants
Beck: Broncos
Trask: Broncos
Beniash: Broncos
Ruggles: Giants
Garfield: Broncos
Abrami: Giants
Cards at Titans
Coin: Titans
Beck: Titans
Trask: Titans
Beniash: Titans
Ruggles: Titans
Garfield: Titans
Abrami: Titans
