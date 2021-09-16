2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 3 Picks
St. Johnsbury tops Champlain Valley 35-23 in the first game under the lights on artificial turf at the newly-renovated Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 3.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

WEEK 2 STANDINGS

1. Trask 18-7 overall, 10-5 last week

2. Ruggles 15-10, 9-6

2. Abrami 15-10, 8-7

4. Beniash 14-11, 9-6

4. Beck 14-11, 9-6

6. Garfield 12-13, 9-6

6. Coin 12-13, 9-6

——

WEEK 3 MATCHUPS

Colchester at St. Johnsbury

Coin: St. Johnsbury

Beck: St. Johnsbury

Trask: St. Johnsbury

Beniash: St. Johnsbury

Ruggles: St. Johnsbury

Garfield: St. Johnsbury

Abrami: St. Johnsbury

——

Brattleboro at North Country

Coin: North Country

Beck: Brattleboro

Trask: North Country

Beniash: Brattleboro

Ruggles: Brattleboro

Garfield: Brattleboro

Abrami: Brattleboro

——

Middlebury at BFA-St. Albans

Coin: BFA-St. Albans

Beck: Middlebury

Trask: Middlebury

Beniash: Middlebury

Ruggles: Middlebury

Garfield: Middlebury

Abrami: Middlebury

——

Spaulding at U-32 (Spaulding forfeits)

Coin: U-32

Beck: U-32

Trask: U-32

Beniash: U-32

Ruggles: U-32

Garfield: U-32

Abrami: U-32

——

Mount Mansfield at Essex

Coin: Essex

Beck: Essex

Trask: Essex

Beniash: Essex

Ruggles: Essex

Garfield: Essex

Abrami: Essex

——

Bellows Falls at Lyndon

Coin: Bellows Falls

Beck: Lyndon

Trask: Lyndon

Beniash: Lyndon

Ruggles: Lyndon

Garfield: Lyndon

Abrami: Lyndon

——

Burr and Burton at Champlain Valley

Coin: Champlain Valley

Beck: Burr and Burton

Trask: Burr and Burton

Beniash: Champlain Valley

Ruggles: Burr and Burton

Garfield: Burr and Burton

Abrami: Champlain Valley

——

Milton at Fairfax/Lamoille

Coin: Fairfax/Lamoille

Beck: Milton

Trask: Fairfax/Lamoille

Beniash: Milton

Ruggles: Milton

Garfield: Fairfax/Lamoille

Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille

——

Woodstock at Mill River

Coin: Woodstock

Beck: Woodstock

Trask: Woodstock

Beniash: Woodstock

Ruggles: Woodstock

Garfield: Woodstock

Abrami: Woodstock

——

Otter Valley at Oxbow

Coin: Otter Valley

Beck: Otter Valley

Trask: Otter Valley

Beniash: Otter Valley

Ruggles: Otter Valley

Garfield: Otter Valley

Abrami: Otter Valley

——

Bengals at Bears

Coin: Bears

Beck: Bengals

Trask: Bears

Beniash: Bears

Ruggles: Bengals

Garfield: Bengals

Abrami: Bengals

——

Bills at Dolphins

Coin: Dolphins

Beck: Bills

Trask: Bills

Beniash: Bills

Ruggles: Bills

Garfield: Dolphins

Abrami: Bills

——

Niners at Eagles

Coin: Niners

Beck: Eagles

Trask: Niners

Beniash: Eagles

Ruggles: Eagles

Garfield: Eagles

Abrami: Niners

——

Patriots at Jets

Coin: Jets

Beck: Patriots

Trask: Patriots

Beniash: Patriots

Ruggles: Patriots

Garfield: Patriots

Abrami: Patriots

——

Chiefs at Ravens

Coin: Chiefs

Beck: Chiefs

Trask: Chiefs

Beniash: Chiefs

Ruggles: Chiefs

Garfield: Ravens

Abrami: Chiefs

