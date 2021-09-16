2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 3 Picks

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 3.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 2 STANDINGS
1. Trask 18-7 overall, 10-5 last week
2. Ruggles 15-10, 9-6
2. Abrami 15-10, 8-7
4. Beniash 14-11, 9-6
4. Beck 14-11, 9-6
6. Garfield 12-13, 9-6
6. Coin 12-13, 9-6
——
WEEK 3 MATCHUPS
Colchester at St. Johnsbury
Coin: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Ruggles: St. Johnsbury
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
——
Brattleboro at North Country
Coin: North Country
Beck: Brattleboro
Trask: North Country
Beniash: Brattleboro
Ruggles: Brattleboro
Garfield: Brattleboro
Abrami: Brattleboro
——
Middlebury at BFA-St. Albans
Coin: BFA-St. Albans
Beck: Middlebury
Trask: Middlebury
Beniash: Middlebury
Ruggles: Middlebury
Garfield: Middlebury
Abrami: Middlebury
——
Spaulding at U-32 (Spaulding forfeits)
Coin: U-32
Beck: U-32
Trask: U-32
Beniash: U-32
Ruggles: U-32
Garfield: U-32
Abrami: U-32
——
Mount Mansfield at Essex
Coin: Essex
Beck: Essex
Trask: Essex
Beniash: Essex
Ruggles: Essex
Garfield: Essex
Abrami: Essex
——
Bellows Falls at Lyndon
Coin: Bellows Falls
Beck: Lyndon
Trask: Lyndon
Beniash: Lyndon
Ruggles: Lyndon
Garfield: Lyndon
Abrami: Lyndon
——
Burr and Burton at Champlain Valley
Coin: Champlain Valley
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Ruggles: Burr and Burton
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
Milton at Fairfax/Lamoille
Coin: Fairfax/Lamoille
Beck: Milton
Trask: Fairfax/Lamoille
Beniash: Milton
Ruggles: Milton
Garfield: Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille
——
Woodstock at Mill River
Coin: Woodstock
Beck: Woodstock
Trask: Woodstock
Beniash: Woodstock
Ruggles: Woodstock
Garfield: Woodstock
Abrami: Woodstock
——
Otter Valley at Oxbow
Coin: Otter Valley
Beck: Otter Valley
Trask: Otter Valley
Beniash: Otter Valley
Ruggles: Otter Valley
Garfield: Otter Valley
Abrami: Otter Valley
——
Bengals at Bears
Coin: Bears
Beck: Bengals
Trask: Bears
Beniash: Bears
Ruggles: Bengals
Garfield: Bengals
Abrami: Bengals
——
Bills at Dolphins
Coin: Dolphins
Beck: Bills
Trask: Bills
Beniash: Bills
Ruggles: Bills
Garfield: Dolphins
Abrami: Bills
——
Niners at Eagles
Coin: Niners
Beck: Eagles
Trask: Niners
Beniash: Eagles
Ruggles: Eagles
Garfield: Eagles
Abrami: Niners
——
Patriots at Jets
Coin: Jets
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Ruggles: Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
——
Chiefs at Ravens
Coin: Chiefs
Beck: Chiefs
Trask: Chiefs
Beniash: Chiefs
Ruggles: Chiefs
Garfield: Ravens
Abrami: Chiefs
