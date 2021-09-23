2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 4 Picks

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 4.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 3 STANDINGS
1. Trask: 29-11 overall, 11-4 last week
2. Abrami: 27-13, 12-3
3. Beniash: 25-15, 11-4
4. Ruggles: 24-16, 9-6
5. Beck: 23-17, 9-6
6. Garfield: 22-18, 10-5
7. Coin: 22-18, 10-5
——
WEEK 4 MATCHUPS
Lyndon at North Country
Game canceled because of COVID-19
——
St. Johnsbury at Rutland
Coin: Rutland
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Ruggles: St. Johnsbury
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
——
Rice at Colchester
Coin: Colchester
Beck: Rice
Trask: Colchester
Beniash: Colchester
Ruggles: Colchester
Garfield: Rice
Abrami: Colchester
——
Hartford at Middlebury
Coin: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Ruggles: Middlebury
Garfield: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
——
Bellows Falls at Fair Haven
Coin: Fair Haven
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Ruggles: Bellows Falls
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
Essex at Burr and Burton
Coin: Essex
Beck: Essex
Trask: Essex
Beniash: Essex
Ruggles: Essex
Garfield: Essex
Abrami: Essex
——
Springfield at Oxbow
Coin: Oxbow
Beck: Springfield
Trask: Springfield
Beniash: Springfield
Ruggles: Springfield
Garfield: Springfield
Abrami: Springfield
——
Woodstock at Poultney
Coin: Woodstock
Beck: Woodstock
Trask: Woodstock
Beniash: Woodstock
Ruggles: Woodstock
Garfield: Woodstock
Abrami: Woodstock
——
Mount Anthony at Brattleboro
Coin: Brattleboro
Beck: Mt. Anthony
Trask: Mt. Anthony
Beniash: Brattleboro
Ruggles: Brattleboro
Garfield: Brattleboro
Abrami: Brattleboro
——
Mount Abraham at Spaulding
Coin: Spaulding
Beck: Mt. Abraham
Trask: Spaulding
Beniash: Spaulding
Ruggles: Mt. Abraham
Garfield: Spaulding
Abrami: Spaulding
——
Colts at Titans
Coin: Titans
Beck: Titans
Trask: Titans
Beniash: Titans
Ruggles: Titans
Garfield: Titans
Abrami: Titans
——
Saints at Patriots
Coin: Patriots
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Ruggles: Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
——
Falcons at Giants
Coin: Falcons
Beck: Falcons
Trask: Giants
Beniash: Giants
Ruggles: Giants
Garfield: Falcons
Abrami: Giants
——
Bucs at Rams
Coin: Bucs
Beck: Rams
Trask: Rams
Beniash: Bucs
Ruggles: Bucs
Garfield: Bucs
Abrami: Bucs
——
Eagles at Cowboys
Coin: Eagles
Beck: Cowboys
Trask: Cowboys
Beniash: Cowboys
Ruggles: Cowboys
Garfield: Cowboys
Abrami: Cowboys
