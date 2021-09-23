2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 4 Picks
Lyndon Institute home opener against Bellows Falls on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. BF won 35-0. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 4.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

WEEK 3 STANDINGS

1. Trask: 29-11 overall, 11-4 last week

2. Abrami: 27-13, 12-3

3. Beniash: 25-15, 11-4

4. Ruggles: 24-16, 9-6

5. Beck: 23-17, 9-6

6. Garfield: 22-18, 10-5

7. Coin: 22-18, 10-5

——

WEEK 4 MATCHUPS

Lyndon at North Country

Game canceled because of COVID-19

——

St. Johnsbury at Rutland

Coin: Rutland

Beck: Rutland

Trask: Rutland

Beniash: St. Johnsbury

Ruggles: St. Johnsbury

Garfield: St. Johnsbury

Abrami: St. Johnsbury

——

Rice at Colchester

Coin: Colchester

Beck: Rice

Trask: Colchester

Beniash: Colchester

Ruggles: Colchester

Garfield: Rice

Abrami: Colchester

——

Hartford at Middlebury

Coin: Hartford

Beck: Hartford

Trask: Hartford

Beniash: Hartford

Ruggles: Middlebury

Garfield: Hartford

Abrami: Hartford

——

Bellows Falls at Fair Haven

Coin: Fair Haven

Beck: Bellows Falls

Trask: Bellows Falls

Beniash: Bellows Falls

Ruggles: Bellows Falls

Garfield: Bellows Falls

Abrami: Bellows Falls

——

Essex at Burr and Burton

Coin: Essex

Beck: Essex

Trask: Essex

Beniash: Essex

Ruggles: Essex

Garfield: Essex

Abrami: Essex

——

Springfield at Oxbow

Coin: Oxbow

Beck: Springfield

Trask: Springfield

Beniash: Springfield

Ruggles: Springfield

Garfield: Springfield

Abrami: Springfield

——

Woodstock at Poultney

Coin: Woodstock

Beck: Woodstock

Trask: Woodstock

Beniash: Woodstock

Ruggles: Woodstock

Garfield: Woodstock

Abrami: Woodstock

——

Mount Anthony at Brattleboro

Coin: Brattleboro

Beck: Mt. Anthony

Trask: Mt. Anthony

Beniash: Brattleboro

Ruggles: Brattleboro

Garfield: Brattleboro

Abrami: Brattleboro

——

Mount Abraham at Spaulding

Coin: Spaulding

Beck: Mt. Abraham

Trask: Spaulding

Beniash: Spaulding

Ruggles: Mt. Abraham

Garfield: Spaulding

Abrami: Spaulding

——

Colts at Titans

Coin: Titans

Beck: Titans

Trask: Titans

Beniash: Titans

Ruggles: Titans

Garfield: Titans

Abrami: Titans

——

Saints at Patriots

Coin: Patriots

Beck: Patriots

Trask: Patriots

Beniash: Patriots

Ruggles: Patriots

Garfield: Patriots

Abrami: Patriots

——

Falcons at Giants

Coin: Falcons

Beck: Falcons

Trask: Giants

Beniash: Giants

Ruggles: Giants

Garfield: Falcons

Abrami: Giants

——

Bucs at Rams

Coin: Bucs

Beck: Rams

Trask: Rams

Beniash: Bucs

Ruggles: Bucs

Garfield: Bucs

Abrami: Bucs

——

Eagles at Cowboys

Coin: Eagles

Beck: Cowboys

Trask: Cowboys

Beniash: Cowboys

Ruggles: Cowboys

Garfield: Cowboys

Abrami: Cowboys

