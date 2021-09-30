2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 5 Picks
Golden Goalposts at Fairbanks Field. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 5.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

WEEK 4 STANDINGS

1. Trask: 39-16 overall, 10-5 last week

2. Beck: 35-20, 12-3

3. Abrami: 35-20, 8-7

4. Beniash: 33-22, 8-7

T5. Ruggles: 32-23, 8-7

T5. Garfield: 32-23, 10-5

7. Coin: 29-26, 7-8

——

WEEK 5 MATCHUPS

Essex at St. Johnsbury

Coin: St. Johnsbury

Beck: St. Johnsbury

Trask: St. Johnsbury

Beniash: Essex

Ruggles: St. Johnsbury

Garfield: St. Johnsbury

Abrami: St. Johnsbury

——

Champlain Valley at BFA-St. Albans

Coin: BFA-St. Albans

Beck: BFA-St. Albans

Trask: BFA-St. Albans

Beniash: Champlain Valley

Ruggles: BFA-St. Albans

Garfield: BFA-St. Albans

Abrami: BFA-St. Albans

——

Burlington/South Burlington at Colchester

Coin: Colchester

Beck: Colchester

Trask: Burlington/South Burlington

Beniash: Burlington/South Burlington

Ruggles: Colchester

Garfield: Colchester

Abrami: Burlington/South Burlington

——

Rutland at Middlebury

Coin: Rutland

Beck: Rutland

Trask: Rutland

Beniash: Middlebury

Ruggles: Rutland

Garfield: Rutland

Abrami: Rutland

——

U-32 at Mount Anthony

Coin: U-32

Beck: U-32

Trask: Mt. Anthony

Beniash: U-32

Ruggles: U-32

Garfield: U-32

Abrami: U-32

——

Fairfax-Lamoille at Springfield

Coin: Fairfax-Lamoille

Beck: Fairfax-Lamoille

Trask: Fairfax-Lamoille

Beniash: Fairfax-Lamoille

Ruggles: Springfield

Garfield: Fairfax-Lamoille

Abrami: Fairfax-Lamoille

——

Rice at Lyndon

Coin: Rice

Beck: Rice

Trask: Rice

Beniash: Rice

Ruggles: Rice

Garfield: Lyndon

Abrami: Rice

——

Oxbow at Mill River

Coin: Mill River

Beck: Mill River

Trask: Mill River

Beniash: Mill River

Ruggles: Mill River

Garfield: Mill River

Abrami: Mill River

——

Burr and Burton at Mount Mansfield

Coin: Burr and Burton

Beck: Burr and Burton

Trask: Burr and Burton

Beniash: Burr and Burton

Ruggles: Burr and Burton

Garfield: Mt. Mansfield

Abrami: Burr and Burton

——

North Country at Mt. Abraham

Coin: Mt. Abraham

Beck: North Country

Trask: North Country

Beniash: Mt. Abraham

Ruggles: Mt. Abraham

Garfield: North Country

Abrami: Mt. Abraham

——

Bucs at Patriots

Coin: Patriots

Beck: Bucs

Trask: Bucs

Beniash: Bucs

Ruggles: Bucs

Garfield: Patriots

Abrami: Bucs

——

Colts at Dolphins

Coin: Colts

Beck: Dolphins

Trask: Dolphins

Beniash: Dolphins

Ruggles: Dolphins

Garfield: Dolphins

Abrami: Dolphins

——

Browns at Vikings

Coin: Vikings

Beck: Browns

Trask: Vikings

Beniash: Vikings

Ruggles: Browns

Garfield: Browns

Abrami: Browns

——

Cardinals at Rams

Coin: Cardinals

Beck: Rams

Trask: Rams

Beniash: Rams

Ruggles: Rams

Garfield: Rams

Abrami: Rams

——

Ravens at Broncos

Coin: Ravens

Beck: Broncos

Trask: Ravens

Beniash: Broncos

Ruggles: Ravens

Garfield: Broncos

Abrami: Ravens

——

