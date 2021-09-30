2021 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 5 Picks

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 5.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 4 STANDINGS
1. Trask: 39-16 overall, 10-5 last week
2. Beck: 35-20, 12-3
3. Abrami: 35-20, 8-7
4. Beniash: 33-22, 8-7
T5. Ruggles: 32-23, 8-7
T5. Garfield: 32-23, 10-5
7. Coin: 29-26, 7-8
——
WEEK 5 MATCHUPS
Essex at St. Johnsbury
Coin: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: Essex
Ruggles: St. Johnsbury
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
——
Champlain Valley at BFA-St. Albans
Coin: BFA-St. Albans
Beck: BFA-St. Albans
Trask: BFA-St. Albans
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Ruggles: BFA-St. Albans
Garfield: BFA-St. Albans
Abrami: BFA-St. Albans
——
Burlington/South Burlington at Colchester
Coin: Colchester
Beck: Colchester
Trask: Burlington/South Burlington
Beniash: Burlington/South Burlington
Ruggles: Colchester
Garfield: Colchester
Abrami: Burlington/South Burlington
——
Rutland at Middlebury
Coin: Rutland
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Middlebury
Ruggles: Rutland
Garfield: Rutland
Abrami: Rutland
——
U-32 at Mount Anthony
Coin: U-32
Beck: U-32
Trask: Mt. Anthony
Beniash: U-32
Ruggles: U-32
Garfield: U-32
Abrami: U-32
——
Fairfax-Lamoille at Springfield
Coin: Fairfax-Lamoille
Beck: Fairfax-Lamoille
Trask: Fairfax-Lamoille
Beniash: Fairfax-Lamoille
Ruggles: Springfield
Garfield: Fairfax-Lamoille
Abrami: Fairfax-Lamoille
——
Rice at Lyndon
Coin: Rice
Beck: Rice
Trask: Rice
Beniash: Rice
Ruggles: Rice
Garfield: Lyndon
Abrami: Rice
——
Oxbow at Mill River
Coin: Mill River
Beck: Mill River
Trask: Mill River
Beniash: Mill River
Ruggles: Mill River
Garfield: Mill River
Abrami: Mill River
——
Burr and Burton at Mount Mansfield
Coin: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Ruggles: Burr and Burton
Garfield: Mt. Mansfield
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
North Country at Mt. Abraham
Coin: Mt. Abraham
Beck: North Country
Trask: North Country
Beniash: Mt. Abraham
Ruggles: Mt. Abraham
Garfield: North Country
Abrami: Mt. Abraham
——
Bucs at Patriots
Coin: Patriots
Beck: Bucs
Trask: Bucs
Beniash: Bucs
Ruggles: Bucs
Garfield: Patriots
Abrami: Bucs
——
Colts at Dolphins
Coin: Colts
Beck: Dolphins
Trask: Dolphins
Beniash: Dolphins
Ruggles: Dolphins
Garfield: Dolphins
Abrami: Dolphins
——
Browns at Vikings
Coin: Vikings
Beck: Browns
Trask: Vikings
Beniash: Vikings
Ruggles: Browns
Garfield: Browns
Abrami: Browns
——
Cardinals at Rams
Coin: Cardinals
Beck: Rams
Trask: Rams
Beniash: Rams
Ruggles: Rams
Garfield: Rams
Abrami: Rams
——
Ravens at Broncos
Coin: Ravens
Beck: Broncos
Trask: Ravens
Beniash: Broncos
Ruggles: Ravens
Garfield: Broncos
Abrami: Ravens
——
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.