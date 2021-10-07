2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 6 Picks

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 6.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 5 STANDINGS
1. Trask: 49-21, 10-5
2. Beck: 43-27, 8-7
3. Abrami: 44-26, 9-6
T4. Beniash: 40-30, 7-8
T4. Ruggles: 40-30, 8-7
6. Garfield: 39-31, 7-8
7. Coin: 38-32, 9-6
——
WEEK 6 MATCHUPS
Hartford at Essex
Coin: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Ruggles: Essex
Garfield: Hartford
Abrami: Essex
——
Burlington/South Burlington at North Country
Game canceled because of COVID-19
——
Brattleboro at U-32
Coin: U-32
Beck: U-32
Trask: U-32
Beniash: U-32
Ruggles: U-32
Garfield: U-32
Abrami: Brattleboro
——
Fair Haven at Lyndon
Coin: Lyndon
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Lyndon
Ruggles: Fair Haven
Garfield: Lyndon
Abrami: Fair Haven
——
Middlebury at Champlain Valley
Coin: Middlebury
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Ruggles: Champlain Valley
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
Spaulding at Bellows Falls
Coin: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Ruggles: Bellows Falls
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
Mount Anthony at Burr and Burton
Coin: Mount Anthony
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Ruggles: Burr and Burton
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
Milton at Rice
Coin: Milton
Beck: Rice
Trask: Rice
Beniash: Rice
Ruggles: Rice
Garfield: Rice
Abrami: Rice
——
Otter Valley at Mount Abraham
Coin: Mount Abraham
Beck: Otter Valley
Trask: Otter Valley
Beniash: Mount Abraham
Ruggles: Otter Valley
Garfield: Mount Abraham
Abrami: Otter Valley
——
Colchester at Mount Mansfield
Coin: Colchester
Beck: Mount Mansfield
Trask: Mount Mansfield
Beniash: Mount Mansfield
Ruggles: Mount Mansfield
Garfield: Mount Mansfield
Abrami: Mount Mansfield
——
Packers at Bengals
Coin: Packers
Beck: Packers
Trask: Packers
Beniash: Packers
Ruggles: Packers
Garfield: Packers
Abrami: Packers
——
Browns at Chargers
Coin: Chargers
Beck: Chargers
Trask: Chargers
Beniash: Browns
Ruggles: Chargers
Garfield: Chargers
Abrami: Chargers
——
Giants at Cowboys
Coin: Giants
Beck: Cowboys
Trask: Cowboys
Beniash: Cowboys
Ruggles: Cowboys
Garfield: Cowboys
Abrami: Giants
——
Patriots at Texans
Coin: Patriots
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Ruggles: Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
——
Bills at Chiefs
Coin: Chiefs
Beck: Bills
Trask: Chiefs
Beniash: Bills
Ruggles: Bills
Garfield: Bills
Abrami: Chiefs
