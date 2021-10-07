2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 6 Picks
Lyndon Institute beats Rice Memorial 14-12 in overtime at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 6.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

WEEK 5 STANDINGS

1. Trask: 49-21, 10-5

2. Beck: 43-27, 8-7

3. Abrami: 44-26, 9-6

T4. Beniash: 40-30, 7-8

T4. Ruggles: 40-30, 8-7

6. Garfield: 39-31, 7-8

7. Coin: 38-32, 9-6

——

WEEK 6 MATCHUPS

Hartford at Essex

Coin: Hartford

Beck: Hartford

Trask: Hartford

Beniash: Hartford

Ruggles: Essex

Garfield: Hartford

Abrami: Essex

——

Burlington/South Burlington at North Country

Game canceled because of COVID-19

——

Brattleboro at U-32

Coin: U-32

Beck: U-32

Trask: U-32

Beniash: U-32

Ruggles: U-32

Garfield: U-32

Abrami: Brattleboro

——

Fair Haven at Lyndon

Coin: Lyndon

Beck: Fair Haven

Trask: Fair Haven

Beniash: Lyndon

Ruggles: Fair Haven

Garfield: Lyndon

Abrami: Fair Haven

——

Middlebury at Champlain Valley

Coin: Middlebury

Beck: Champlain Valley

Trask: Champlain Valley

Beniash: Champlain Valley

Ruggles: Champlain Valley

Garfield: Champlain Valley

Abrami: Champlain Valley

——

Spaulding at Bellows Falls

Coin: Bellows Falls

Beck: Bellows Falls

Trask: Bellows Falls

Beniash: Bellows Falls

Ruggles: Bellows Falls

Garfield: Bellows Falls

Abrami: Bellows Falls

——

Mount Anthony at Burr and Burton

Coin: Mount Anthony

Beck: Burr and Burton

Trask: Burr and Burton

Beniash: Burr and Burton

Ruggles: Burr and Burton

Garfield: Burr and Burton

Abrami: Burr and Burton

——

Milton at Rice

Coin: Milton

Beck: Rice

Trask: Rice

Beniash: Rice

Ruggles: Rice

Garfield: Rice

Abrami: Rice

——

Otter Valley at Mount Abraham

Coin: Mount Abraham

Beck: Otter Valley

Trask: Otter Valley

Beniash: Mount Abraham

Ruggles: Otter Valley

Garfield: Mount Abraham

Abrami: Otter Valley

——

Colchester at Mount Mansfield

Coin: Colchester

Beck: Mount Mansfield

Trask: Mount Mansfield

Beniash: Mount Mansfield

Ruggles: Mount Mansfield

Garfield: Mount Mansfield

Abrami: Mount Mansfield

——

Packers at Bengals

Coin: Packers

Beck: Packers

Trask: Packers

Beniash: Packers

Ruggles: Packers

Garfield: Packers

Abrami: Packers

——

Browns at Chargers

Coin: Chargers

Beck: Chargers

Trask: Chargers

Beniash: Browns

Ruggles: Chargers

Garfield: Chargers

Abrami: Chargers

——

Giants at Cowboys

Coin: Giants

Beck: Cowboys

Trask: Cowboys

Beniash: Cowboys

Ruggles: Cowboys

Garfield: Cowboys

Abrami: Giants

——

Patriots at Texans

Coin: Patriots

Beck: Patriots

Trask: Patriots

Beniash: Patriots

Ruggles: Patriots

Garfield: Patriots

Abrami: Patriots

——

Bills at Chiefs

Coin: Chiefs

Beck: Bills

Trask: Chiefs

Beniash: Bills

Ruggles: Bills

Garfield: Bills

Abrami: Chiefs

