2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 7 Picks

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 7.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 6 STANDINGS
1. Trask: 58-27, 9-6
2. Beck: 53-32, 10-5
3. Abrami: 52-33, 8-7
4. Beniash: 51-34, 11-4
5. Ruggles: 49-36, 9-6
6. Coin: 48-37, 10-5
7. Garfield: 47-38, 8-7
——
WEEK 7 MATCHUPS
St. Johnsbury at Burlington/South Burlington
Coin: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Ruggles: St. Johnsbury
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
——
Spaulding at North Country
Coin: North Country
Beck: Spaulding
Trask: Spaulding
Beniash: Spaulding
Ruggles: Spaulding
Garfield: Spaulding
Abrami: Spaulding
——
Essex at BFA-St. Albans
Coin: BFA-St. Albans
Beck: BFA-St. Albans
Trask: Essex
Beniash: BFA-St. Albans
Ruggles: BFA-St. Albans
Garfield: Essex
Abrami: BFA-St. Albans
——
Burr and Burton at Hartford
Coin: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Ruggles: Hartford
Garfield: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
——
Brattleboro at Fair Haven
Coin: Fair Haven
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Brattleboro
Ruggles: Fair Haven
Garfield: Fair Haven
Abrami: Brattleboro
——
Mount Abraham at Milton
Coin: Milton
Beck: Milton
Trask: Mount Abraham
Beniash: Mount Abraham
Ruggles: Milton
Garfield: Mount Abraham
Abrami: Mount Abraham
——
U-32 at Lyndon
Coin: Lyndon
Beck: U-32
Trask: Lyndon
Beniash: Lyndon
Ruggles: Lyndon
Garfield: Lyndon
Abrami: U-32
——
Mount Anthony at Rice
Coin: Rice
Beck: Mount Anthony
Trask: Mount Anthony
Beniash: Mount Anthony
Ruggles: Rice
Garfield: Rice
Abrami: Mount Anthony
——
Fairfax/Lamoille at Windsor
Coin: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Ruggles: Fairfax/Lamoille
Garfield: Windsor
Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille
——
Poultney at Oxbow
Coin: Oxbow
Beck: Poultney
Trask: Oxbow
Beniash: Oxbow
Ruggles: Poultney
Garfield: Poultney
Abrami: Poultney
——
Vikings at Panthers
Coin: Panthers
Beck: Panthers
Trask: Panthers
Beniash: Panthers
Ruggles: Panthers
Garfield: Vikings
Abrami: Panthers
——
Chargers at Ravens
Coin: Ravens
Beck: Chargers
Trask: Chargers
Beniash: Ravens
Ruggles: Chargers
Garfield: Ravens
Abrami: Chargers
——
Cardinals at Browns
Coin: Browns
Beck: Browns
Trask: Cardinals
Beniash: Browns
Ruggles: Cardinals
Garfield: Browns
Abrami: Browns
——
Raiders at Broncos
Coin: Raiders
Beck: Broncos
Trask: Broncos
Beniash: Broncos
Ruggles: Raiders
Garfield: Broncos
Abrami: Broncos
——
Cowboys at Patriots
Coin: Cowboys
Beck: Cowboys
Trask: Cowboys
Beniash: Cowboys
Ruggles: Cowboys
Garfield: Patriots
Abrami: Cowboys
