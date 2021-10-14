2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 7 Picks
Buy Now

Lyndon Institute beats Fair Haven 23-14 at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 7.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

WEEK 6 STANDINGS

1. Trask: 58-27, 9-6

2. Beck: 53-32, 10-5

3. Abrami: 52-33, 8-7

4. Beniash: 51-34, 11-4

5. Ruggles: 49-36, 9-6

6. Coin: 48-37, 10-5

7. Garfield: 47-38, 8-7

——

WEEK 7 MATCHUPS

St. Johnsbury at Burlington/South Burlington

Coin: St. Johnsbury

Beck: St. Johnsbury

Trask: St. Johnsbury

Beniash: St. Johnsbury

Ruggles: St. Johnsbury

Garfield: St. Johnsbury

Abrami: St. Johnsbury

——

Spaulding at North Country

Coin: North Country

Beck: Spaulding

Trask: Spaulding

Beniash: Spaulding

Ruggles: Spaulding

Garfield: Spaulding

Abrami: Spaulding

——

Essex at BFA-St. Albans

Coin: BFA-St. Albans

Beck: BFA-St. Albans

Trask: Essex

Beniash: BFA-St. Albans

Ruggles: BFA-St. Albans

Garfield: Essex

Abrami: BFA-St. Albans

——

Burr and Burton at Hartford

Coin: Hartford

Beck: Hartford

Trask: Hartford

Beniash: Hartford

Ruggles: Hartford

Garfield: Hartford

Abrami: Hartford

——

Brattleboro at Fair Haven

Coin: Fair Haven

Beck: Fair Haven

Trask: Fair Haven

Beniash: Brattleboro

Ruggles: Fair Haven

Garfield: Fair Haven

Abrami: Brattleboro

——

Mount Abraham at Milton

Coin: Milton

Beck: Milton

Trask: Mount Abraham

Beniash: Mount Abraham

Ruggles: Milton

Garfield: Mount Abraham

Abrami: Mount Abraham

——

U-32 at Lyndon

Coin: Lyndon

Beck: U-32

Trask: Lyndon

Beniash: Lyndon

Ruggles: Lyndon

Garfield: Lyndon

Abrami: U-32

——

Mount Anthony at Rice

Coin: Rice

Beck: Mount Anthony

Trask: Mount Anthony

Beniash: Mount Anthony

Ruggles: Rice

Garfield: Rice

Abrami: Mount Anthony

——

Fairfax/Lamoille at Windsor

Coin: Windsor

Beck: Windsor

Trask: Windsor

Beniash: Windsor

Ruggles: Fairfax/Lamoille

Garfield: Windsor

Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille

——

Poultney at Oxbow

Coin: Oxbow

Beck: Poultney

Trask: Oxbow

Beniash: Oxbow

Ruggles: Poultney

Garfield: Poultney

Abrami: Poultney

——

Vikings at Panthers

Coin: Panthers

Beck: Panthers

Trask: Panthers

Beniash: Panthers

Ruggles: Panthers

Garfield: Vikings

Abrami: Panthers

——

Chargers at Ravens

Coin: Ravens

Beck: Chargers

Trask: Chargers

Beniash: Ravens

Ruggles: Chargers

Garfield: Ravens

Abrami: Chargers

——

Cardinals at Browns

Coin: Browns

Beck: Browns

Trask: Cardinals

Beniash: Browns

Ruggles: Cardinals

Garfield: Browns

Abrami: Browns

——

Raiders at Broncos

Coin: Raiders

Beck: Broncos

Trask: Broncos

Beniash: Broncos

Ruggles: Raiders

Garfield: Broncos

Abrami: Broncos

——

Cowboys at Patriots

Coin: Cowboys

Beck: Cowboys

Trask: Cowboys

Beniash: Cowboys

Ruggles: Cowboys

Garfield: Patriots

Abrami: Cowboys

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.