2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 8 Picks

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 8.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 6 STANDINGS
1. Trask: 66-34, 8-7
2. Beck: 61-39, 8-7
3. Beniash: 59-41, 8-7
4. Abrami: 58-42, 6-9
5. Coin: 55-45, 7-8
6. Ruggles: 55-45, 6-9
7. Garfield: 53-37, 6-9
——
WEEK 7 MATCHUPS
BFA-St. Albans at Colchester
Coin: BFA-St. Albans
Beck: BFA-St. Albans
Trask: BFA-St. Albans
Beniash: BFA-St. Albans
Ruggles: BFA-St. Albans
Garfield: BFA-St. Albans
Abrami: BFA-St. Albans
——
Middlebury at Burr and Burton
Coin: Burr and Burton
Beck: Middlebury
Trask: Middlebury
Beniash: Middlebury
Ruggles: Middlebury
Garfield: Middlebury
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
Champlain Valley at Essex
Coin: Essex
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Ruggles: Champlain Valley
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
Hartford at Rutland
Coin: Rutland
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Rutland
Ruggles: Rutland
Garfield: Rutland
Abrami: Rutland
——
Mount Mansfield at Burlington/South Burlington
Coin: SeaWolves
Beck: SeaWolves
Trask: SeaWolves
Beniash: SeaWolves
Ruggles: SeaWolves
Garfield: SeaWolves
Abrami: SeaWolves
——
Rice at Brattleboro
Coin: Rice
Beck: Brattleboro
Trask: Brattleboro
Beniash: Brattleboro
Ruggles: Rice
Garfield: Brattleboro
Abrami: Brattleboro
——
Fair Haven at Mount Anthony
Coin: Fair Haven
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Fair Haven
Ruggles: Fair Haven
Garfield: Fair Haven
Abrami: Fair Haven
——
North Country at U-32
Coin: U-32
Beck: U-32
Trask: U-32
Beniash: U-32
Ruggles: U-32
Garfield: U-32
Abrami: U-32
——
Windsor at Woodstock
Coin: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Ruggles: Windsor
Garfield: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
Lyndon at St. Johnsbury
Coin: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: Lyndon
Ruggles: St. Johnsbury
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
——
Falcons at Dolphins
Coin: Falcons
Beck: Falcons
Trask: Falcons
Beniash: Falcons
Ruggles: Dolphins
Garfield: Falcons
Abrami: Falcons
——
Jets at Patriots
Coin: Patriots
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Ruggles: Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
——
Chiefs at Titans
Coin: Titans
Beck: Chiefs
Trask: Chiefs
Beniash: Titans
Ruggles: Titans
Garfield: Titans
Abrami: Chiefs
——
Bengals at Ravens
Coin: Ravens
Beck: Ravens
Trask: Ravens
Beniash: Ravens
Ruggles: Ravens
Garfield: Ravens
Abrami: Ravens
——
Eagles at Raiders
Coin: Raiders
Beck: Raiders
Trask: Raiders
Beniash: Raiders
Ruggles: Raiders
Garfield: Raiders
Abrami: Raiders
