2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 8 Picks
Rodliff Raiders' captains, from left, Quentin Thomas, Kolby Blair, Aiden Pickard and Dawson Wilkins shakes hands with Lyndon Vikings captains before a grades 7-8 youth football game at Fairbanks Field in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Lyndon won, 34-0. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 8.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

WEEK 6 STANDINGS

1. Trask: 66-34, 8-7

2. Beck: 61-39, 8-7

3. Beniash: 59-41, 8-7

4. Abrami: 58-42, 6-9

5. Coin: 55-45, 7-8

6. Ruggles: 55-45, 6-9

7. Garfield: 53-37, 6-9

——

WEEK 7 MATCHUPS

BFA-St. Albans at Colchester

Coin: BFA-St. Albans

Beck: BFA-St. Albans

Trask: BFA-St. Albans

Beniash: BFA-St. Albans

Ruggles: BFA-St. Albans

Garfield: BFA-St. Albans

Abrami: BFA-St. Albans

——

Middlebury at Burr and Burton

Coin: Burr and Burton

Beck: Middlebury

Trask: Middlebury

Beniash: Middlebury

Ruggles: Middlebury

Garfield: Middlebury

Abrami: Burr and Burton

——

Champlain Valley at Essex

Coin: Essex

Beck: Champlain Valley

Trask: Champlain Valley

Beniash: Champlain Valley

Ruggles: Champlain Valley

Garfield: Champlain Valley

Abrami: Champlain Valley

——

Hartford at Rutland

Coin: Rutland

Beck: Rutland

Trask: Rutland

Beniash: Rutland

Ruggles: Rutland

Garfield: Rutland

Abrami: Rutland

——

Mount Mansfield at Burlington/South Burlington

Coin: SeaWolves

Beck: SeaWolves

Trask: SeaWolves

Beniash: SeaWolves

Ruggles: SeaWolves

Garfield: SeaWolves

Abrami: SeaWolves

——

Rice at Brattleboro

Coin: Rice

Beck: Brattleboro

Trask: Brattleboro

Beniash: Brattleboro

Ruggles: Rice

Garfield: Brattleboro

Abrami: Brattleboro

——

Fair Haven at Mount Anthony

Coin: Fair Haven

Beck: Fair Haven

Trask: Fair Haven

Beniash: Fair Haven

Ruggles: Fair Haven

Garfield: Fair Haven

Abrami: Fair Haven

——

North Country at U-32

Coin: U-32

Beck: U-32

Trask: U-32

Beniash: U-32

Ruggles: U-32

Garfield: U-32

Abrami: U-32

——

Windsor at Woodstock

Coin: Windsor

Beck: Windsor

Trask: Windsor

Beniash: Windsor

Ruggles: Windsor

Garfield: Windsor

Abrami: Windsor

——

Lyndon at St. Johnsbury

Coin: St. Johnsbury

Beck: St. Johnsbury

Trask: St. Johnsbury

Beniash: Lyndon

Ruggles: St. Johnsbury

Garfield: St. Johnsbury

Abrami: St. Johnsbury

——

Falcons at Dolphins

Coin: Falcons

Beck: Falcons

Trask: Falcons

Beniash: Falcons

Ruggles: Dolphins

Garfield: Falcons

Abrami: Falcons

——

Jets at Patriots

Coin: Patriots

Beck: Patriots

Trask: Patriots

Beniash: Patriots

Ruggles: Patriots

Garfield: Patriots

Abrami: Patriots

——

Chiefs at Titans

Coin: Titans

Beck: Chiefs

Trask: Chiefs

Beniash: Titans

Ruggles: Titans

Garfield: Titans

Abrami: Chiefs

——

Bengals at Ravens

Coin: Ravens

Beck: Ravens

Trask: Ravens

Beniash: Ravens

Ruggles: Ravens

Garfield: Ravens

Abrami: Ravens

——

Eagles at Raiders

Coin: Raiders

Beck: Raiders

Trask: Raiders

Beniash: Raiders

Ruggles: Raiders

Garfield: Raiders

Abrami: Raiders

