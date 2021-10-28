2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 9 Picks
St. Johnsbury tops Lyndon 31-14 in the 116th playing of The Game at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Hilltoppers extended their win streak to seven games in the series. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 9.

The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.

We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.

Check back for weekly picks and standings.

WEEK 8 STANDINGS

1. Trask: 12-3, 78-37

2. Beck: 12-3, 73-42

3. Beniash: 12-3. 71-44

4. Abrami: 12-3, 70-45

5. Coin: 11-4, 66-49

6. Ruggles: 11-4, 66-49

7. Garfield: 13-2, 66-49

——

WEEK 9 MATCHUPS

No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington (3-4) at No. 1 Rutland (7-0)

Coin: SeaWolves

Beck: Rutland

Trask: Rutland

Beniash: Rutland

Ruggles: Rutland

Garfield: Rutland

Abrami: Rutland

——

No. 5 St. Johnsbury (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3)

Coin: St. Johnsbury

Beck: St. Johnsbury

Trask: Essex

Beniash: St. Johnsbury

Ruggles: St. Johnsbury

Garfield: Essex

Abrami: Essex

——

No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (4-3) at No. 2 Hartford (6-2)

Coin: BFA-St. Albans

Beck: Hartford

Trask: Hartford

Beniash: Hartford

Ruggles: Hartford

Garfield: Hartford

Abrami: Hartford

——

No. 6 Middlebury (4-3) at No. 3 Champlain Valley (5-2)

Coin: Middlebury

Beck: Champlain Valley

Trask: Champlain Valley

Beniash: Champlain Valley

Ruggles: Champlain Valley

Garfield: Champlain Valley

Abrami: Champlain Valley

——

No. 8 Fair Haven (3-5) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0)

Coin: Fair Haven

Beck: Bellows Falls

Trask: Bellows Falls

Beniash: Bellows Falls

Ruggles: Bellows Falls

Garfield: Bellows Falls

Abrami: Bellows Falls

——

No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4)

Coin: Lyndon

Beck: Brattleboro

Trask: Brattleboro

Beniash: Lyndon

Ruggles: Lyndon

Garfield: Lyndon

Abrami: Lyndon

——

No. 7 Rice (3-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2)

Coin: Mount Anthony

Beck: Mount Anthony

Trask: Mount Anthony

Beniash: Mount Anthony

Ruggles: Mount Anthony

Garfield: Mount Anthony

Abrami: Mount Anthony

——

No. 6 Spaulding (4-3) No. 3 U-32 (6-2)

Coin: Spaulding

Beck: U-32

Trask: U-32

Beniash: U-32

Ruggles: U-32

Garfield: U-32

Abrami: U-32

——

No. 5 Springfield (4-4) at No. 4 Woodstock (5-3)

Coin: Springfield

Beck: Woodstock

Trask: Woodstock

Beniash: Springfield

Ruggles: Woodstock

Garfield: Woodstock

Abrami: Woodstock

——

No. 8 Poultney (1-7) at No. 1 Windsor (8-0)

Coin: Poultney

Beck: Windsor

Trask: Windsor

Beniash: Windsor

Ruggles: Windsor

Garfield: Windsor

Abrami: Windsor

——

No. 7 Oxbow (1-6) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1)

Coin: Fairfax/Lamoille

Beck: Fairfax/Lamoille

Trask: Fairfax/Lamoille

Beniash: Fairfax/Lamoille

Ruggles: Fairfax/Lamoille

Garfield: Fairfax/Lamoille

Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille

——

No. 6 Mill River (3-5) at No. 3 Otter Valley (5-2)

Coin: Mill River

Beck: Otter Valley

Trask: Otter Valley

Beniash: Otter Valley

Ruggles: Otter Valley

Garfield: Otter Valley

Abrami: Otter Valley

——

Steelers at Browns

Coin: Browns

Beck: Browns

Trask: Steelers

Beniash: Steelers

Ruggles: Browns

Garfield: Browns

Abrami: Browns

——

Patriots at Chargers

Coin: Patriots

Beck: Chargers

Trask: Chargers

Beniash: Patriots

Ruggles: Chargers

Garfield: Chargers

Abrami: Patriots

——

Cowboys at Vikings

Coin: Cowboys

Beck: Cowboys

Trask: Cowboys

Beniash: Cowboys

Ruggles: Cowboys

Garfield: Cowboys

Abrami: Cowboys

