2021 Caledonian-Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 9 Picks

The Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 9.
The CR’s Stephen Garfield, Paul Hayes and Michael Beniash join Northeast Sports Network’s Alan Ruggles and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. Hayes, dubbed The Coin, will flip a coin to choose his selections.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 8 STANDINGS
1. Trask: 12-3, 78-37
2. Beck: 12-3, 73-42
3. Beniash: 12-3. 71-44
4. Abrami: 12-3, 70-45
5. Coin: 11-4, 66-49
6. Ruggles: 11-4, 66-49
7. Garfield: 13-2, 66-49
——
WEEK 9 MATCHUPS
No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington (3-4) at No. 1 Rutland (7-0)
Coin: SeaWolves
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Rutland
Ruggles: Rutland
Garfield: Rutland
Abrami: Rutland
——
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3)
Coin: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: Essex
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Ruggles: St. Johnsbury
Garfield: Essex
Abrami: Essex
——
No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (4-3) at No. 2 Hartford (6-2)
Coin: BFA-St. Albans
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Ruggles: Hartford
Garfield: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
——
No. 6 Middlebury (4-3) at No. 3 Champlain Valley (5-2)
Coin: Middlebury
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Ruggles: Champlain Valley
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
No. 8 Fair Haven (3-5) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0)
Coin: Fair Haven
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Ruggles: Bellows Falls
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4)
Coin: Lyndon
Beck: Brattleboro
Trask: Brattleboro
Beniash: Lyndon
Ruggles: Lyndon
Garfield: Lyndon
Abrami: Lyndon
——
No. 7 Rice (3-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2)
Coin: Mount Anthony
Beck: Mount Anthony
Trask: Mount Anthony
Beniash: Mount Anthony
Ruggles: Mount Anthony
Garfield: Mount Anthony
Abrami: Mount Anthony
——
No. 6 Spaulding (4-3) No. 3 U-32 (6-2)
Coin: Spaulding
Beck: U-32
Trask: U-32
Beniash: U-32
Ruggles: U-32
Garfield: U-32
Abrami: U-32
——
No. 5 Springfield (4-4) at No. 4 Woodstock (5-3)
Coin: Springfield
Beck: Woodstock
Trask: Woodstock
Beniash: Springfield
Ruggles: Woodstock
Garfield: Woodstock
Abrami: Woodstock
——
No. 8 Poultney (1-7) at No. 1 Windsor (8-0)
Coin: Poultney
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Ruggles: Windsor
Garfield: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
No. 7 Oxbow (1-6) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1)
Coin: Fairfax/Lamoille
Beck: Fairfax/Lamoille
Trask: Fairfax/Lamoille
Beniash: Fairfax/Lamoille
Ruggles: Fairfax/Lamoille
Garfield: Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: Fairfax/Lamoille
——
No. 6 Mill River (3-5) at No. 3 Otter Valley (5-2)
Coin: Mill River
Beck: Otter Valley
Trask: Otter Valley
Beniash: Otter Valley
Ruggles: Otter Valley
Garfield: Otter Valley
Abrami: Otter Valley
——
Steelers at Browns
Coin: Browns
Beck: Browns
Trask: Steelers
Beniash: Steelers
Ruggles: Browns
Garfield: Browns
Abrami: Browns
——
Patriots at Chargers
Coin: Patriots
Beck: Chargers
Trask: Chargers
Beniash: Patriots
Ruggles: Chargers
Garfield: Chargers
Abrami: Patriots
——
Cowboys at Vikings
Coin: Cowboys
Beck: Cowboys
Trask: Cowboys
Beniash: Cowboys
Ruggles: Cowboys
Garfield: Cowboys
Abrami: Cowboys
