2021 Granite State Conference Fall All-Conference Teams

Granite State Conference Fall 2021 All-Conference Teams
As selected by coaches.
Boys Soccer North
Jack Price, Profile, Senior
Dylan Colby, Lisbon, Senior
Michael Hampson, Littleton, Senior
Liam Cairns, Gorham, Senior
Nolan York, Gorham, Senior
Chris Corliss, Groveton, Senior
Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville, Senior
Grady Millen, Littleton, Senior
Sam Sarkis, Woodsville, Senior
Maddox Godzyk, Colebrook, Senior
Teagan Leclerc, Gorham, Senior
James Foote, Pittsburg-Canaan, Senior
——
Girls Soccer North
Madison McLaren, Profile, Senior
Leah Krull, Woodsville, Senior
Bre Lemay, Littleton, Senior
Sophie Bell, Profile, Junior
Lauren McKee, Littleton, Senior
Maddie Roy, Woodsville, Senior
Sophie Grondin, Pittsburg-Canaan, Senior
Mya Brown, Profile, Sophomore
Sara Brown, Lisbon, Senior
Gracey Boucher, Moultonborough, Senior
——
Boys Soccer South
Player of the Year: Mike Picard, Epping, Senior
Dominic Hutchinson, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Senior
Tyler Napoletano, Newmarket, Junior
Andrew Berthiaume, Newmarket, Senior
Andrew Claus, Sunapee, Senior
Rupert Dalton, Sunapee, Senior
Colby Carlile, Concord Christian, Senior
Aidan Davis, Hinsdale, Junior
Caleb Runey, Portsmouth Christian, Senior
Liam Ouellette, Mount Royal, Senior
Will Barker, Epping, Senior
Jacob Loving, Epping, Senior
Parker Clark, Pittsfield, Junior
Joseph Cote, Pittsfield, Senior
Troy Brennan, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Senior
——
Girls Soccer South
Player of the Year: Elizabeth Tschudin, Sunapee, Junior
Brynn Smith, Sunapee, Junior
Emily Dudley, Concord Christian, Senior
Jess Berry, Newmarket, Senior
Jade Gagnon, Epping, Senior
Mallory Syvertson, Concord Christian, Senior
Maddy Joe, Newmarket, Senior
Maggie Moore, Newmarket, Junior
Lula Wamberg, Portsmouth Christian, Junior
Samantha Boette, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Senior
Brooke Pagach, Hinsdale, Sophomore
Ella Walsh, Portsmouth Christian, Sophomore
——
Golf
Player of the Year: Jackson Horne, Woodsville, Junior
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville, Senior
Gavin Lewis, Littleton, Junior
Brady Mathieu, Farmington, Junior
——
Girls Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Christian, Junior
Izzy Pentony, Newmarket, Senior
Alanna Hagen, Newmarket, Sophomore
——
Boys Cross Country
Co-Runners of the Year: Jonas Teeter, Portsmouth Christian, Sophomore; Chance Dawson, Moultonborough, Senior
Zachary Hodgman, Epping, Senior
Jaron LaBranche, Newmarket, Freshman
Benjamin Roy, Derryfield, Junior
Elisha Crissman, Woodsville, Senior
——
Volleyball
Player of the Year: Johanna Skubisz, Portsmouth Christian, Senior
Gracie Re, Epping, Senior
Molly Reed, Sunapee, Senior
Madison Kniphfer, Portsmouth Christian, Senior
Jordyn Crisanaz, Nute, Sophomore
Katelyn Claus, Sunapee, Sophomore
Charlotte Johnson, Moultonborough, Sophomore
Olivia Tatro, Moultonborough, Junior
Miriam Peck, Epping, Junior
