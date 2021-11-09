2021 Granite State Conference Fall All-Conference Teams
Profile's Madison McLaren, left, and Hannah Hodgdon prior to a Division IV girls soccer quarterfinal against Moultonborough in Bethlehem, N.H., on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The Patriots advance to face Woodsville in the semifinals in Manchester. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Granite State Conference Fall 2021 All-Conference Teams

As selected by coaches.

Boys Soccer North

Jack Price, Profile, Senior

Dylan Colby, Lisbon, Senior

Michael Hampson, Littleton, Senior

Liam Cairns, Gorham, Senior

Nolan York, Gorham, Senior

Chris Corliss, Groveton, Senior

Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville, Senior

Grady Millen, Littleton, Senior

Sam Sarkis, Woodsville, Senior

Maddox Godzyk, Colebrook, Senior

Teagan Leclerc, Gorham, Senior

James Foote, Pittsburg-Canaan, Senior

——

Girls Soccer North

Madison McLaren, Profile, Senior

Leah Krull, Woodsville, Senior

Bre Lemay, Littleton, Senior

Sophie Bell, Profile, Junior

Lauren McKee, Littleton, Senior

Maddie Roy, Woodsville, Senior

Sophie Grondin, Pittsburg-Canaan, Senior

Mya Brown, Profile, Sophomore

Sara Brown, Lisbon, Senior

Gracey Boucher, Moultonborough, Senior

——

Boys Soccer South

Player of the Year: Mike Picard, Epping, Senior

Dominic Hutchinson, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Senior

Tyler Napoletano, Newmarket, Junior

Andrew Berthiaume, Newmarket, Senior

Andrew Claus, Sunapee, Senior

Rupert Dalton, Sunapee, Senior

Colby Carlile, Concord Christian, Senior

Aidan Davis, Hinsdale, Junior

Caleb Runey, Portsmouth Christian, Senior

Liam Ouellette, Mount Royal, Senior

Will Barker, Epping, Senior

Jacob Loving, Epping, Senior

Parker Clark, Pittsfield, Junior

Joseph Cote, Pittsfield, Senior

Troy Brennan, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Senior

——

Girls Soccer South

Player of the Year: Elizabeth Tschudin, Sunapee, Junior

Brynn Smith, Sunapee, Junior

Emily Dudley, Concord Christian, Senior

Jess Berry, Newmarket, Senior

Jade Gagnon, Epping, Senior

Mallory Syvertson, Concord Christian, Senior

Maddy Joe, Newmarket, Senior

Maggie Moore, Newmarket, Junior

Lula Wamberg, Portsmouth Christian, Junior

Samantha Boette, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Senior

Brooke Pagach, Hinsdale, Sophomore

Ella Walsh, Portsmouth Christian, Sophomore

——

Golf

Player of the Year: Jackson Horne, Woodsville, Junior

Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville, Senior

Gavin Lewis, Littleton, Junior

Brady Mathieu, Farmington, Junior

——

Girls Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Christian, Junior

Izzy Pentony, Newmarket, Senior

Alanna Hagen, Newmarket, Sophomore

——

Boys Cross Country

Co-Runners of the Year: Jonas Teeter, Portsmouth Christian, Sophomore; Chance Dawson, Moultonborough, Senior

Zachary Hodgman, Epping, Senior

Jaron LaBranche, Newmarket, Freshman

Benjamin Roy, Derryfield, Junior

Elisha Crissman, Woodsville, Senior

——

Volleyball

Player of the Year: Johanna Skubisz, Portsmouth Christian, Senior

Gracie Re, Epping, Senior

Molly Reed, Sunapee, Senior

Madison Kniphfer, Portsmouth Christian, Senior

Jordyn Crisanaz, Nute, Sophomore

Katelyn Claus, Sunapee, Sophomore

Charlotte Johnson, Moultonborough, Sophomore

Olivia Tatro, Moultonborough, Junior

Miriam Peck, Epping, Junior

