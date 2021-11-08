2021 N.H. Division III All-State Field Hockey Teams
Buy Now

WMR goalie Jen Fowler takes part in the Under The Lights field hockey jamboree at Apthorp Common in Littleton, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The Division III field hockey all-state teams, as selected by the New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Local players making the All-State first team include Littleton’s Alexi Hastings and White Mountains’ Jen Fowler. Named to the second team were Littleton’s Marlyn Valentin and White Mountains’ Ciera Challinor.

The full list below:

Offensive Player of the Year: Libbey Hicks, Bishop Brady

Defensive Player of the Year: Kate Bouchard, Hopkinton

Coach of the Year: Patty Deschaine, Stevens

First Team

Emily Roy, Berlin

Erin McCormick, Berlin

Libbey Hicks, Bishop Brady

Mieke Rentsch, Bishop Brady

Bella Hayes, Conant

Olivia Kennan, Gilford

Aly Pichette, Gilford

Katelyn Bouchard, Hopkinton

Julia Baer, Hopkinton

Kate Cochran, Kearsarge

Alexi Hastings, Littleton

Lexis Vautour, Mascenic

Isabella Knisley, Mascenic

Morgan Towne, Mascoma Valley

Maggie Bednaz, Newfound

Cassie Zick, Newfound

Katie Sharron, Newport

Eden Ritondo, Newport

Brianna Frisbee, Stevens

Sofia Aldecoa, Stevens

Wilhelmina Bowser, St. Thomas

Jen Fowler, White Mountains

Alexis Poole, Winnisquam

Kaitlyn Carey, Winnisquam

——

Second Team

Mia Letourneau, Berlin

Michaella Savary, Bishop Brady

Chelsea Dupuis, Conant

Maddie Bergeron, Conant

Lauryn Nash-Boucher, Gilford

Natalie Allen, Hopkinton

Eliza Cardillo, Kearsarge

Paige Hoegler, Kearsarge

Marlyn Valentin, Littleton

Olivia Shaw, Mascenic

Chloe Crate, Mascoma Valley

Hailey Miller, Mascoma Valley

Mattie Douville, Newfound

Taylor Fellows, Newport

Sara Faro, Stevens

McKenzie Wessling, St. Thomas

Kensley Harris, St. Thomas

Ciera Challinor, White Mountains

Emma Griffin, Winnisquam

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.