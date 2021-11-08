2021 N.H. Division III All-State Field Hockey Teams

The Division III field hockey all-state teams, as selected by the New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Local players making the All-State first team include Littleton’s Alexi Hastings and White Mountains’ Jen Fowler. Named to the second team were Littleton’s Marlyn Valentin and White Mountains’ Ciera Challinor.
The full list below:
Offensive Player of the Year: Libbey Hicks, Bishop Brady
Defensive Player of the Year: Kate Bouchard, Hopkinton
Coach of the Year: Patty Deschaine, Stevens
First Team
Emily Roy, Berlin
Erin McCormick, Berlin
Libbey Hicks, Bishop Brady
Mieke Rentsch, Bishop Brady
Bella Hayes, Conant
Olivia Kennan, Gilford
Aly Pichette, Gilford
Katelyn Bouchard, Hopkinton
Julia Baer, Hopkinton
Kate Cochran, Kearsarge
Alexi Hastings, Littleton
Lexis Vautour, Mascenic
Isabella Knisley, Mascenic
Morgan Towne, Mascoma Valley
Maggie Bednaz, Newfound
Cassie Zick, Newfound
Katie Sharron, Newport
Eden Ritondo, Newport
Brianna Frisbee, Stevens
Sofia Aldecoa, Stevens
Wilhelmina Bowser, St. Thomas
Jen Fowler, White Mountains
Alexis Poole, Winnisquam
Kaitlyn Carey, Winnisquam
——
Second Team
Mia Letourneau, Berlin
Michaella Savary, Bishop Brady
Chelsea Dupuis, Conant
Maddie Bergeron, Conant
Lauryn Nash-Boucher, Gilford
Natalie Allen, Hopkinton
Eliza Cardillo, Kearsarge
Paige Hoegler, Kearsarge
Marlyn Valentin, Littleton
Olivia Shaw, Mascenic
Chloe Crate, Mascoma Valley
Hailey Miller, Mascoma Valley
Mattie Douville, Newfound
Taylor Fellows, Newport
Sara Faro, Stevens
McKenzie Wessling, St. Thomas
Kensley Harris, St. Thomas
Ciera Challinor, White Mountains
Emma Griffin, Winnisquam
