The 2021 Division III All-State teams, as selected by coaches statewide.
Co-Players of the Year
Megan Kimball-Rhines, Hopkinton, Sr., P
Ami Rivera, Grade 12, C, (Bishop Brady)
Coach of the Year
Dutch Stauffeneker, Mascenic
JV Coach of the Year
Sarah Croteau, Monadnock
First Team
Morgan Hall, Belmont, Sr., P
Makenna Balderrama, Berlin, Sr., 3B
Ami Rivera, Bishop Brady, Sr., C
Riley Gamache, Campbell, Sr., 3B
Mylie Aho, Conant, Jr., 1B
Ella Harris, Gilford, Sr., P
Megan Kimball-Rhines, Hopkinton, Sr., P
Leah St John, Mascenic, Soph., C, SS/3B
Grace LeClair, Monadnock, Jr., P
Madison Perry, Newfound, Sr., 1B
Gabriella Bernier, Prospect Mountain, Fr., P
Rylee Page, Somersworth, Sr., P
Ashleigh von der Linden, St. Thomas Aquinas, Soph., P
Kiera Gilman, Trinity, Jr., P
Lexus McIntosh, White Mountains, Jr., P
Emma Griffin, Winnisquam, Jr., 1B
Second Team
Becca Fleming, Belmont, Sr., SS
Jill Hallee, Berlin, Jr., SS
Isabella Rivera, Bishop Brady, Jr., SS
Alexa Robert, Campbell, Sr., 2B
Tessa Spingola, Conant, Jr., C
Jaiden McKenna, Gilford, Jr., C
Maddie Carmichael, Hopkinton, Soph., C
Katalina Davis, Mascenic, Fr., P/3B
Paige Beede, Monadnock, Sr., C
Tiffany Doan, Newfound, Sr., SS/LF
Mackenzie Renner, Prospect Mountain, Jr., C
Morgan Williams, Somersworth, Soph., 1B
Elizabeth Flynn, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fr., SS
Emma Service, Trinity, Jr., SS
Nicole Gross, White Mountains, Sr., C
Rebecca Kulengosky, Soph., OF
Honorable Mention
Kara Stephens, Belmont, Sr., 3B
Savannah Perkins, Belmont, Jr., 2B
Grace Bradley, Berlin, Sr., OF
Jayden Johnson, Bishop Brady, Sr., P
Chloe Steiniger, Campbell, Sr., C
Emily Cooper, Campbell, Sr., SS
Graecen Kirby, Conant, Fr., P
Madelyn McKenna, Gilford, Fr., 2B
Maddy Follansbee, Hopkinton, Jr., 3B
Keegan St. Cyr, Hopkinton, Fr., SS
Lilly Simpson, Inter-Lakes, Sr., P
Lila Buxton, Mascenic, Soph., P/SS/OF
Madison Swett, Monadnock, Jr., SS
Emma Loudermilk, Monadnock, Soph., OF
Katie Sweeney, Newfound, Fr., C
Michaela Gates, Prospect Mountain, Jr., SS
Seairra Anderson, Somersworth, Sr., 3B
Sophie Graziano, St. Thomas Aquinas, Soph., 3B
Sarah Sewall. Trinity, Fr., C
Alyssa Fryman, White Mountains, Sr. 3B
Lily Auger, Winnisquam, Soph., OF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.