2021 N.H. Division IV All-State Softball Teams
Woodsville senior Emily Prest was named Division IV Player of the Year. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The 2021 Division IV All-State teams, as selected by coaches statewide.

Co-Players of the Year

Emily Prest, Woodsville, Sr.

Abby Walsh. Epping, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Arthur Boutin, Lisbon

JV Coach of the Year

Shelley Messanger Woodsville

First Team

Samantha Howe, Colebrook, Sr.

Abby Walsh, Epping, Sr.

Shale Henderson, Farmington, Sr.

Bryanna Poirier, Gorham, Sr.

Delaney Wilcox, Hinsdale, Sr.

Sydney Pickering, Lin-Wood, Jr.

Kendal Clark, Lisbon, Jr.

Jaiden Ridlon, Littleton, Sr.

Olivia Tatro, Moultonborough, Soph.

Kaylen Fowler, Newmarket, Sr.

Sophie Grondin, Pittsburg-Canaan, Jr.

Kaitlyn Shawney, Portsmouth Christian, Jr.

Alexis Sellers, Profile, Sr.

Molly Reed, Sunapee, Jr.

Abby Dowling, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Soph.

Emily Prest, Woodsville, Sr.

Second Team

Sage Smith, Colebrook, Sr.

Erika MacLeod, Epping. Sr.

Morgan Robinson, Farmington, Sr.

Angelina Nardolillo, Hinsdale, Sr.

Peyton Clark, Lisbon, Sr.

Hannah Brown, Littleton, Sr.

Abigail Henry, Newmarket, Sr.

Liahna Messier, Portsmouth Christian, Soph.

Serena Devlin, Profile, Sr.

Anah Durkee, Sunapee, Sr.

Emily Dubois, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Jr.

Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Sierra Riff, Colebrook, Soph.

Gracie Re, Epping, Jr.

Moriah Jellison, Lisbon, Sr.

Emma Bernier, Gorham, Sr.

Emily Tholl, Littleton, Sr.

Jessica Berry, Newmarket, Jr.

Mya Brown, Profile, Fr.

Emma McNally, Sunapee, Soph.

Natalie Austin, Sunapee, Jr.

Madison Raymond, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Jr.

Morgan Wagstaff, Woodville, Sr.

Maddie Roy, Woodsville, Jr.

