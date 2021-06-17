2021 N.H. Division IV All-State Softball Teams

The 2021 Division IV All-State teams, as selected by coaches statewide.
Co-Players of the Year
Emily Prest, Woodsville, Sr.
Abby Walsh. Epping, Sr.
Coach of the Year
Arthur Boutin, Lisbon
JV Coach of the Year
Shelley Messanger Woodsville
First Team
Samantha Howe, Colebrook, Sr.
Abby Walsh, Epping, Sr.
Shale Henderson, Farmington, Sr.
Bryanna Poirier, Gorham, Sr.
Delaney Wilcox, Hinsdale, Sr.
Sydney Pickering, Lin-Wood, Jr.
Kendal Clark, Lisbon, Jr.
Jaiden Ridlon, Littleton, Sr.
Olivia Tatro, Moultonborough, Soph.
Kaylen Fowler, Newmarket, Sr.
Sophie Grondin, Pittsburg-Canaan, Jr.
Kaitlyn Shawney, Portsmouth Christian, Jr.
Alexis Sellers, Profile, Sr.
Molly Reed, Sunapee, Jr.
Abby Dowling, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Soph.
Emily Prest, Woodsville, Sr.
Second Team
Sage Smith, Colebrook, Sr.
Erika MacLeod, Epping. Sr.
Morgan Robinson, Farmington, Sr.
Angelina Nardolillo, Hinsdale, Sr.
Peyton Clark, Lisbon, Sr.
Hannah Brown, Littleton, Sr.
Abigail Henry, Newmarket, Sr.
Liahna Messier, Portsmouth Christian, Soph.
Serena Devlin, Profile, Sr.
Anah Durkee, Sunapee, Sr.
Emily Dubois, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Jr.
Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Sierra Riff, Colebrook, Soph.
Gracie Re, Epping, Jr.
Moriah Jellison, Lisbon, Sr.
Emma Bernier, Gorham, Sr.
Emily Tholl, Littleton, Sr.
Jessica Berry, Newmarket, Jr.
Mya Brown, Profile, Fr.
Emma McNally, Sunapee, Soph.
Natalie Austin, Sunapee, Jr.
Madison Raymond, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Jr.
Morgan Wagstaff, Woodville, Sr.
Maddie Roy, Woodsville, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.