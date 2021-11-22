2021 New Hampshire Soccer Coaches’ All-State Selections (Division III/IV)

The 2021 New Hampshire Soccer Coaches’ Division III and IV boys and girls All-State Teams, as selected by coaches statewide in their respective divisons.
Preston Eames Award: Steve Rossetti and Tom Fischer.
Hall of Fame: Sunapee boys’ Jack Iacopino.
DIVISION III BOYS
GOALKEEPER
First Team
Aidan Burns, Hopkinton
Second Team
Garrett Somero, Conant
Honorable Mention
Samuel Reine, Trinity
Alex Potter, Inter-Lakes
Lucas Beane, Laconia
DEFENSE
First Team
Chance Bolduc, Gilford
Peyton Marshall, Hopkinton
Ryan Latsha, Campbell
Sam Boulton, Kearsarge
Second Team
Ian Moulton, Mascoma Valley
Cam Harriman, Laconia
Josh Duval, Hopkinton
Mitchell Berry, Belmont
Honorable Mention
Tyler Lafond, Gilford
Derrick Dewees, Conant
Derek Bader Fall, Mountain
George Belville, Newfound
Jackson Cocozella, Mascenic
Brady Potter, Raymond
MIDFIELD
First Team
Anthony Aguiar, Gilford
Evan Haas, Bishop Brady
Eric Coates, Campbell
Quinn Booth, Trinity
Second Team
Ben Estrella, Berlin
Max Barlett, Gilford
Bryce Charron, Hopkinton
Toby MacLeod, Kearsarge
Honorable Mention
Mason Dutile, Laconia
Ryan Bousquet, Inter-Lakes
Vinny Simonelli, St. Thomas
Dugan Brewer, Little Derryfield
Parker Root, Kearsarge
FORWARDS
First Team
Quinn Whitehead, Hopkinton
Nate Shipman, Trinity
Ben Seiler, Mascoma Valley
Second Team
Keegan A. Smith, Bishop Brady
Aiden Bondaz, Gilford
Ayden Cushing, Winnisquam
Honorable Mention
Noah Mertzic, Conant
Dylan Selby, Kearsarge
Brody Labounty, White Mountains
Connor Donnahy, Campbell
Josh Blouin, Newfound
Cameron Dore, Prospect Mountain
Georgios Pananas, Monadnock
Coach of the Year: Tom Harvey, Conant.
DIVISION III GIRLS
GOALKEEPER
First Team
Emily Fleegle, Hopkinton
Second Team
Macayla Dutile, Laconia
Honorable Mention
Kayla Sission, Trinity
Abby Rayder, St. Thomas
DEFENSE
First Team
Kally Murdough, Hopkinton
Sarah Bradley, Trinity
Sophie Nadeau, St. Thomas
Jaiden McKenna, Gilford
Second Team
Courtney Burke, Belmont
Bella Skoglund, Trinity
Sophie Rose Riopel, Derryfield
Makenzie LaFlamme, Laconia
Honorable Mention
Morgan Doolan, White Mountains
Ava Houde, Trinity
Nora Dunnigan, Fall Mountain
Lillian Karkheck, Newfound
Gracey LeBlanc, Gilford
Julia Pendergast, Inter-Lakes
Lydia Cramer, Raymond
MIDFIELD
First Team
Ashlee Brehio, Hopkinton
Caroline Camp, Kearsarge
MillieCaldon, Gilford
Ella Pottle, St. Thomas
Second Team
Skyler De Petrillo, Trinity
Morgan Wagner, Campbell
Lilly Losey, Derryfield
Mia Campbell, St. Thomas
Honorable Mention
Jessica Carney, Hopkinton
Devan Booth, Trinity
Jennah Harvey, Conant
Jaden Burt, Prospect Mountain
Allie Kenyon, Gilford
Kimmy Nadeau, Hillsboro
Juilanna Joslyn, Monadnock
Emily Seiler, Mascoma Valley
FORWARD
First Team
Maddie Karasonovich, St. Thomas
Geena Cookinham, Gilford
Annie Higginbotham, Hopkinton
Second Team
Emma Losey, Derryfield
Loren Charron, Hopkinton
Thea Spanos, Kearsarge
Honorable Mention
Amanda Behre, St. Thomas
Ava Bartoli, Berlin
Lydia Tremblay, Bishop Brady
Eva LaValley, Hillsboro
Josie Oberto, Campbell
Coach of the Year: Michael Martinez, Trinity.
JV Coach of the Year: Holly Munce, Berlin.
BOYS DIVISION IV
Goalkeeper
First Team
Liam Cairns, Gorham
Second Team
Cam Davidson, Woodsville
Honorable Mention
William Barker, Epping
Ethan Larson, Moultonborough
DEFENSE
First Team
Jack Price, Profile
Andrew Claus, Sunapee
Jacob Loving, Epping
Levi Campbell, Concord Christian
Second Team
Carson Roberge, Gorham
Grady Millen, Littleton
Dominic Hutchinson, Wilton
Connor Houston, Woodsville
Honorable Mention
Caleb Runey, Portsmouth Christian
Michael Maccini, Woodsville
Noah Pangelinan, Hinsdale
Riley Plante, Profile
John Perry, Lin-Wood
MIDFIELD
First Team
Rupert Dalton, Sunapee
Nolan York, Gorham
Tyler Napoletano, Newmarket
Sammy Sarkis, Woodsville
Second Team
Michael Hampson, Littleton
Ben Taylor, Woodsville
Troy Brennan, Wilton
Hunter Morse, Sunapee
Honorable Mention
Maddox Godzyk, Colebrook
Ethan Young, Concord Christian
Asher Graves, Franklin
Brendan Saladino, Gorham
Chris Corliss, Groveton
Liam Ouellette, Mount Royal
Parker Clark, Pittsfield
FORWARDS
First Team
Mike Picard, Epping
Teagan LeClerc, Gorham
Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville
Second Team
Sam Kress, Sunapee
Dylan Colby, Lisbon
Andrew Berthiaume, Newmarket
Honorable Mention
Pierson Freligh, Profile
Graham Wilerer, Newmarket
Cam Clermont, Lin-Wood
Coach of the Year: Kerry McDermott, Epping.
——
GIRLS DIVISION IV
GOALKEEPER
First Team
Gracie Boucher, Moultonborough
Second Team
Riley Andriski, Newmarket
Honorable Mention
Ella Walsh Portsmouth, Christian
DEFENSE
First Team
Mallory Syvertson, Concord Christian
Jess Berry, Newmarket
Vanessa Pollari, Sunapee
Emily Farr, Woodsville
Second Team
Isabella Correa, Sunapee
Katie Velie, Moultonborough
Maggie Moore, Newmarket
Sage Gallant, Gorham
Honorable Mention
Annabelle Shumway, Epping
Emma McKeage, Colebrook
Isis Young, Pittsfield
Sara Brown, Lisbon
Bri Calaio, Lin-Wood
MIDFIELD
First Team
Elizabeth Tschudin, Sunapee
Bre Lemay, Littleton
Anna Wilerer, Newmarket
Sophie Bell, Profile
Second Team
Lauren McKee, Littleton
Aubrey Hill, Newmarket
Tatiana Stockbower, Portsmouth Christian
Brooke Pagach, Hinsdale
Honorable Mention
Madison Ash, Groveton
Sidney Chapman, Gorham
Jade Gagnon, Epping
Riley Skarin, Newport
Anne Marie Sweet, Mount Royal
FORWARDS
First Team
Brynn Smith, Sunapee
Madison McLaren, Profile
Maddy Joe, Newmarket
Second Team
Emily Dudley, Concord Christian
Leah Krull, Woodsville
Lula Wamberg, Portsmouth Christian
Honorable Mention
Haily Cavanaugh, Lisbon
Josie Bryant, Littleton
Mya Brown, Profile
Maddie Roy, Woodsville
Marianna Vicinanzo, Holy Family
Coach of the Year: Newmarket Andrew Dawson, Newmarket.
JV Coach of the Year: Newmarket Annaliese Scmidt, Newmarket.
