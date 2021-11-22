2021 New Hampshire Soccer Coaches’ All-State Selections (Division III/IV)
Profile's Madison McLaren uncorks a shot during a 5-0 win over White Mountains in a New Hampshire girls soccer match in Whitefield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The 2021 New Hampshire Soccer Coaches’ Division III and IV boys and girls All-State Teams, as selected by coaches statewide in their respective divisons.

Preston Eames Award: Steve Rossetti and Tom Fischer.

Hall of Fame: Sunapee boys’ Jack Iacopino.

DIVISION III BOYS

GOALKEEPER

First Team

Aidan Burns, Hopkinton

Second Team

Garrett Somero, Conant

Honorable Mention

Samuel Reine, Trinity

Alex Potter, Inter-Lakes

Lucas Beane, Laconia

DEFENSE

First Team

Chance Bolduc, Gilford

Peyton Marshall, Hopkinton

Ryan Latsha, Campbell

Sam Boulton, Kearsarge

Second Team

Ian Moulton, Mascoma Valley

Cam Harriman, Laconia

Josh Duval, Hopkinton

Mitchell Berry, Belmont

Honorable Mention

Tyler Lafond, Gilford

Derrick Dewees, Conant

Derek Bader Fall, Mountain

George Belville, Newfound

Jackson Cocozella, Mascenic

Brady Potter, Raymond

MIDFIELD

First Team

Anthony Aguiar, Gilford

Evan Haas, Bishop Brady

Eric Coates, Campbell

Quinn Booth, Trinity

Second Team

Ben Estrella, Berlin

Max Barlett, Gilford

Bryce Charron, Hopkinton

Toby MacLeod, Kearsarge

Honorable Mention

Mason Dutile, Laconia

Ryan Bousquet, Inter-Lakes

Vinny Simonelli, St. Thomas

Dugan Brewer, Little Derryfield

Parker Root, Kearsarge

FORWARDS

First Team

Quinn Whitehead, Hopkinton

Nate Shipman, Trinity

Ben Seiler, Mascoma Valley

Second Team

Keegan A. Smith, Bishop Brady

Aiden Bondaz, Gilford

Ayden Cushing, Winnisquam

Honorable Mention

Noah Mertzic, Conant

Dylan Selby, Kearsarge

Brody Labounty, White Mountains

Connor Donnahy, Campbell

Josh Blouin, Newfound

Cameron Dore, Prospect Mountain

Georgios Pananas, Monadnock

Coach of the Year: Tom Harvey, Conant.

——

DIVISION III GIRLS

GOALKEEPER

First Team

Emily Fleegle, Hopkinton

Second Team

Macayla Dutile, Laconia

Honorable Mention

Kayla Sission, Trinity

Abby Rayder, St. Thomas

DEFENSE

First Team

Kally Murdough, Hopkinton

Sarah Bradley, Trinity

Sophie Nadeau, St. Thomas

Jaiden McKenna, Gilford

Second Team

Courtney Burke, Belmont

Bella Skoglund, Trinity

Sophie Rose Riopel, Derryfield

Makenzie LaFlamme, Laconia

Honorable Mention

Morgan Doolan, White Mountains

Ava Houde, Trinity

Nora Dunnigan, Fall Mountain

Lillian Karkheck, Newfound

Gracey LeBlanc, Gilford

Julia Pendergast, Inter-Lakes

Lydia Cramer, Raymond

MIDFIELD

First Team

Ashlee Brehio, Hopkinton

Caroline Camp, Kearsarge

MillieCaldon, Gilford

Ella Pottle, St. Thomas

Second Team

Skyler De Petrillo, Trinity

Morgan Wagner, Campbell

Lilly Losey, Derryfield

Mia Campbell, St. Thomas

Honorable Mention

Jessica Carney, Hopkinton

Devan Booth, Trinity

Jennah Harvey, Conant

Jaden Burt, Prospect Mountain

Allie Kenyon, Gilford

Kimmy Nadeau, Hillsboro

Juilanna Joslyn, Monadnock

Emily Seiler, Mascoma Valley

FORWARD

First Team

Maddie Karasonovich, St. Thomas

Geena Cookinham, Gilford

Annie Higginbotham, Hopkinton

Second Team

Emma Losey, Derryfield

Loren Charron, Hopkinton

Thea Spanos, Kearsarge

Honorable Mention

Amanda Behre, St. Thomas

Ava Bartoli, Berlin

Lydia Tremblay, Bishop Brady

Eva LaValley, Hillsboro

Josie Oberto, Campbell

Coach of the Year: Michael Martinez, Trinity.

JV Coach of the Year: Holly Munce, Berlin.

——

BOYS DIVISION IV

Goalkeeper

First Team

Liam Cairns, Gorham

Second Team

Cam Davidson, Woodsville

Honorable Mention

William Barker, Epping

Ethan Larson, Moultonborough

DEFENSE

First Team

Jack Price, Profile

Andrew Claus, Sunapee

Jacob Loving, Epping

Levi Campbell, Concord Christian

Second Team

Carson Roberge, Gorham

Grady Millen, Littleton

Dominic Hutchinson, Wilton

Connor Houston, Woodsville

Honorable Mention

Caleb Runey, Portsmouth Christian

Michael Maccini, Woodsville

Noah Pangelinan, Hinsdale

Riley Plante, Profile

John Perry, Lin-Wood

MIDFIELD

First Team

Rupert Dalton, Sunapee

Nolan York, Gorham

Tyler Napoletano, Newmarket

Sammy Sarkis, Woodsville

Second Team

Michael Hampson, Littleton

Ben Taylor, Woodsville

Troy Brennan, Wilton

Hunter Morse, Sunapee

Honorable Mention

Maddox Godzyk, Colebrook

Ethan Young, Concord Christian

Asher Graves, Franklin

Brendan Saladino, Gorham

Chris Corliss, Groveton

Liam Ouellette, Mount Royal

Parker Clark, Pittsfield

FORWARDS

First Team

Mike Picard, Epping

Teagan LeClerc, Gorham

Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville

Second Team

Sam Kress, Sunapee

Dylan Colby, Lisbon

Andrew Berthiaume, Newmarket

Honorable Mention

Pierson Freligh, Profile

Graham Wilerer, Newmarket

Cam Clermont, Lin-Wood

Coach of the Year: Kerry McDermott, Epping.

——

GIRLS DIVISION IV

GOALKEEPER

First Team

Gracie Boucher, Moultonborough

Second Team

Riley Andriski, Newmarket

Honorable Mention

Ella Walsh Portsmouth, Christian

DEFENSE

First Team

Mallory Syvertson, Concord Christian

Jess Berry, Newmarket

Vanessa Pollari, Sunapee

Emily Farr, Woodsville

Second Team

Isabella Correa, Sunapee

Katie Velie, Moultonborough

Maggie Moore, Newmarket

Sage Gallant, Gorham

Honorable Mention

Annabelle Shumway, Epping

Emma McKeage, Colebrook

Isis Young, Pittsfield

Sara Brown, Lisbon

Bri Calaio, Lin-Wood

MIDFIELD

First Team

Elizabeth Tschudin, Sunapee

Bre Lemay, Littleton

Anna Wilerer, Newmarket

Sophie Bell, Profile

Second Team

Lauren McKee, Littleton

Aubrey Hill, Newmarket

Tatiana Stockbower, Portsmouth Christian

Brooke Pagach, Hinsdale

Honorable Mention

Madison Ash, Groveton

Sidney Chapman, Gorham

Jade Gagnon, Epping

Riley Skarin, Newport

Anne Marie Sweet, Mount Royal

FORWARDS

First Team

Brynn Smith, Sunapee

Madison McLaren, Profile

Maddy Joe, Newmarket

Second Team

Emily Dudley, Concord Christian

Leah Krull, Woodsville

Lula Wamberg, Portsmouth Christian

Honorable Mention

Haily Cavanaugh, Lisbon

Josie Bryant, Littleton

Mya Brown, Profile

Maddie Roy, Woodsville

Marianna Vicinanzo, Holy Family

Coach of the Year: Newmarket Andrew Dawson, Newmarket.

JV Coach of the Year: Newmarket Annaliese Scmidt, Newmarket.

