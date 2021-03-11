2021 NVAC All-District Alpine Ski Teams

Selections based on the district championships that were held at Burke Mountain on March 4-5. Due to COVID-protocols, Lyndon did not participate in the event.

Girls

Gretchen Kogut, Harwood

Charlotte Stevens, Stowe

Deena Jacunski, Rice

Emma McKenna, Rice

Alicia Socia, Independent

Lyndon Ella Lisle, CVU

Dicey Manning, CVU

Charlotte Couperth, CVU

Maggie Anderson, St. J

Kara Gagliardi, MMU

Louise Filkorn, MMU

Kendall Macleod, Lamoille

Honorable Mention

Katherine Hankes, South Burlington

Blythe Fitch-O’Lea, Rice

Annika Socia, IND (Lake Region)

Keating Maurer, St. J

——

BOYS

Tommy Zschau, St. J

Michael Mansfield-Allesio, Colchester

Ebbe Longstretch, MMU

Cody Van Dine, St. J

Rex Jewell, South Burlington

Ben Alexson, Stowe

Peter Gilliam, CVU

Cyrus Goetze, MMU

Sean Gilliam, CVU

David Kantor, St. J

Cameron Clark, St. J

Ari Diamond, CVU

Honorable Mention

Remy Schultz, CVU

Justin Shafritz, South Burlington

Sean Boyer, South Burlington

Anthony Marron, Stowe

