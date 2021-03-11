2021 NVAC All-District Alpine Ski Teams
Selections based on the district championships that were held at Burke Mountain on March 4-5. Due to COVID-protocols, Lyndon did not participate in the event.
Girls
Gretchen Kogut, Harwood
Charlotte Stevens, Stowe
Deena Jacunski, Rice
Emma McKenna, Rice
Alicia Socia, Independent
Lyndon Ella Lisle, CVU
Dicey Manning, CVU
Charlotte Couperth, CVU
Maggie Anderson, St. J
Kara Gagliardi, MMU
Louise Filkorn, MMU
Kendall Macleod, Lamoille
Honorable Mention
Katherine Hankes, South Burlington
Blythe Fitch-O’Lea, Rice
Annika Socia, IND (Lake Region)
Keating Maurer, St. J
——
BOYS
Tommy Zschau, St. J
Michael Mansfield-Allesio, Colchester
Ebbe Longstretch, MMU
Cody Van Dine, St. J
Rex Jewell, South Burlington
Ben Alexson, Stowe
Peter Gilliam, CVU
Cyrus Goetze, MMU
Sean Gilliam, CVU
David Kantor, St. J
Cameron Clark, St. J
Ari Diamond, CVU
Honorable Mention
Remy Schultz, CVU
Justin Shafritz, South Burlington
Sean Boyer, South Burlington
Anthony Marron, Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.