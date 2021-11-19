2021 Vermont Coaches’ All-Division I Football Teams
Dawson Wilkins, Jacob Silver, Quinn Murphy and Braydon Payeur all earned spots on the All-Division I teams. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

As selected by Division I football coaches statewide:

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Offensive Line

Dawson Wilkins, St. J

Matt Fournier, Colchester

Connor Tierney, Hartford

Harry Gaudet, Hartford

Luke Delbianco, Rutland

Sebastian Copollam, Essex

Kam Cyr, Essex

Peter Armata, Essex

Hayden Hilgerdt, Champlain Valley

Warren McIntyre, Burr and Burton

Tight End

Walker Root, Essex

Penn Riney, Middlebury

Wide Receiver

Alejandro Orozco, St. Johnsbury

Tarin Prior, Hartford

Slade Postemski, Rutland

Jonah Bassett, Rutland

Alex Provost, Champlain Valley

Jack Sumner, Champlain Valley

Nathan Smilko, Burr and Burton

Quarterback

Trey Davine, Rutland

Ben Serrantonio, Essex

Max Destito, Champlain Valley

Running Back

Caleb Levasseur, Colchester

Amari Fraser, SeaWolves

Brody Tyburski, Hartford

Ollie Orvis, Essex

Angelos Carroll, Champlain Valley

Haiden Jones, Burr and Burton

Kicker

Karson Clark, St. Johnsbury

Slade Postemski, Rutland

Oliver Pudvar, Champlain Valley

Punter

Oliver Pudvar, Champlain Valley

Returner

Slade Postemski, Rutland

Angelos Carroll, Champlain Valley

Oliver Cheer, Champlain Valley

——

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Matt Fournier, Colchester

Dawson Wilkins, St. Johnsbury

Carson Holloway, Mt. Mansfield

Sidiki Sylla, SeaWolves

Connor Tierney, Hartford

Harry Gaudet, Hartford

Sebastian Copolla, Essex

Peter Armata, Essex

Ryan Walker, Champlain Valley

Trey Terracciano, Champlain Valley

Charlie Taylor, Champlain Valley

Inside Linebacker

Mike O’Callaghan, Colchester

Jacob Silver, St. Johnsbury

James Harrison, BFA-St. Albans

Kam Cyr, Essex

Ryan Canty, Champlain Valley

Warren McIntyre, Burr and Burton

Outside Linebacker

Cam Benoit, SeaWolves

Ben Parker, Rutland

Jack Coughlin, Rutland

Walker Root, Essex

Angelos Carroll, Champlain Valley

Devon Gamelin, Champlain Valley

Defensive Back

Ben Knapp, Colchester

Alejandro Orozco, St. Johnsbury

Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury

Brandon Potter, Hartford

Slade Postemski, Rutland

Jonah Bassett, Rutland

Tanner Robbins, Essex

Brock Hoffman, Essex

Jared Anderson, Champlain Valley

——

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Offensive Line

Jordan D’Amico, Mt. Mansfield

James Harrison, BFA-St. Albans

Javain Headley, SeaWolves

Devon Sinclair, Hartford

Ryan Roberge, Essex

Carson Holloway, Mt. Mansfield

Henry Kramer, Champlain Valley

Griffin Newberry, Champlain Valley

Jakob Crossman, Burr and Burton

Miles Kaplan, Burr and Burton

Tight End

Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury

Wide Receiver

Taysean Metz, SeaWolves

Jack Coughlin, Rutland

Jacob Seaver, Hartford

Malakai Valgean, Essex

Josh Brown, Essex

Jared Anderson, Champlain Valley

Quarterback

Quinn Murphy, St. Johnsbury

Running Back

Dakota Wry, BFA-St. Albans

Ezra Mock, Hartford

Ben Parker, Rutland

Ryan Canty, Champlain Valley

Nick Austin-Neil Middlebury

Kicker

Tarin Prior, Hartford

Charlie Bowen, Essex

Justin Maier, Burr and Burton

Nikolai Luksch, Middlebury

Punter

Slate Postemski, Rutland

——

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Bryce Carey, Colchester

Cameron Barron, Colchester

Shacar Lewis, SeaWolves

Taylen Bennett, SeaWolves

Evan Knoth, SeaWolves

Luke Delbianco, Rutland

Brody Tyburski, Hartford

Connor Simons, Champlain Valley

Sawyer Cadoret, Middlebury

Inside Linebacker

Jaheim Hughes, Rutland

Ollie Orvis, Essex

JT Wright, Burr and Burton

Ryan Boehmcke, Champlain Valley

Matt Kiernan, Middlebury

Nick Austin-Neil Middlebury

Outside Linebacker

Coulson Angell, St. Johnsbury

Thomas Demar, BFA-St. Albans

Eric Mulroy, Burr and Burton

Penn Riney, Middlebury

Defensive Back

Karson Clark, St. Johnsbury

Cole Langlois, BFA-St. Albans

Seneca Durocher, BFA-St. Albans

Noah McDonald, SeaWolves

Eli Pockette, Rutland

Tom Price, Essex

Oliver Cheer, Champlain Valley

——

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

Offensive Line

Anthony Briggs, St. Johnsbury

Gabe Baron, Mt. Mansfield

Caleb Lulek, BFA-St. Albans

Xavian Breer, SeaWolves

James Clancy, SeaWolves

AJ Aldrich, Hartford

Max Spaeder, Essex

Sean Kennedy, Champlain Valley

Eli Jones, Champlain Valley

Sawyer Cadoret, Middlebury

Cooper Laroche, Middlebury

Matt Kiernan, Middlebury

Tight End

Will Fuller, Rutland

Wide Receiver

Gavynn Kenney-Young, St. Johnsbury

Charlie Bowen, Essex

Jordan Martin, Middlebury

Quarterback

Alex Rublee, Colchester

Cole Langlois BFA-St. Albans

Brayden Trombly Hartford

Running Back

Jacob Silver, St. Johnsbury

Seneca Durocher, BFA-St. Albans

Brandon Potter, Hartford

Aidan Miller, Champlain Valley

Gavin McNulty, Middlebury

Punter

Nikolai Luksch, Middlebury

——

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Braydon Payeur, St. Johnsbury

Jacob Burbank, Mt. Mansfield

Inside Linebacker

Isaac Kerlin, Colchester

Ryan Thomas-Danyow, Middlebury

Outside Linebacker

Colin Vieleux, Hartford

Jake Reyome, Essex

Jacob Bose, Champlain Valley

Eric Guczek-Nasab, Champlain Valley

Sam Warren, Middlebury

Defensive Back

Wyatt Leombruno-Nicholson, Mt. Mansfield

Parker Daudelin, BFA-St. Albans

Alec LeClair, SeaWolves

Brian Whitley, Middlebury

Cole Schnoor, Middlebury

