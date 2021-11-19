2021 Vermont Coaches’ All-Division I Football Teams

As selected by Division I football coaches statewide:
DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Offensive Line
Dawson Wilkins, St. J
Matt Fournier, Colchester
Connor Tierney, Hartford
Harry Gaudet, Hartford
Luke Delbianco, Rutland
Sebastian Copollam, Essex
Kam Cyr, Essex
Peter Armata, Essex
Hayden Hilgerdt, Champlain Valley
Warren McIntyre, Burr and Burton
Tight End
Walker Root, Essex
Penn Riney, Middlebury
Wide Receiver
Alejandro Orozco, St. Johnsbury
Tarin Prior, Hartford
Slade Postemski, Rutland
Jonah Bassett, Rutland
Alex Provost, Champlain Valley
Jack Sumner, Champlain Valley
Nathan Smilko, Burr and Burton
Quarterback
Trey Davine, Rutland
Ben Serrantonio, Essex
Max Destito, Champlain Valley
Running Back
Caleb Levasseur, Colchester
Amari Fraser, SeaWolves
Brody Tyburski, Hartford
Ollie Orvis, Essex
Angelos Carroll, Champlain Valley
Haiden Jones, Burr and Burton
Kicker
Karson Clark, St. Johnsbury
Slade Postemski, Rutland
Oliver Pudvar, Champlain Valley
Punter
Oliver Pudvar, Champlain Valley
Returner
Slade Postemski, Rutland
Angelos Carroll, Champlain Valley
Oliver Cheer, Champlain Valley
——
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Matt Fournier, Colchester
Dawson Wilkins, St. Johnsbury
Carson Holloway, Mt. Mansfield
Sidiki Sylla, SeaWolves
Connor Tierney, Hartford
Harry Gaudet, Hartford
Sebastian Copolla, Essex
Peter Armata, Essex
Ryan Walker, Champlain Valley
Trey Terracciano, Champlain Valley
Charlie Taylor, Champlain Valley
Inside Linebacker
Mike O’Callaghan, Colchester
Jacob Silver, St. Johnsbury
James Harrison, BFA-St. Albans
Kam Cyr, Essex
Ryan Canty, Champlain Valley
Warren McIntyre, Burr and Burton
Outside Linebacker
Cam Benoit, SeaWolves
Ben Parker, Rutland
Jack Coughlin, Rutland
Walker Root, Essex
Angelos Carroll, Champlain Valley
Devon Gamelin, Champlain Valley
Defensive Back
Ben Knapp, Colchester
Alejandro Orozco, St. Johnsbury
Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury
Brandon Potter, Hartford
Slade Postemski, Rutland
Jonah Bassett, Rutland
Tanner Robbins, Essex
Brock Hoffman, Essex
Jared Anderson, Champlain Valley
——
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Offensive Line
Jordan D’Amico, Mt. Mansfield
James Harrison, BFA-St. Albans
Javain Headley, SeaWolves
Devon Sinclair, Hartford
Ryan Roberge, Essex
Carson Holloway, Mt. Mansfield
Henry Kramer, Champlain Valley
Griffin Newberry, Champlain Valley
Jakob Crossman, Burr and Burton
Miles Kaplan, Burr and Burton
Tight End
Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury
Wide Receiver
Taysean Metz, SeaWolves
Jack Coughlin, Rutland
Jacob Seaver, Hartford
Malakai Valgean, Essex
Josh Brown, Essex
Jared Anderson, Champlain Valley
Quarterback
Quinn Murphy, St. Johnsbury
Running Back
Dakota Wry, BFA-St. Albans
Ezra Mock, Hartford
Ben Parker, Rutland
Ryan Canty, Champlain Valley
Nick Austin-Neil Middlebury
Kicker
Tarin Prior, Hartford
Charlie Bowen, Essex
Justin Maier, Burr and Burton
Nikolai Luksch, Middlebury
Punter
Slate Postemski, Rutland
——
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Bryce Carey, Colchester
Cameron Barron, Colchester
Shacar Lewis, SeaWolves
Taylen Bennett, SeaWolves
Evan Knoth, SeaWolves
Luke Delbianco, Rutland
Brody Tyburski, Hartford
Connor Simons, Champlain Valley
Sawyer Cadoret, Middlebury
Inside Linebacker
Jaheim Hughes, Rutland
Ollie Orvis, Essex
JT Wright, Burr and Burton
Ryan Boehmcke, Champlain Valley
Matt Kiernan, Middlebury
Nick Austin-Neil Middlebury
Outside Linebacker
Coulson Angell, St. Johnsbury
Thomas Demar, BFA-St. Albans
Eric Mulroy, Burr and Burton
Penn Riney, Middlebury
Defensive Back
Karson Clark, St. Johnsbury
Cole Langlois, BFA-St. Albans
Seneca Durocher, BFA-St. Albans
Noah McDonald, SeaWolves
Eli Pockette, Rutland
Tom Price, Essex
Oliver Cheer, Champlain Valley
——
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Offensive Line
Anthony Briggs, St. Johnsbury
Gabe Baron, Mt. Mansfield
Caleb Lulek, BFA-St. Albans
Xavian Breer, SeaWolves
James Clancy, SeaWolves
AJ Aldrich, Hartford
Max Spaeder, Essex
Sean Kennedy, Champlain Valley
Eli Jones, Champlain Valley
Sawyer Cadoret, Middlebury
Cooper Laroche, Middlebury
Matt Kiernan, Middlebury
Tight End
Will Fuller, Rutland
Wide Receiver
Gavynn Kenney-Young, St. Johnsbury
Charlie Bowen, Essex
Jordan Martin, Middlebury
Quarterback
Alex Rublee, Colchester
Cole Langlois BFA-St. Albans
Brayden Trombly Hartford
Running Back
Jacob Silver, St. Johnsbury
Seneca Durocher, BFA-St. Albans
Brandon Potter, Hartford
Aidan Miller, Champlain Valley
Gavin McNulty, Middlebury
Punter
Nikolai Luksch, Middlebury
——
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Braydon Payeur, St. Johnsbury
Jacob Burbank, Mt. Mansfield
Inside Linebacker
Isaac Kerlin, Colchester
Ryan Thomas-Danyow, Middlebury
Outside Linebacker
Colin Vieleux, Hartford
Jake Reyome, Essex
Jacob Bose, Champlain Valley
Eric Guczek-Nasab, Champlain Valley
Sam Warren, Middlebury
Defensive Back
Wyatt Leombruno-Nicholson, Mt. Mansfield
Parker Daudelin, BFA-St. Albans
Alec LeClair, SeaWolves
Brian Whitley, Middlebury
Cole Schnoor, Middlebury
