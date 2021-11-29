2021 Vermont Coaches’ All-Division II Football Teams
Lyndon's Trevor Lussier (21) and Victor Richardy (66) were among the Vikings to earn All-Division II honors. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

As selected by Division I football coaches statewide:

DIVISION I

Coach of the Year: Bob Lockerby, Bellows Falls.

OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback

Kadin DeConinck, Rice

Running Back

Jed Lober, Bellows Falls

Jeb Monier, Bellows Falls

Wide Receiver

Austin Grogan, Mount Anthony

Garrett Heath, North Country

Matt Heibler, Fair Haven

Colin Mathis, Milton

Aaron Petrie, Brattleboro

Tight End

Hayden Gaudette, Mount Anthony

Caden Haskell, Bellows Falls

Line

Patrick Barbour, Bellows Falls

Danyal Khan, Mount Anthony

Chaz Larivee, Milton

Maxime Makuza, Rice

Tyler McNary, Brattleboro

Victor Richardy, Lyndon

——

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterback

Kayden Burke, Milton

Tanner Bushee, Mount Anthony

Adam Mansfield, Mount Abraham

Devin Speno, Brattleboro

Jon Terry, Bellows Falls

Running Back

Caleb Barnier, Milton

Henry Beling, U-32

Jonah DeConinck, Rice

Luke Dudas, Lyndon

Cam Frost, Brattleboro

Harrison Gleim, Bellows Falls

Caleb Martin, Milton

Ayman Naser, Mount Anthony

Wide Receiver

Beau Carpenter, Mount Abraham

Tristen Evans, Brattleboro

Graham Harris, Rice

Carmelo Miceli, Mount Abraham

Tight End

Braedon Billert, Mount Anthony

Trevor Lussier, Lyndon

Willem Thurber Brattleboro

Luke Williams, Fair Haven

Line

Conor Barrett, Mount Anthony

David Doran, Fair Haven

Andrew Gilbert, Mount Anthony

Charles Haynes, U-32

Peter Kamel, Bellows Falls

Jake Moore, Bellows Falls

Dillan Perry, Bellows Falls

Ryan Stoddard, Mount Abraham

——

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

Line

Hayden Gaudette, Mount Anthony

Chaz Larivee, Milton

Maxime Makuza, Rice

Victor Richardy, Lyndon

Linebacker

Harrison Gleim, Bellows Falls

Austin Grogan, Mount Anthony

Jed Lober, Bellows Falls

Trevor Lussier, Lyndon

Imani Mbayu, Rice

Back

Aaron Petrie, Brattleboro

Sawer Ramey, Fair Haven

Jake Sanville, Lyndon

Jon Terry, Bellows Falls

Returner

Jeb Monier, Bellows Falls

Kicker

Adam Mansfield, Mount Abraham

Punter

Adam Mansfield, Mount Abraham

——

HONORABLE MENTION

Line

Patrick Barbour, Bellows Falls

Phil Bean, Fair Haven

Henry Beling, U-32

Nick Cane, Milton

Kaleb Carpenter, Mount Anthony

Charles Haynes, U-32

Tyler McNary, Brattleboro

Dillan Perry, Bellows Falls

Caleb Russell, Mount Abraham

Ryan Stoddard, Mount Abraham

Willem Thurber, Brattleboro

Josh Williams, Fair Haven

Luke Williams, Fair Haven

Linebacker

Caleb Barnier, Milton

Braedon Billert, Mount Anthony

Jack Burns, Rice

Beau Carpenter, Mount Abraham

Charlie Clark, Brattleboro

Josh Curtis, Brattleboro

Wyatt Cusanelli, Fair Haven

Tim Kendall, Fair Haven

Bill Lussier, Fair Haven

Caleb Martin, Milton

Ty Samson, Rice

Back

Carson Babbie, Fair Haven

Sam Barber, Fair Haven

Cameron Comstock, U-32

Collin Dupoise, Mount Abraham

Tristen Evans, Brattleboro

Garrett Heath, North Country

Trey Lee, Fair Haven

Carmelo Miceli, Mount Abraham

Tate Parker, North Country

Joshua Worthington, Mount Anthony

Kicker

Jeb Monier, Bellows Falls

