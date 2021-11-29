2021 Vermont Coaches’ All-Division II Football Teams

As selected by Division I football coaches statewide:
DIVISION I
Coach of the Year: Bob Lockerby, Bellows Falls.
OFFENSE
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback
Kadin DeConinck, Rice
Running Back
Jed Lober, Bellows Falls
Jeb Monier, Bellows Falls
Wide Receiver
Austin Grogan, Mount Anthony
Garrett Heath, North Country
Matt Heibler, Fair Haven
Colin Mathis, Milton
Aaron Petrie, Brattleboro
Tight End
Hayden Gaudette, Mount Anthony
Caden Haskell, Bellows Falls
Line
Patrick Barbour, Bellows Falls
Danyal Khan, Mount Anthony
Chaz Larivee, Milton
Maxime Makuza, Rice
Tyler McNary, Brattleboro
Victor Richardy, Lyndon
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterback
Kayden Burke, Milton
Tanner Bushee, Mount Anthony
Adam Mansfield, Mount Abraham
Devin Speno, Brattleboro
Jon Terry, Bellows Falls
Running Back
Caleb Barnier, Milton
Henry Beling, U-32
Jonah DeConinck, Rice
Luke Dudas, Lyndon
Cam Frost, Brattleboro
Harrison Gleim, Bellows Falls
Caleb Martin, Milton
Ayman Naser, Mount Anthony
Wide Receiver
Beau Carpenter, Mount Abraham
Tristen Evans, Brattleboro
Graham Harris, Rice
Carmelo Miceli, Mount Abraham
Tight End
Braedon Billert, Mount Anthony
Trevor Lussier, Lyndon
Willem Thurber Brattleboro
Luke Williams, Fair Haven
Line
Conor Barrett, Mount Anthony
David Doran, Fair Haven
Andrew Gilbert, Mount Anthony
Charles Haynes, U-32
Peter Kamel, Bellows Falls
Jake Moore, Bellows Falls
Dillan Perry, Bellows Falls
Ryan Stoddard, Mount Abraham
——
DEFENSE
FIRST TEAM
Line
Hayden Gaudette, Mount Anthony
Chaz Larivee, Milton
Maxime Makuza, Rice
Victor Richardy, Lyndon
Linebacker
Harrison Gleim, Bellows Falls
Austin Grogan, Mount Anthony
Jed Lober, Bellows Falls
Trevor Lussier, Lyndon
Imani Mbayu, Rice
Back
Aaron Petrie, Brattleboro
Sawer Ramey, Fair Haven
Jake Sanville, Lyndon
Jon Terry, Bellows Falls
Returner
Jeb Monier, Bellows Falls
Kicker
Adam Mansfield, Mount Abraham
Punter
Adam Mansfield, Mount Abraham
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Line
Patrick Barbour, Bellows Falls
Phil Bean, Fair Haven
Henry Beling, U-32
Nick Cane, Milton
Kaleb Carpenter, Mount Anthony
Charles Haynes, U-32
Tyler McNary, Brattleboro
Dillan Perry, Bellows Falls
Caleb Russell, Mount Abraham
Ryan Stoddard, Mount Abraham
Willem Thurber, Brattleboro
Josh Williams, Fair Haven
Luke Williams, Fair Haven
Linebacker
Caleb Barnier, Milton
Braedon Billert, Mount Anthony
Jack Burns, Rice
Beau Carpenter, Mount Abraham
Charlie Clark, Brattleboro
Josh Curtis, Brattleboro
Wyatt Cusanelli, Fair Haven
Tim Kendall, Fair Haven
Bill Lussier, Fair Haven
Caleb Martin, Milton
Ty Samson, Rice
Back
Carson Babbie, Fair Haven
Sam Barber, Fair Haven
Cameron Comstock, U-32
Collin Dupoise, Mount Abraham
Tristen Evans, Brattleboro
Garrett Heath, North Country
Trey Lee, Fair Haven
Carmelo Miceli, Mount Abraham
Tate Parker, North Country
Joshua Worthington, Mount Anthony
Kicker
Jeb Monier, Bellows Falls
