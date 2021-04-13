2021 Vermont H.S. Boys Basketball Coaches’ All-League Teams

The Vermont high school boys basketball coaches’ all-league selections as reported to the Caledonian-Record.
(Note: The annual Caledonian-Record All-Area Girls Basketball Team will be published soon.)
ALL-METRO
Player of the Year
Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice
C0-Coaches of the Year
Paul Pecor, Rice and Mike Osborne, CVU
First Team
Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice
Khalon Taylor, South Burlington
Sharif Sharif, Rice
Devin Rogers, CVU
Tyler Gammon, South Burlington
Second Team
Judah Land, Rice
Aiden Paquette, Essex
Jonah Cattaneo, South Burlington
Seth Jackson, Burlington
Fritz Hauser, St Johnsbury
Honorable Mention
Andrew Goodrich, Essex
Mo Awayle, Rice
Alex Provost, CVU
Amari Fraser, Burlington
Maliek Everett, MMU
——
ALL-CAPITAL
Player of the Year
Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier
Coach of the Year
Nick Foster, Montpelier
First Team
Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier
Tyler Ricker, Montpelier
Eli Dunnet, Thetford
Shane Royer, Lamoille
Bryce Illsey, Oxbow
Second Team
Owen Kellington, U-32
Thomas Parrot, Williamstown
Anthony Engelhard, U-32
Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier
Will Bruzzese, Montpelier
Honorable Mention
Aiden Hawkins, U-32
Jackson Stanton, Lamoille
Wyatt Messier, Randolph
James Sanborn, Lyndon
Jacob McCoy, U-32
——
ALL-LAKE
Player of the Year
Kyle Brown, Milton, Sr.
Coach of the Year
John Gunn, North Country
First Team
Owen McKinstry, Enosburg, Sr.
Kyle Brown, Milton, Sr.
Griffin Paradee, Mt. Abe, Sr.
Corbin Brueck, North Country, Sr.
Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes, Fr.
Patrick Walker, Missisquoi, Sr.
Karic Riche, Middlebury, Sr.
Second Team
Shea Howrigan, Enosburg, Jr.
Brandon Dallas Jr., Milton, Sr.
Henry Cogswell, Mt. Abe, Jr.
Cayde Micknak, North Country, Jr.
Hayden Bowen, Vergennes, Jr.
Charlie Yates, St. Albans, Jr.
Gabe Unwin, Missisquoi, Sr.
Max Alberts, Middlebury, Soph.
Honorable Mention
Devyn Gleason, Enosburg, Soph.
Colin Mathis, Milton, Jr.
Koby LaRose, Mt. Abe, Sr.
Austin Giroux, North Country, Jr.
Case Ballard, St. Albans, Sr.
Penn Riney, Middlebury, Soph.
——
ALL-MOUNTAIN
Player of the Year
Isaiah Baker, Hazen, Sr., G
Coach of the Year
Jason Brigham, Danville
First Team
Isaiah Baker, Hazen
Trevon Bradley, Winooski
Carl Bruso, BFA-Fairfax
Charlie Viet, Peoples
Ethan Gould, Danville
Second Team
Daniel Lyden, Stowe
Tamirat Tomlinson, Peoples
Sharras McIver, Winooski
Jadon Baker, Hazen
Adam King, Northfield
Honorable Mention
Christian Young, Danville
Max Gordon, Winooski
William Stienhour, Richford
Luke Farley, Stowe
Owen Demar, BFA-Fairfax
