2021 Vermont H.S. Boys Basketball Coaches’ All-League Teams

Hazen senior guard Isaiah Baker was named Mountain League Player of the Year. (File Photo by Paul Hayes)

The Vermont high school boys basketball coaches’ all-league selections as reported to the Caledonian-Record.

(Note: The annual Caledonian-Record All-Area Girls Basketball Team will be published soon.)

ALL-METRO

Player of the Year

Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice

C0-Coaches of the Year

Paul Pecor, Rice and Mike Osborne, CVU

First Team

Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice

Khalon Taylor, South Burlington

Sharif Sharif, Rice

Devin Rogers, CVU

Tyler Gammon, South Burlington

Second Team

Judah Land, Rice

Aiden Paquette, Essex

Jonah Cattaneo, South Burlington

Seth Jackson, Burlington

Fritz Hauser, St Johnsbury

Honorable Mention

Andrew Goodrich, Essex

Mo Awayle, Rice

Alex Provost, CVU

Amari Fraser, Burlington

Maliek Everett, MMU

——

ALL-CAPITAL

Player of the Year

Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier

Coach of the Year

Nick Foster, Montpelier

First Team

Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier

Tyler Ricker, Montpelier

Eli Dunnet, Thetford

Shane Royer, Lamoille

Bryce Illsey, Oxbow

Second Team

Owen Kellington, U-32

Thomas Parrot, Williamstown

Anthony Engelhard, U-32

Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier

Will Bruzzese, Montpelier

Honorable Mention

Aiden Hawkins, U-32

Jackson Stanton, Lamoille

Wyatt Messier, Randolph

James Sanborn, Lyndon

Jacob McCoy, U-32

——

ALL-LAKE

Player of the Year

Kyle Brown, Milton, Sr.

Coach of the Year

John Gunn, North Country

First Team

Owen McKinstry, Enosburg, Sr.

Kyle Brown, Milton, Sr.

Griffin Paradee, Mt. Abe, Sr.

Corbin Brueck, North Country, Sr.

Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes, Fr.

Patrick Walker, Missisquoi, Sr.

Karic Riche, Middlebury, Sr.

Second Team

Shea Howrigan, Enosburg, Jr.

Brandon Dallas Jr., Milton, Sr.

Henry Cogswell, Mt. Abe, Jr.

Cayde Micknak, North Country, Jr.

Hayden Bowen, Vergennes, Jr.

Charlie Yates, St. Albans, Jr.

Gabe Unwin, Missisquoi, Sr.

Max Alberts, Middlebury, Soph.

Honorable Mention

Devyn Gleason, Enosburg, Soph.

Colin Mathis, Milton, Jr.

Koby LaRose, Mt. Abe, Sr.

Austin Giroux, North Country, Jr.

Case Ballard, St. Albans, Sr.

Penn Riney, Middlebury, Soph.

——

ALL-MOUNTAIN

Player of the Year

Isaiah Baker, Hazen, Sr., G

Coach of the Year

Jason Brigham, Danville

First Team

Isaiah Baker, Hazen

Trevon Bradley, Winooski

Carl Bruso, BFA-Fairfax

Charlie Viet, Peoples

Ethan Gould, Danville

Second Team

Daniel Lyden, Stowe

Tamirat Tomlinson, Peoples

Sharras McIver, Winooski

Jadon Baker, Hazen

Adam King, Northfield

Honorable Mention

Christian Young, Danville

Max Gordon, Winooski

William Stienhour, Richford

Luke Farley, Stowe

Owen Demar, BFA-Fairfax

