2021 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Metro Baseball Teams

2021 ALL-METRO BASEBALL TEAMS
As voted on by the league’s coaches.
Co-Metro League Champions: Champlain Valley and Essex
Coach of the Year: Tim Albertson, Champlain Valley Union
Player of the Year: Tanner Wolpert, Rice, Jr.
Pitcher of the Year: Oliver Pudvar, Champlain Valley
Most RBIs: Ryan Eaton, Champlain Valley (23)
Most Home Runs: Ryan Eaton, Champlain Valley (2)
Most Strikeouts: Tanner Wolpert, Rice (63)
Most Stolen Bases: Sully Beers, South Burlington (15)
FIRST TEAM
First Baseman: Braedon Jones, Champlain Valley, Jr.
Second Baseman: Stefan DiGangi, Essex, Sr.
Third Baseman: Shreyas Parikh, Mt. Mansfield, Sr.
Shortstop: Andrew Goodrich, Essex, Jr.
Catcher: Eli Bostwick, Essex, Jr. and Will Gumbrell, Burlington, Jr.
Outfield: (3)
1. Ryan Eaton, Champlain Valley Union, Sr.
2. Sully Beers, South Burlington, Jr.
3. Matt Gonyeau, BFA St. Albans, Jr.
Pitchers: (5)
1. Ryan Canty, Champlain Valley, Jr.
2. Gabe White, Essex, Jr.
3. Christian Vallee, BFA St. Albans, Sr.
4. Colby Fane-Cushing, Colchester, Sr.
5. Ethan Moore, South Burlington, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
First Baseman: Parker Ballard, Burlington, Sr.
Second Baseman: None
Third Baseman: Mike Mansfield, Colchester, Sr.
Shortstop: Tyler Holm, St. Johnsbury, Soph.
Catcher: None
Outfield: (3)
1. Kyle Tivnan, Champlain Valley, Soph.
2. Ben Knapp, Colchester, Jr.
3. Jackson Littlefield, Burlington, Jr.
Pitchers: (1)
1. Cole Tarrant, Rice, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
BFA-St. Albans: Noah Place, Joe Nachaczewski.
Burlington: Cooper Smith, Davis Hobbs
Champlain Valley: Asa Roberts, Angelos Carroll
Colchester: Jack Talbot, Bryce Carey
Essex: Ryan Garrow, Nick Taylor
Mt. Mansfield: Evan Hazen, Ben Powell
Rice: Kyle Tanis, Nicholas Ravaschiere
St. Johnsbury: Will Fowler
South Burlington: Kiefer McGrath, Evan LaMothe
