2021 Vermont H.S. Coaches’ 2021 All-Metro Baseball Teams
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury's Will Fowler was named All-Metro honorable mention. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

2021 ALL-METRO BASEBALL TEAMS

As voted on by the league’s coaches.

Co-Metro League Champions: Champlain Valley and Essex

Coach of the Year: Tim Albertson, Champlain Valley Union

Player of the Year: Tanner Wolpert, Rice, Jr.

Pitcher of the Year: Oliver Pudvar, Champlain Valley

Most RBIs: Ryan Eaton, Champlain Valley (23)

Most Home Runs: Ryan Eaton, Champlain Valley (2)

Most Strikeouts: Tanner Wolpert, Rice (63)

Most Stolen Bases: Sully Beers, South Burlington (15)

FIRST TEAM

First Baseman: Braedon Jones, Champlain Valley, Jr.

Second Baseman: Stefan DiGangi, Essex, Sr.

Third Baseman: Shreyas Parikh, Mt. Mansfield, Sr.

Shortstop: Andrew Goodrich, Essex, Jr.

Catcher: Eli Bostwick, Essex, Jr. and Will Gumbrell, Burlington, Jr.

Outfield: (3)

1. Ryan Eaton, Champlain Valley Union, Sr.

2. Sully Beers, South Burlington, Jr.

3. Matt Gonyeau, BFA St. Albans, Jr.

Pitchers: (5)

1. Ryan Canty, Champlain Valley, Jr.

2. Gabe White, Essex, Jr.

3. Christian Vallee, BFA St. Albans, Sr.

4. Colby Fane-Cushing, Colchester, Sr.

5. Ethan Moore, South Burlington, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

First Baseman: Parker Ballard, Burlington, Sr.

Second Baseman: None

Third Baseman: Mike Mansfield, Colchester, Sr.

Shortstop: Tyler Holm, St. Johnsbury, Soph.

Catcher: None

Outfield: (3)

1. Kyle Tivnan, Champlain Valley, Soph.

2. Ben Knapp, Colchester, Jr.

3. Jackson Littlefield, Burlington, Jr.

Pitchers: (1)

1. Cole Tarrant, Rice, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

BFA-St. Albans: Noah Place, Joe Nachaczewski.

Burlington: Cooper Smith, Davis Hobbs

Champlain Valley: Asa Roberts, Angelos Carroll

Colchester: Jack Talbot, Bryce Carey

Essex: Ryan Garrow, Nick Taylor

Mt. Mansfield: Evan Hazen, Ben Powell

Rice: Kyle Tanis, Nicholas Ravaschiere

St. Johnsbury: Will Fowler

South Burlington: Kiefer McGrath, Evan LaMothe

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.