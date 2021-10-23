2021 Vermont H.S. Football Brackets Set

The Vermont Interscholastic Football League announced divisional playoff matchups and tentative dates for the quarterfinal rounds.
The proposed schedule and game times must still be finalized, according to VIFL scheduler Sean Farrell.
Local teams St. Johnsbury and Lyndon earned the No. 5 seed in their respective divisions and will hit the road Friday night.
The schedule:
DIVISION I
Friday, October 29
No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington (3-4) at No. 1 Rutland (7-0)
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3)
No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (4-3) at No. 2 Hartford (6-2)
Saturday, October 30
No. 6 Middlebury (4-3) at No. 3 Champlain Valley (5-2)
——
DIVISION II
Friday, October 29
No. 8 Fair Haven (3-5) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (8-0)
No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4)
No. 7 Rice (3-4) at No. 2 Mount Anthony (6-2)
No. 6 Spaulding (4-3) No. 3 U-32 (6-2)
——
DIVISION III
Friday, October 29
No. 5 Springfield (4-4) at No. 4 Woodstock (5-3)
Saturday, October 30
No. 8 Poultney (1-7) at No. 1 Windsor (8-0)
No. 7 Oxbow (1-6) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1)
No. 6 Mill River (3-5) at No. 3 Otter Valley (5-2)
