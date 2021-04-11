2021 Vermont H.S. Girls Basketball Coaches’ All-League Teams

The Vermont high school girls basketball coaches’ all-league selections as reported to the Caledonian-Record.
ALL-METRO
Player of the Year
Catherine Gilwee, CVU
Coach of the Year
Ryan Navin, South Burlington
First Team
Kale Tornwini, Burlington
Paige Winter, Essex
Maren McGinn, BFA St. Albans
Caitlyn Dasaro, BFA St. Albans
Ella Decelles, Burlington
Second Team
Anna Sabourin, Essex
Shelby Companion, CVU
Megan Knudsen, South Burlington
Jocelyn Land, Rice
Emma Sabourin, Essex
Honorable Mention
Elyse MacDonough, Rice
Madison Reagan, CVU
Natalie Folland, Spaulding
Cassie Beste, Burlington
Josie Pecor, CVU
Sage MacAuley, Spaulding
Mackenzie Moore, BFA St. Albans
Kelli Cieplicki, Rice
Polly Currier, St. Johnsbury
Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury
Alexis Kittell, BFA St. Albans
Mercedes Rozzi, South Burlington
——
ALL-LAKE
First Team
Riann Fortin, North Country
Kate Gosliga, Vergennes
McKenna Marsh, North Country
Sophie Burns, Enosburg
Cherise Shamp, Mt. Mansfield
Second Team
Ele Sellers, Middlebury
Emily Adams, Enosburg
Sofia Bitukendja, Winooski
Felicia Poirier, Vergennes
Nicole Norton, Colchester
Honorable Mention
Kiara Mack, Winooski
Ryleigh Garrow, Colchester
Jada Diamond, Mt. Mansfield
Meadow Worthley, Mt. Mansfield
Mallorie Chalmers, Milton
——
ALL-CAPITAL
Player of the Year
Tia Martinez, Lake Region
Coach of the Year
Joe Houston, Lake Region
First Team
Robin Nelson, Lake Region
Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon
Emma Parkin, Oxbow
Ashley Proteau, Harwood
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region
Second Team
Emma Colby, Thetford
Casey Flye, U-32
Heidi Tinker, Lamoille
Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown
Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon
Honorable Mention
Namya Benjamin, Thetford
Olivia Lewis, Lyndon
Ciera Sweet, Williamstown
Kelsey Smith, Thetford
Alaina Beauregard, U-32
——
ALL-MOUNTAIN
Player of the Year: Shelby Wells, Peoples
Defensive Team of the Year: Danville
Rookie Of the Year: Sierra Derby, Richford
Coach Of the Year: Amanda Tingaud, Peoples
First Team
Melania Fogg, Peoples
Gracie Beck, Peoples
Colleen Flinn, Danville
Paige Superneau, Fairfax
Jaycee Douglas, Fairfax
Second Team
Alleigh Gabree, Hazen
Macy Molleur, Hazen
Piper Mattson, Northfield
Rylie Cadieux, Danville
Hazel Albee, Fairfax
Honorable Mention
Jordyn Jackson, Stowe
Faith Benjamin, Fairfax
Mychaela Watson, Peoples
Laci Sandvil, Danville
Alexis Christiansen, Hazen
Parker Reeves, Stowe
Pete Hart Award
Given to one member of each team in Mountain League to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents. The award is named after Pete Hart, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009.
Danville — Autumn Larocque
