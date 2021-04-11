2021 Vermont H.S. Girls Basketball Coaches’ All-League Teams

From left, Riann Fortin, Adrianna Chaput, Hailey Pothier, McKenna Marsh and Emma Fortin receive their championship medals after second-seeded North Country dethroned top-seeded and two-time defending champions Fair Haven 49-38 in the Division II finals at Barre Auditorium on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The Vermont high school girls basketball coaches’ all-league selections as reported to the Caledonian-Record.

(Note: The annual Caledonian-Record All-Area Girls Basketball Team will be published soon.)

ALL-METRO

Player of the Year

Catherine Gilwee, CVU

Coach of the Year

Ryan Navin, South Burlington

First Team

Kale Tornwini, Burlington

Paige Winter, Essex

Maren McGinn, BFA St. Albans

Caitlyn Dasaro, BFA St. Albans

Ella Decelles, Burlington

Second Team

Anna Sabourin, Essex

Shelby Companion, CVU

Megan Knudsen, South Burlington

Jocelyn Land, Rice

Emma Sabourin, Essex

Honorable Mention

Elyse MacDonough, Rice

Madison Reagan, CVU

Natalie Folland, Spaulding

Cassie Beste, Burlington

Josie Pecor, CVU

Sage MacAuley, Spaulding

Mackenzie Moore, BFA St. Albans

Kelli Cieplicki, Rice

Polly Currier, St. Johnsbury

Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury

Alexis Kittell, BFA St. Albans

Mercedes Rozzi, South Burlington

——

ALL-LAKE

First Team

Riann Fortin, North Country

Kate Gosliga, Vergennes

McKenna Marsh, North Country

Sophie Burns, Enosburg

Cherise Shamp, Mt. Mansfield

Second Team

Ele Sellers, Middlebury

Emily Adams, Enosburg

Sofia Bitukendja, Winooski

Felicia Poirier, Vergennes

Nicole Norton, Colchester

Honorable Mention

Kiara Mack, Winooski

Ryleigh Garrow, Colchester

Jada Diamond, Mt. Mansfield

Meadow Worthley, Mt. Mansfield

Mallorie Chalmers, Milton

——

ALL-CAPITAL

Player of the Year

Tia Martinez, Lake Region

Coach of the Year

Joe Houston, Lake Region

First Team

Robin Nelson, Lake Region

Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon

Emma Parkin, Oxbow

Ashley Proteau, Harwood

Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region

Second Team

Emma Colby, Thetford

Casey Flye, U-32

Heidi Tinker, Lamoille

Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown

Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon

Honorable Mention

Namya Benjamin, Thetford

Olivia Lewis, Lyndon

Ciera Sweet, Williamstown

Kelsey Smith, Thetford

Alaina Beauregard, U-32

——

ALL-MOUNTAIN

Player of the Year: Shelby Wells, Peoples

Defensive Team of the Year: Danville

Rookie Of the Year: Sierra Derby, Richford

Coach Of the Year: Amanda Tingaud, Peoples

First Team

Melania Fogg, Peoples

Gracie Beck, Peoples

Colleen Flinn, Danville

Paige Superneau, Fairfax

Jaycee Douglas, Fairfax

Second Team

Alleigh Gabree, Hazen

Macy Molleur, Hazen

Piper Mattson, Northfield

Rylie Cadieux, Danville

Hazel Albee, Fairfax

Honorable Mention

Jordyn Jackson, Stowe

Faith Benjamin, Fairfax

Mychaela Watson, Peoples

Laci Sandvil, Danville

Alexis Christiansen, Hazen

Parker Reeves, Stowe

Pete Hart Award

Given to one member of each team in Mountain League to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents. The award is named after Pete Hart, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009.

Danville — Autumn Larocque

