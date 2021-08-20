2021 Vermont High School Football Schedule

After a year away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vermont high school football programs return to 11-on-11 tackle in the fall. The 2021 opening weekend is slated for Sept. 3-4.
The schedule (subject to change):
WEEK 1
Friday, Sept. 3
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Burr and Burton at Colchester
Essex at Rutland
Middlebury at Fair Haven
St. Johnsbury at Hartford
Bellows Falls at Brattleboro
Lyndon at Spaulding
North Country at Milton
Mount Abraham at Mount Anthony
Springfield at Woodstock
Saturday, Sept. 4
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Burlington/South Burlington at Champlain Valley
U-32 at Rice
Fairfax/Lamoille at Poultney
Windsor at Mill River
Otter Valley at Missisquoi
BFA-St. Albans at Mount Mansfield
——
WEEK 2
Friday, Sept. 10
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Colchester at Essex
BFA-St. Albans at Hartford
Burlington/South Burlington at Middlebury
Lyndon at Brattleboro
Woodstock at U-32
North Country at Fair Haven
Mill River at Springfield
Champlain Valley at St. Johnsbury
Saturday, Sept. 11
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Mount Anthony at Bellows Falls
Rutland at Burr and Burton
Spaulding at Mount Mansfield
Mount Abraham at Rice
Missisquoi at Fairfax/Lamoille
Poultney at Otter Valley
Windsor at Oxbow
——
WEEK 3
Friday, Sept. 17
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Middlebury at BFA-St. Albans
Hartford at Burlington/South Burlington
Rutland at Mount Anthony
Brattleboro at North Country
Spaulding at U-32
Windsor at Springfield
Mount Mansfield at Essex
Colchester at St. Johnsbury
Saturday, Sept. 18
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Burr and Burton at Champlain Valley
Bellows Falls at Lyndon
Fair Haven at Mount Abraham
Milton at Fairfax/Lamoille
Woodstock at Mill River
Poultney at Missisquoi
Otter Valley at Oxbow
——
WEEK 4
Friday, Sept. 24
(Games at 7 p.m.)
BFA-St. Albans at Burlington/South Burlington
Rice at Colchester
St. Johnsbury at Rutland
Hartford at Middlebury
Bellows Falls at Fair Haven
Lyndon at North Country
U-32 at Milton
Saturday, Sept. 25
(Games at 1 p.m. unless noted)
Essex at Burr and Burton
Mount Mansfield at Champlain Valley
Mill River at Otter Valley
Missisquoi at Windsor
Springfield at Oxbow
Woodstock at Poultney
Mount Anthony at Brattleboro
Mount Abraham at Spaulding, 6 p.m.
——
WEEK 5
Friday, Oct. 1
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Champlain Valley at BFA-St. Albans
Burlington/South Burlington at Colchester
Brattleboro at Hartford
Rutland at Middlebury
U-32 at Mount Anthony
Missisquoi at Woodstock
Fairfax-Lamoille at Springfield
Essex at St. Johnsbury
Saturday, Oct. 2
(Games at 1 p.m. unless noted)
Fair Haven at Poultney
Oxbow at Mill River
Burr and Burton at Mount Mansfield
North Country at Mount Abraham, 3 p.m.
Windsor at Otter Valley, 3 p.m.
Rice at Lyndon, 3:30 p.m.
Milton at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
——
WEEK 6
Friday, Oct. 8
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Rutland at BFA-St. Albans
Hartford at Essex
Burlington/South Burlington at North Country
Brattleboro at U-32
Oxbow at Woodstock
Saturday, Oct. 9
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Fair Haven at Lyndon
Middlebury at Champlain Valley
Spaulding at Bellows Falls
Mount Anthony at Burr and Burton
Milton at Rice
Otter Valley at Mount Abraham
Mill River at Fairfax/Lamoille
Springfield at Missisquoi
Poultney at Windsor
Colchester at Mount Mansfield, 2 p.m.
——
WEEK 7
Friday, Oct. 15
(Games at 7 p.m.)
Essex at BFA-St. Albans
Burr and Burton at Hartford
Colchester at Rutland
Mount Mansfield at Middlebury
St. Johnsbury at Burlington/South Burlington
Springfield at Bellows Falls
Brattleboro at Fair Haven
Mount Abraham at Milton
Spaulding at North Country
Saturday, Oct. 16
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Mount Anthony at Rice
U-32 at Lyndon
Fairfax/Lamoille at Windsor
Missisquoi at Mill River
Woodstock at Otter Valley
Poultney at Oxbow
——
WEEK 8
Friday, Oct. 22
(Games at 7 p.m.)
BFA-St. Albans at Colchester
Middlebury at Burr and Burton
Champlain Valley at Essex
Hartford at Rutland
Mount Mansfield at Burlington/South Burlington
Rice at Brattleboro
Fair Haven at Mount Anthony
Milton at Spaulding
North Country at U-32
Windsor at Woodstock
Saturday, Oct. 23
(Games at 1 p.m.)
Otter Valley at Springfield
Bellows Falls at Mount Abraham
Lyndon at St. Johnsbury
Oxbow at Fairfax/Lamoille
Mill River at Poultney
——
WEEK 9
Playoffs (quarterfinals), dates, times TBD
——
WEEK 10
——
Playoffs (semifinals), dates, times TBD
——
WEEK 11
Championship weekend, date, times TBD
——
AREA TEAM-BY-TEAM SCHEDULES
ST. JOHNSBURY
Sept. 3 at Hartford 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Champlain Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Colchester 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Rutland 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Essex 7 p.m.
Oct. 8-9 Bye
Oct. 15 at Burlington/South Burlington 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 The Game vs. Lyndon 1 p.m.
——
LYNDON
Sept. 3 at Spaulding 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Brattleboro 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 Bellows Falls 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 at North Country 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 Rice 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 Fair Haven 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 U-32 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 The Game at St. Johnsbury 1 p.m.
——
NORTH COUNTRY
Sept. 3 at Milton 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Fair Haven 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Brattleboro 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Lyndon 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Mount Abraham 3 p.m.
Oct. 8 Burlington/South Burlington 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Spaulding 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at U-32 7 p.m.
