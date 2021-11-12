2021 VYVA All-Vermont Volleyball Selections

The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association (VYVA) recently announced its 2021 All-Vermont teams for high school boys and girls volleyball.
Select seniors from each team were also picked to play in the Northern New England Showcase. The girls showcase between Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine is set for Nov. 21 at Plymouth State University. The Vermont boys will play New Hampshire in the spring
Locally, there were a handful of players dotting the lists.
The St. J girls, who won a home playoff game, had five players picked. The Hilltoppers include Naemi Krohne (first team, hitter); Emily Ely (second team, middle, selected to play in the senior showcase game); Abby Reardon (second team, libero); Haley Chen (honorable mention, middle); and Wyllough Austin (honorable mention, setter).
“I am incredibly proud of each of these athletes,” SJ coach Laura Gary said. “They all had an incredible season.”
Two Lyndon players were picked, including junior Grace Martin (second team, setter) and classmate Clara Bertram (outside hitter, honorable mention).
On the boys side, three players were honored from Lyndon, which earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament. They include Max McClure (first team, hitter); Evan Sanborn (second team, hitter) and Spencer Johns (honorable mention, setter). McClure and Sanborn earned selections for the senior showcase event.
The All-Vermont teams:
GIRLS
First Team
Champlain Valley: Vivienne Babbott*, hitter; Alyssana Lasek*, setter.
Essex: Emo Aboukhalil*, libero; Jazmin Munson*, middle; Gabby Spagnuolo, setter; Paige Winter*, hitter.
Rice: Ryann Estey*, libero; Finnley Jacobson, middle.
St. Johnsbury: Kaemi Krohne, hitter.
South Burlington: Catie Lyford-Byrne*, libero.
——
Second Team
BFA-St. Albans: Jadyn Walent, hitter.
Essex: Izzy Nerad, hitter.
Lyndon: Grace Martin, setter.
Mid-Vermont Christian: Hayley Goodwin, defense.
Mount Mansfield: Mary Claghorn*, hitter; Piper Whelan, libero.
Rice: Anouk Von Bernewitz, setter.
St. Johnsbury: Emily Ely*, middle; Abby Reardon, Libero.
South Burlington: Sofie Richland*, middle.
——
Third Team
Burlington: Isa Masi*, middle.
Champlain Valley: Annalise Daggett, libero; Samara Ashooh middle.
Colchester: Jasmine Weaver, hitter.
Enosburg: Lillian Robtoy, setter.
Essex: Carmela Symula.
Harwood: Mia Lapointe, middle.
Mid-Vermont Christian: Delaney Gross*, setter.
Montpelier: Greta Sabo*, libero.
Vermont Commons: Iris Lawson-Ryan*, defense.
——
Honorable Mention
Champlain Valley: Chloe Snipes, defense.
Essex: Jocelyn Ray, middle.
Lyndon: Clara Bertram, hitter.
Rice: Gabby Sneddon, hitter.
St. Johnsbury: Wyllough Austin, setter; Haley Chen, middle.
South Burlington: Ivy Jaing, defense.
* Selected to senior showcase (Nov. 21).
——
BOYS
First Team
Burlington: Eh Law La Soe, setter; Moenin Pong, libero; Duy Tran*, hitter.
Champlain Valley: John Bingle*, setter; Jonas Keim*, hitter.
Enosburg: Nathaniel Robtoy*, setter.
Essex: Andrew Goodrich*, middle.
Lyndon: Max McClure*, hitter.
Mount Mansfield: Luke Walters*, hitter.
Rice: Drew Bessette, hitter.
South Burlington: Sam Munson*, hitter.
Vermont Commons: Magnus Ames*, hitter.
——
Second Team
BFA-St. Albans: Seth Richards, hitter.
Champlain Valley: Zach Santos, libero.
Enosburg: Devyn Gleason, hitter.
Essex: Ben Deibler*, defense; Eamon Kemerer, setter.
Lyndon: Evan Sanborn*, hitter.
Mount Mansfield: Josh Syverson, middle.
Rice: Peton Donovan, hitter.
South Burlington: Brooks Balkan, hitter.
Vermont Commons: Anjay Mital-Skiff, setter.
——
Third Team
Champlain Valley: Sam Holmes*, middle; Logan Vaughan, middle.
Enosburg: Landon Blake, setter.
Essex: Gavin Blondin, libero; Sun Park, hitter.
Lyndon: Spencer Johns, setter.
Mount Mansfield: Zev Lerner, hitter.
Rice: Mo Kenney, middle.
South Burlington: Oliver Vogt, hitter.
* Made senior showcase (spring 2022)
