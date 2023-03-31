2022-2023 Caledonian-Record Winter Players Of The Year By Sport
The 2022-2023 winter sports season is in the books and a number of area athletes climbed to the top in their respective sports. Below are the Caledonian-Record’s picks for our high school winter Players of the Year, not including basketball.

Lake Region's Ella Blaise. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lake Region's Ella Blaise.
Lyndon's Garret Shatney. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Lyndon's Garret Shatney.
St. Johnsbury's Hannah Keithan. (Contributed photo)
St. Johnsbury's Hannah Keithan.
Profile's Makenna Price. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Profile's Makenna Price.
Profile's Adam Bell. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Profile's Adam Bell.
St. Johnsbury's Ruth Krebs. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
St. Johnsbury's Ruth Krebs.
St. Johnsbury's Andrew Thornton-Sherman. (Photo by Steve Legge)
St. Johnsbury's Andrew Thornton-Sherman.
St. Johnsbury's Brooke White. (Photo by Steve Legge)
St. Johnsbury's Brooke White.
St. Johnsbury's Lydia Ruggles. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
St. Johnsbury's Lydia Ruggles.
