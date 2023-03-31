2022-2023 Caledonian-Record Winter Players Of The Year By Sport

The 2022-2023 winter sports season is in the books and a number of area athletes climbed to the top in their respective sports. Below are the Caledonian-Record’s picks for our high school winter Players of the Year, not including basketball.
GIRLS HOCKEY
ELLA BLAISE
Lake Region, Fr.
The freshman was a dynamic point-scorer this season for the Kingdom Blades, who went on a 14-game win streak, finished with 18 victories and reached the program’s first state final after a 6-1 road win at Burr and Burton in the semifinals. The electric forward, Blaise was a game-changing talent with elite technical stickhandling and skating skills. She finished as the team leader in scoring, collecting 41 points and a team-high 29 goals despite missing the first four games of the season with an injury.
“Ella played a huge role in our team’s success,” Blades coach Shaun Mosher said. “Her skill and determination were always present. She was always a scoring threat for opposing teams. Her ability and competitive nature were a pillar in our team’s success. Beyond her abilities she was also a great teammate and was always having fun, really enjoying the game or practice. She’s an impressive, fun player to watch and only being a freshman she has a great future in hockey ahead of her.”
The Record’s Girls Hockey Players of the Year
2021-22: St. Johnsbury’s Clara Andre
2020-21: North Country’s Korey Champney
2019-20: None
2018-19: North Country’s Skylar Robert
2017-18: Lyndon’s Brianna Doty
2016-17: None
2015-16: None
2014-15: North Country’s Whitney Bernier
2013-14: North Country’s Whitney Bernier
——
BOYS HOCKEY
GARETT SHATNEY
Lyndon, Sr.
A technical goaltender, the All-Division II honorable mention pick and Essex Rotary Classic senior all-star alternate stood tall this season for the Vikings, who won eight games and were the No. 9 seed in the Division II tournament. Shatney finished with a 92% save percentage and 2.5 goals-against average in 12 games, returning from injury for the playoffs after missing three games. He also finished with multiple 30-save outings.
“He kept us in every game,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “He doesn’t get off his angle or get way out of position. He stands his ground and stays big. He also never got rattled after a goal. He was so big for us this year because he faced over 20 shots in almost every start he played. Even if we didn’t win every game he played he kept the games close with timely and big saves. If you have a goalie that can keep a game within a goal or two no matter how bad your team is playing in front of them it’s huge. That’s what he did all year for us. He struggled a little last year and only started a few games. I knew he had it in him and he worked hard to get where he was this year and it showed. He came in confident and willing to work.”
The Record’s Boys Hockey Players of the Year
2021-22: Lyndon’s Nick Matteis
2020-21: North Country’s Daniel Lanoue
2019-20: Lyndon’s Martin Rudolf
2018-19: Lyndon’s Martin Rudolf
2017-18: Lyndon’s Krystof Vanek
2016-17: North Country’s Dana Marsh
2015-16: Lyndon’s Michal Stinil
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Brandon Wells
2013-14: North Country’s Paul Ryan
——
WRESTLING
HANNAH KEITHAN
St. Johnsbury, Sr.
Battling the boys, the tough Hilltopper co-captain finished with a record of 28-16. Keithan finished fourth overall at the Vermont state championships, fourth at the all-girls New England Regionals, third place at both the Essex Classic and at Middlebury and finished 3-1 at the Merrimack Duals to lead the Hilltoppers to a third-place team finish.
“She was a fantastic co-captain, always willing to help others on the team, especially the newer wrestlers,” SJA coach Matt Stark said. “Hannah’s success during her years as a wrestler was that she was never intimidated by her opponents, she wrestled one match at a time and never worried about the next match until the whistle blew. She is a technical wrestler who knows the moves/techniques to use at the right time. She is fierce and wins with dignity and loses with honor. I couldn’t ask for a better athlete/human.”
The Record’s Wrestlers of the Year
2020-22: St. Johnsbury’s Ozzy Alsaid
2020-21: None (no season, COVID)
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Verge
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Verge
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Verge
2016-17: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Verge
2015-16: White Mountains’ Liam Hayden
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Dominic Hahr
2013-14: St. Johnsbury’s Dylan Shattuck
——
GIRLS ALPINE SKIING
MAKENNA PRICE
Profile, Soph.
Price shined during her sophomore season with the Patriots, claiming individual victories in both the giant slalom and slalom at the Division IV state championships while leading Profile to its sixth straight D-IV girls title. The Granite State Conference Skier of the Year won both GS and slalom at Mt. Sunapee and was the slalom winner at Bretton Woods during a pair of regular-season races. Price finished fifth in slalom at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions and was ninth overall at the Eastern High School Championships.
“What makes Makenna deserving of this award is how much she loves to ski,” Profile coach Vince Bell said. “Makenna’s solid skill set of skiing fundamentals is probably her greatest strength when it comes to skiing. Makenna was battling a tough head/chest cold during the Meet of Champions, but she performed well.”
The Record’s Girls Alpine Skiers of the Year
2021-22: Profile’s Sophie Bell
2020-21: Profile’s Sophie Bell
2019-20: Profile’s Emerson Bell
2018-19: Lyndon’s Lena Sauter
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Chiara Bachfischer
2016-17: Lyndon’s Daniela Sormova
2015-16: Lyndon’s Daniela Sormova
——
BOYS ALPINE SKIING
ADAM BELL
Profile, Sr.
The Profile senior was steady at the top of the leaderboard this season and performed his best on the biggest stages. In the regular-season finale, Bell swept both giant slalom runs at Cannon Mountain and then claimed second in both GS and slalom at the Division IV championships. At the New Hampshire Meet of Champions, the Patriot placed third in GS and fourth in slalom and then kept his impressive streak going at the Eastern High School Championships, earning a sixth-place overall finish after placing sixth in GS and 12th in slalom. He also picked up a runner-up finish at Mt. Sunapee earlier this winter.
“Adam’s greatest strength is his love of skiing — what separates him from the competition is his coachability” Profile coach Vince Bell said. “Adam had a nagging ankle injury that had been bothering him most of the season, but he continued to perform well.”
The Record’s Boys Alpine Skiers of the Year
2021-22: Profile’s Jack Price
2020-21: St. Johnsbury’s Tommy Zschau
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Tommy Zschau
2018-19: None
2017-18: Profile’s Jack Sampo
2016-17: Profile’s Jack Sampo
2015-16: Lyndon’s Caleb Genereaux
2014-15: Lyndon’s Caleb Genereaux
2013-14: Lyndon’s Matt Valentine
——
NORDIC SKIING
RUTH KREBS
St. Johnsbury, Fr.
Krebs produced a season full of strong results in her first season as a Hilltopper. The freshman won a 5K freestyle race at Craftsbury and also took the top spot alongside Siri Jolliffe in a relay meet at the Wildflower Inn in Lyndonville. Named to the Division I all-state team, Krebs placed second in freestyle and seventh in classic at the D-I championships; she also had a runner-up finish at Craftsbury and added a pair of top-five finishes over the course of the season.
“Ruth had an amazing season from my lens,” SJA coach Steve Jolliffe said. “Not only did she have much success on the team this year, but she also excelled at Eastern High School Championships, helping team Vermont win the championship. From the work she puts into offseason dryland training to the demands of her training in season, Ruth is extremely driven and focused. Her many successes this season rest on her strong work. Her success is also the result of willpower, which is something so valuable in a sport like nordic.”
The Record’s Nordic Skiers of the Year
2021-22: None
2020-21: North Country’s Jack Young
2019-20: North Country’s Jack Young
2018-19: North Country’s Jack Young
2017-18: North Country’s Callie Young
2016-17: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Lawson
2015-16: North Country’s Callie Young
2014-15: North Country’s Callie Young
——
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
ANDREW THORNTON-SHERMAN
St. Johnsbury, Soph.
Thornton-Sherman blossomed this winter, compiling a dazzling resume for the winter season. The speedster won the 55-meter hurdles, was runner-up in the 600 and anchored the winning 4x400 relay as the Hilltoppers won the Division I boys championship for the first time since 2018. At New Englands, he recorded the second fastest Vermont time ever in the 600 meters to place fourth in a school-record time of 1:22.44 while also setting a personal record in the 55-meter hurdles at 8.22 to finish 21st. At New Balance Nationals, Thornton-Sherman joined Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley and Gerardo Fernandez and blazed to fifth place in the sprint medley relay championship to earn a state record and the program’s second All-American finish in the past year. There he also lowered his Vermont indoor best time in the 800 meters (1:54.69) with a 27th-place finish and helped his 4x800 team to another state record.
“He is an intense competitor and has willed himself to the fastest 800 times ever run indoors in Vermont,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “He was the key to the All-American performance in the sprint medley at New Balance Nationals. He is very goal-driven and continues to set new goals and push himself to incredible levels.”
The Record’s Boys Indoor Track and Field Players of the Year
2021-22: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2020-21: None (no season, COVID-19)
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Asom Hayman-Jones
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Dillon Ryan
2017-18: North Country’s Aleksei Bingham
2016-17: St. Johnsbury’s Ian Clough
2015-16: Lyndon’s Travvis Ferguson
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Gavin Harpin
2013-14: St. Johnsbury’s Mustapha Kay
——
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
BROOKE WHITE
St. Johnsbury, Jr.
White, a strong athlete with many skill sets, claimed victory in the 600 meters (1:43.01) at the Vermont Division I indoor track and field championships while claiming runner-up in triple jump and weight throw. She also finished sixth in the 300 to lead the Hilltoppers to a third-place finish. She also competed during the season in the 400 meters, 1,000 meters and shot put.
“Brooke is a very driven and determined athlete,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “She brings her disciplined classroom approach to her events and sets high goals. Her state championship win in the 600 meters took a total commitment to the race plan we had developed in a most challenging race. She fought to runner-up spots in the weight throw, and triple jump, with a personal record jump, in the state championships. Overall her team-first attitude and inner drive set her apart as a true leader on the team.”
The Record’s Girls Indoor Track & Field Players of the Year
2021-22: None
2020-21: None (no season, COVID-19)
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Kayla Talbot
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Jen and Lia Rotti
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Katherine Cowan
2016-17: St. Johnsbury’s Katherine Cowan
2015-16: St. Johnsbury’s Katherine Cowan
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Bettina Hammer
2013-14: St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Bornstein
——
GYMNASTICS
LYDIA RUGGLES
St. Johnsbury, Fr.
Ruggles dominated during her first year of high school gymnastics, going undefeated in all-around during the regular season and claiming third overall at the Vermont state meet. The Hilltopper’s regular season was highlighted during a meet against Rutland, sweeping all five events — claiming first in all-around, vault, beams, bars and floor. She placed outside of the top two just once during the regular season and won 26 events overall, including a first-place finish in bars at state.
“Lydia is an outstanding athlete,” SJA coach Beverly McCarthy said. “She is quietly determined and competitive and keeps a cool demeanor, even under pressure. Because she doesn’t brag about what she can do, the hours she spends in the gym, or about the sacrifices she makes to compete at the level she does, many of her peers are unaware of what a strong athlete she is and what she is capable of. Gymnastics is a tough, scary and beautiful sport. A gymnast is supposed to make the difficult look easy and Ruggles does this with ease; she performs high-level, difficult skills (such as back handsprings on beam and giants on the uneven bars) and makes them look effortless. She is an all-around competitor and competes all four events strongly. Ruggles also proved to be a positive team leader this season cheering on and encouraging her teammates as well as competitors throughout the season.”
The Record’s Gymnasts of the Year
2021-22: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones
2020-21: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones
