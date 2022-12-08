2022-23 Area New Hampshire H.S. Boys Basketball Preview Capsules

2022-23 boys basketball preview capsules for our area New Hampshire high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
BOYS BASKETBALL
COLEBROOK MOHAWKS
Division IV
Head Coach: Ryan Call (1st season)
Assistant Coaches: Steve Dowse, Duane Call
Last Year’s Record: 7-11, missed playoffs
Graduation Losses: Maddox Godzyk, Izik Thibodeau, Sam Villa.
Returnees: Kaiden Dowse, Sr., G; Kolten Dowse, Jr., G; Keenan Hurlbert, Jr., F; Balin Laperle, Jr., G; Jack Kyller, Soph., G; Jackson Weir, Soph., G; Dartanyan Cauller, Soph., F; Dylan Eldridge, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Ben Christman, Jr., F; Jesse Caron, Jr., F; Bryson Fogg, Fr., G; Vinny Santamaria, Fr., G; Caleb Thivierge, Fr., G; Taryn Laperle, Fr., F; Tristian Brady, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: Kaiden Dowse, Kolten Dowse.
Season Outlook: “We don’t have much size so we will have to make up for a lack of height by pressuring the ball and running the floor,” Call said. “We are at our best when we get out in transition and share the ball to get good shots.”
——
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Head Coach: Mark Collins (34th season)
Assistant Coach: John Rooney
Last Year’s Record: 11-8 (Prelim loss to Farmington)
Graduation Losses: Chris Corliss.
Returnees: Ben Wheelock, Sr., F; Aiden Whiting, Sr., F; Corbin Frenette, Sr., G; Kaden Cloutier, Jr., G; Luke Shannon, Jr., G; Jace Ramsay, Jr., F; Brody Platt, Soph., F; Dylan Simino, Soph., G; Isaac Noyes, Soph., F; Broc Meunier, Soph., G; Ashton Kenison, Fr.,F; Gage Collins, Fr., F; Landon Cloutier, Fr., G.
Newcomers: Evan Blanco, Sr.; Konner Shannon, Soph.
Players To Watch: Kaden Cloutier, Ben Wheelock.
Season Outlook: “Looking to improve each game,” Collins said. “We are not very big. Going to have to rebound as a group. Take care of the ball and make shots.”
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Trevor Howard (26th year)
Assistant Coaches: Joe Walker, Charlie Paradice.
Last Year’s Record: 17-6, lost in semis to Woodsville
Graduation Losses: Grady Millen, Jeff Santos, Mike Hampson.
Returnees: Dre Akines, Jr. G; Kayden Hoskins, Jr., F; Gavin Lewis Sr., G; Carmichael Lopez Sr., F; Braiden Lewis, Sr., F; Calef Maccini, Sr., F; Grady Hadlock Jr., G; Cam Cook, Jr., G; Landon Lord, Jr., G; Shiloh Reagey, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Sam Reagey, Fr., G; Reece Cook, Soph., G; Gordon Chau, Sr., G; Paulo Darosa, Sr., G; Nolan Clark, Sr., G; Charlie Daine, Jr., F.
Players To Watch: Kayden Hoskins — leading scorer from last year. Dre Akines — starting point guard from last year. Carmichael Lopez — our 6th man last year.
Season Outlook: “Same goals as always – 1. Regular season top four; 2. Semis; 3. Championship,” Howard said. “Very athletic group but small. We will need to rebound as a team with no true center on this team. We do have some depth and I think different kids will step up on any given night. We have the most difficult schedule in the North so we will need to be ready to play on every night, which is a good thing.”
——
LISBON PANTHERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Mark Locke (1st season, eight prior seasons coaching JV)
Last Year’s Record: 1-15
Graduation Losses: Dylan Colby, Andrew Strout.
Returnees: Hayden Thorton, Sr., G; Hayden Moody, Sr., F; Daryion McDonald, Jr., F; Douglas Danforth, Soph., F; Carson Colby, F, Soph.
Newcomers: Shawn Hartlen, Soph., G; Zach Warstler, Soph., F; Tyler Leno, 8th, G; Lucas French, 8th, G; Noah Lauzon, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: Hayden Thorton is an offensive threat, good shooter, good leader and dribbles the ball well. Hayden Moody is a strong rebounder, defender, and leader. Shawn Hartlen, is an all-around solid player on both ends of the floor. Daryion McDonald is a very good defender and solid shooter.
Season Outlook: “The Panthers are looking to become a better team as the season progresses and become more competitive as our younger players gain experience,” Locke said.
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division IV
Head Coach: Mitchell Roy (3rd season)
Assistant Coach: Jeff Woodward
Last Year’s Record: 10-9, lost in first round to Holy Family
Graduation Losses: Colin Cote.
Returnees: Josh Robie, Jr., G; Alex Leslie, Jr., F; Cayden Wakeham, Soph., G; Riley Plante, Jr., G; Jackson Clough, Soph., F; Karsen Robie, Jr., G; Billy Joseph, Sr., F; Josh Roman, Soph., G; Noah Francis, Jr., G; Bode DiMarzio, Jr., C; Everrett Locke, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Danny Burnell, Jr., F; Landyn Paradise, Jr., G; Daryion Faustin, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: Josh Robie — elite shooting ability, improved driver and passer, averaged 20 ppg and was second-team All-State as a sophomore. Alex Leslie — athletic forward, great defender, improved rebounder and facilitator. Cayden Wakeham — all-around player that will have an increased role this season.
Season Outlook: “We hope to work hard and improve throughout the season,” Roy said. “The goal is to win a playoff game.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Head Coach: Eli Vincent (1st season)
Assistant Coach: Jared Prince
Last Year’s Record: 14-6, lost in semis
Graduation Losses: Brody Labounty, Avery Hazelton, Tyler Hicks.
Returnees: Trevor Armstrong, Jr., F; Robert Breault, Jr., G; Noah Covell, Soph., F; Vance Dupont, Jr., F; Ethan Heng, Jr., G; Ian St. Cyr, Jr., G; Aiden Whipple, Soph., G; Avery Woodburn, Jr., F; Eli Beaulieu, Jr., F.
Newcomers: Shayne Farrell, Soph., F; James Ackerman, Jr., G; Shae Loughnane Jr., F; Carson Mallett, Fr., G; Deagan Stover, Fr., F; John Randall, Jr., F.
Players To Watch: Avery Woodburn — great rim protector, has a knack for the ball, can hit the mid-range jump shot and can finish at the rim. Trevor Armstrong — great defender, can take it to the hole and finish and has a good jump shot. Robert Breault — great defender, hustles non-stop, he is the floor general and can drive to the hole well and finish.
Season Outlook: “We have a great group of athletes this year,” Vincent said. “They are dedicated, hard working and great teammates. It is a tough division, as always, but if our athletes continue to work and play together then I believe the sky’s the limit. Throughout the season the team’s goals are to be the hardest working team on the floor, create turnovers and set the tone each and every game. If we do those things, we can make the playoffs and anything can happen from there.”
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Jamie Walker (22nd season)
Assistant Coaches: Rob Maccini, Derek Maccini
Last Year’s Record: 22-0, Division IV champions
Graduation Losses: Cam Tenney-Burt, Elijah Flocke, Michael Maccini, Nick Vigent, Jimmy Dooley.
Returnees: Cam Davidson, Sr., F; Austin Roy, Sr., F; Coby Youngman, Jr., G; Connor Houston, Jr., G; Jack Boudreault, Jr., F; Ben Taylor, Jr., G; Landon Kingsbury, Soph., F; Connor Newcomb, Soph., G; Jacob Putnam, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Mike Hogan, Jr., F; Owen McClintock, Soph., G; Ryan Walker, Fr., G; Cowen Kimball, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: Cam Davidson, Jack Boudreault, Landon Kingsbury, Connor Newcomb.
Season Outlook: “Have a young, inexperienced group this year,” Walker said. “Cam will have to be our leader. It is a good group that wants to get better. How much better the younger guys get will determine how the season goes.”
