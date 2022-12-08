2022-23 Area New Hampshire H.S. Girls Basketball Preview Capsules

2022-23 girls basketball preview capsules for our area New Hampshire high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
COLEBROOK MOHAWKS
Division IV
Head Coach: Duane Call (3rd season)
Assistant Coaches: Katie Parker, Kristen Wheelock.
Last Year’s Record: 13-7, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: None.
Returnees: Ariana Lord, Sr., C; Sierra Riff, Sr., G; Emma McKeage, Sr., G; Sara Fernald, Sr., F; Shyanna Fuller, Sr., F; Sabriana Tallmage, Jr., G; Falyn Lord, Jr., F; Haley Rossitto, Fr., G; Lexi Santamaria, Fr., F.
Newcomers: Samantha Kuhn, Soph., G; Niomie Nadeau, Fr., F; Samantha Samson, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: The senior group has been playing together for years. They have been very dedicated and committed to playing competitive, winning basketball. They are driven to make a return trip to the Final Four.
Season Outlook: “The seniors have a lot of experience but we need some younger players to step up and contribute off the bench,” Call said. “Our goal is to get back to the Final Four and see what happens from there.”
——
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Head Coach: Tim Haskins (17th season)
Assistant Coach: Alan Wheelock (17th season)
Last Year’s Record: 16-6 (quarterfinals loss to Woodsville)
Graduation Losses: Mackenzie Pape, Emily Schafermeyer.
Returnees: Marissa Kenison, Sr.; Madison Ash, Sr.; Katherine Bushey, Sr.; Paige Lambert, Jr.; Aspen Clermont, Soph.; Kaycee Chappell, Soph.; Kandrah Savage, Soph.; Delaney Whiting, Fr.; Julia Chappell, Fr.
Newcomers: Mylee Kenison, 8th.
Players To Watch: Numbers are a little thin this year as the Lady Eagles return only two starters, and the bench will be largely made up of players who got most of their minutes last year on the JV squad. Seniors Marissa Kenison and Maddie Ash return to the starting lineup. Kenison led us in scoring with 15 ppg last season and will look to up that average this season as our “go-to” player. Ash is an aggressive defender and rebounder who looks to pick up “hustle” points running the floor and offensive rebounding.
The starting line-up will be rounded out by three players who all saw solid minutes off the bench last season. Senior Katherine Bushey is a scrappy small forward who runs the floor well and has a good nose for the ball on defense and off the boards. Junior Paige Lambert is a guard who will look to capitalize on increased shooting opportunities this year, and will look to force turnovers out front on defense. Freshman forward/guard Delaney Whiting showed flashes last season of her scoring and rebounding potential — we’ll need her to do both on a consistent basis this year. Sophomore guard Aspen Clermont has only just been cleared to play after medical issues that arose during soccer season. She logged significant varsity minutes off the bench last season as a ball-handler and pressure defender and when she’s back up to speed it will provide us with more flexibility and depth in the lineup.
The remainder of the bench is made up of four players; Kandrah Savage, Kaycee Chappell, Julia Chappell and Mylee Kenison, who will be getting their first meaningful varsity minutes when they sub into the game, but each brings different strengths to the table and in preseason practice and scrimmages it looks like all of their games have improved since last year.
Season Outlook: “Our thin numbers mean there will be a need for the starters to keep themselves on the floor and perform at their best level while less experienced players are getting their feet wet on a varsity level,” Haskins said. “Marissa Kenison needs to be in an aggressive offensive mindset every night. Although we are a little less deep than in recent years, most of the other North Country teams except for Colebrook are also plugging new players into their lineups, so most nights teams could be on a pretty even playing field. We have a few games before Christmas, but will be working from now through the holiday break to get our new-look lineup into gear for the bulk of the season.”
——
LISBON PANTHERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Brent Covell (8th season, second at Lisbon)
Assistant Coach: Shanyce Wungkana (2nd season)
Last Year’s Record:
Graduation Losses: Sara Brown, Kiley Hill, Kendal Clark.
Returnees: Kaitlyn Clark, Sr., G; Tori Jellison, Sr., F; Natasha Holbrook, Soph., F; Linnea Trudell, Soph., C; Sophie Lafond, Soph. G; Meredith Barnes, Fr., G; Bailey Clark, Fr., F.
Newcomers: Kora Sibley, Sr., G/F; Mya Drew, Jr., F; Elias Otero, 8th, F; Molly Metcalf, 8th, F; Arya Kimball, 7th, G.
Players To Watch: Kaitlyn Clark will step into the scoring role with the loss of Sara Brown. She has shown flashes of scoring putting up 20+ three different times last season. Tori Jellison will anchor the defense and be the verbal leader on the court. Newcomer Kora Sibley has shown the ability to shoot and score this preseason. Kora, along with Meredith Barnes, will need to be more of a threat on the offensive end. Linnea Trudell will need to play as tall as she is. She is learning to use her body and has the ability to have double-digit points and rebounds every night. Newcomer Arya Kimball will have the ability to get in a lot of games, with her work ethic and determination she can become an impact player. She will gain valuable experience this season and she is not afraid to mix it up with the older girls.
Season Outlook: “We are very young rostering only four upperclassmen, three seniors and a junior,” Covell said. “Only two of the four have varsity experience, we will rely a lot on the younger players to get up to the level as quickly as possible. We look to improve each and every day. Our goal is to be competitive with every team we play. As always our goal is to get into the postseason tourney. This year D-IV girls have 23 teams so the tournament will be a full 16-team format. If we can win the games we are supposed to and sneak up on a couple of teams we have the ability to finish 9-9. That would be a huge success for us.”
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Dale Prior (18th season)
Assistant Coach: Kelly Hadlock (11th season)
Last Year’s Record: 13-7, lost in Quarterfinals.
Graduation Losses: Maddy Carbonneau, Jamielee Lamarre, Bre Lemay, Kaylee Manzella, Lauren McKee.
Returnees: Lauryn Corrigan, Jr., G; Addison Hadlock, Soph., F; Avah Lucas, Soph., F; Nevaeh Fahey, Soph., G, Kiera Therrien, Soph., G; Ella Horsch, Fr., G.
Newcomers: JuJu Bromley, Fr., F; Madison Nelson, Fr., G; Ashtyn Chadburn, Fr., G; Addison Pilgrim, 8th., F; Sadie Roberts, 8th., F; Camryn Whitcomb, 8th., G
Players To Watch: The three returning starters and captains Lauryn, Addison Hadlock and Ella are all capable of being proficient scorers this season. Lauryn is versatile defensively and offensively she has improved her driving abilities and outside shooting. Addison impacts the game on both ends with her length on defense and her inside/outside scoring on offense. Ella has improved her ball handling and outside shooting in the offseason.
Season Outlook: “This is by far the youngest varsity squad in my years at Littleton and we will looking to kids from juniors to 8th graders to contribute right away,” Prior said. “We will most definitely have some growing pains throughout the season as we develop confidence, skills, and chemistry. One of our strengths is our quickness and athleticism which we will find ways to maximize throughout the season. Regardless of our inexperience the goals for any team I’ve coached is finish in the top four to have the possibility of two home playoffs games and make a deep playoff run. There is strong competition in D-IV and our games against D-III White Mountains will challenge each and every night. This is a fun team to coach and looking forward to the possibilities this season brings.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division IV
Head Coach: Reed Weekes (1st season, last three as assistant)
Assistant Coach: Olivia Cunningham (4th season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-12, missed playoffs
Graduation Losses: None.
Returnees: Lily Pospesil, Sr., G/F; Alyiah Laleme, Sr., G; Mya Brown, Jr., G/F; Maddie Koehler, Jr., G/F; Evie Burger, Jr., G; Morgan Presby, Jr., G/F; Avery Gignac, Jr., G; Dana Sekelsky, Jr., G; Taylor Weir, Jr., F; Kyah Knight, So., F.
Newcomers: Savannah Stanley, Jr., F; Natalie Brantley, Fr., G; Avery Weir, Fr., F; Bailey Verret, Fr., G; Katie Baker, Fr., G; Anna-Sophia Wakeham Fr., G.
Players To Watch: Mya Brown – definitely a player to watch this season. She is our primary ball handler and scorer; she is also our anchor on the defensive end. Kyah Knight – a staple on our team, on offense and defense she is so consistent. I hope offensively she takes the next step and scores more in the paint. Maddie Koehler – great rebounder, likes to get steals on the defensive end. She has been doing better offensively shooting this preseason. Maddie really brings our intensity level up every time she is on the floor. Morgan Presby – she is a consistent defender; she is a good shooter too and has been working hard this offseason.
Season Outlook: “I am looking forward to this season,” Weekes said. “We had a heart-breaking end last year, I thought we were playing our best basketball at the end of the season, to miss playoffs was hard to swallow. I really like how the girls have come in this offseason trying to change that. We have the same team as last season with some additions. I think we will be able to compete for a playoff spot this year.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Head Coach: Chris Foss (3rd season)
Assistant Coach: Aaryn Ford (3rd season)
Last Year’s Record: 9-9 (first-round loss to Kearsarge)
Graduation Losses: Morgan Doolan, Olivia Shallow, Carissa Challinor.
Returnees: Jaylin Bennett, Sr., F; Hannah Smith, Sr., G; Ava Simpson, Jr., G; Cierra Challinor, Jr., F; Ainsley Savage, Jr., C; Aubrey Merrill, Soph., G; Emma Simpson, Soph., G; Lila Staley, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Lily Colby Jr., F; Hallie Wright Jr., G; Izzy Ford, Fr., G; Kaya Nkwen-Tamo, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: Jaylin Bennett — athletic, great mid-range jump shot, fights for every rebound, team leader. Ainsley Savage — put in a lot of hard work in the offseason, nice touch around the hoop, looking forward to a breakout season. Ava Simpson — natural ability to score and create offense, understands the game very well and great court vision.
Season Outlook: “We have eight returning players from last year’s team and most of these girls have been playing together for several years now; we have a nice mix of returning players that are meshing well with the newcomers,” Foss said. “The girls have been working hard this preseason and we are expecting results from all of them in order to be successful. Our goals for the season are to keep working hard in practice, continue to build off last year’s season and show up to play every game. We are looking forward to another solid season and making a run in the playoffs.”
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Head Coach: Tori Clough (2nd season)
Assistant Coaches: Steve Colby, Glen Locke
Last Year’s Record: 17-4, lost in semis to Concord Christian
Graduation Losses: Mackenzie Kingsbury, Maddie Roy, Leah Krull, Emily Farr.
Returnees: Aliza Boutin, Sr., F; Brianna Youngman, Sr., F; Jaylah Hogue, Jr., G; Eliza Wagstaff, Soph., F; Paige Royer, Soph., F.
Newcomers: McKenna Locke, Soph., F; Allee Rowe, Soph., G; Makayla Walker, Fr., G; Katie Houston, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: This is a tough year to name a single player on the team. On any given night any of them could be a standout player. They all have different strengths and we look forward to putting their strengths together.
Season Outlook: “We are young this year and looking to improve every day,” Clough said. “We will spend a lot of time making mistakes and learning from them. Thankfully we have 18 scrimmages before the season starts and look to see how deep into the playoffs we can go.”
