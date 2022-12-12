2022-23 Area Vermont H.S. Boys Basketball Preview Capsules

2022-23 boys basketball preview capsules for our area Vermont high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Head Coach: Patrick Rainville (1st season at SJA, 5th overall)
Assistant Coaches: David Hale, Scott Rainville, Nate Yates
Last Year’s Record: 18-2, lost in semis to Rutland
Graduation Losses: Fritz Hauser, Sam Begin, Colby Garey-Wright, Cole Banks, Murphy Young, Timothy Tremblay, Patrick Keenan, Tobias Kamann, Nathan Clay.
Returnees: Aidan Brody, Jr., G; Rex Hauser, Soph., F; Harry Geng, Jr., G.
Newcomers: Yizhou Xu, Sr., G; Patrick Hallett, Sr., G; Hayden Brown, Jr., F; Camden Ely, Jr., F; Connor Lyons, Jr., G; John Kelley, Jr., G; Joseph Silver, Jr., F; Kape Clements, Jr., F; Kerrick Medose, Soph., G; Carter Bunnell, Soph., G; Jitmatha Kulsantipong, Soph., G; Will Eaton, Soph., G.
Players To Watch: The Hilltoppers will look to their three returners (Aidan Brody, Rex Hauser, and Harry Geng) to provide leadership and experience; having played on a team that made it to Patrick Gymnasium last season. Each of the three will see more minutes and their roles expanded this season.
Season Outlook: “The Hilltoppers are a young, together and focused group looking to compete at both ends of the floor every night out,” Rainville said. “They expect to learn a lot and be playing their best basketball by season’s end.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Head Coach: Eli Appleton (1st season, five seasons as North Country JV coach/varsity assistant)
Assistant Coaches: Isaac Driver, Blake Fletcher.
Last Year’s Record: 4-16 (won playin vs. Lake Region, lost to North Country in first round)
Graduation Losses: Evan Sanborn, Aiden Bogie, Chevy Bandy.
Returnees: Austin Wheeler, Sr., G/F; Gavin Williams, Sr., G; Ethan Lussier, Soph., G; Zach Hale, Sr., F; Eli Hooker, Sr., G.
Newcomers: Julian Thrailkill, Soph., F; Wyatt Mason, Soph., G/F; Santino DiMartino, Jr., F; Logan Wheeler, Fr., G; Brody Mosher, Jr., F; Beckett Bailey, Fr., G; Ryan Hall, Jr., G; Joe Garrett, Jr., F.
Players To Watch: Austin Wheeler — do-it-all guard. Gavin Williams — crafty ballhandler and scorer. Ethan Lussier — great ball handler and outside shooter.
Season Outlook: “Lyndon looks to return to its winning ways after a 4-16 season last year,” Appleton said. “If everything comes together, we have the team to compete at a high level in Vermont D-II basketball with senior leadership and some great young players.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division II
Head Coach: Jeremiah Melhuish (1st season)
Assistant Coach: Eric Allard
Last Year’s Record: 19-1, lost in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Austin Giroux, Cayde Micknack, Ian Applegate.
Returnees: Cooper Brueck, Sr., G; Brayden Pepin, Jr., G; Wyatt Descheneau, Jr., F.
Newcomers: Haidin Chilafoux, Soph., G; Hayden Boivin, Soph., F.
Players To Watch: Cooper Brueck. As a lengthy guard, Cooper possesses plus-offense while also offering great defensive feet and the ability to create turnovers off of deflections. Cooper ended the year top two in all major stats for the season and earned Dream Dozen accolades. He is the leader and returns one final time and looks to bring along the next core of North Country talent.
Season Outlook: “This season we are looking to continue the success of the past few years,” Melhuish said. “This year’s team has big shoes to fill based on our graduating class. However, the challenge offers a lot of excitement as we look to improve on previous results in Barre.”
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division II
Head Coach: James Ingalls (17th season)
Assistant Coaches: Rick Hudson, Travis Terrell
Last Year’s Record: 1-20, lost in playin game
Graduation Losses: Connor Ullrich, Carter Montgomery, Jordan Green, William Thomas, David Piers, Robbie Bowman.
Returnees: Aidan Poginy, Sr., G; Jacob Sicard Sr., G; Governor Robb, Sr., F; Jonathan Piers, Jr., G; Colby Lafluer, Sr., G’ Charlie Thompson, Sr., F; Beren Lovejoy, Jr., C; Logan Perkins, Sr., G.
Newcomers: Carlos Martinez, Jr., G; Skyler Butterfield, Jr., G; Justin Young, Jr., F; Lincoln Racine, Soph., F; Owen Rogers, Soph., G; Wyatt Christianson, Jr., F.
Players To Watch: All of them.
Season Outlook: “We are looking to compete with all of the teams in the Capital Division,” Ingalls said.
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Division III
Head Coach: Aaron Hill (24th season)
Assistant Coaches: Mike Baker, Travis Hill, Adam Gann, Kevin Doyon, Letty Hill
Last Year’s Record: 19-4, Division III champions
Graduation Losses: Carter Hill, Aasha Gould, Ryker Willett.
Returnees: Tyler Rivard, Sr., F; Lincoln Michaud, Sr., F; Jadon Baker, Sr., G; Xavier Hill, Jr., G; Gabe Michaud, Jr., F; Ryan Morrison, Jr., F; Gavin Stratton, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Dustin Piangerelli, Jr., G; Liam Jurkiewicz, Jr., F; Brendan Moodie, Soph., G; Sully Laflam, Fr., G/F; Morgan MIchaud, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: All of them.
Season Outlook: “We return a good core (four starters) from last season and hope to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” Hill said. “We have great strength and size inside with our forwards which should mesh well with our guards’ ability to shoot the three. We hope to play strong defense and an unselfish style of basketball that will be fun and successful. Our goal every night will be to play harder, more intense and more unselfish than our opponent.”
——
DANVILLE BEARS
Division IV
Head Coach: Jason Brigham (9th season)
Assistant Coaches: Robert Rome (3rd season), Matt Colburn (1st season)
Last Year’s Record: 14-8, lost in quarterfinals to Blue Mountain
Graduation Losses: Dillon Brigham, Logan Goodwin, Niccolo Siani
Returnees: Christian Young, Sr., G; Anthoni Guinard, Jr., G/F; Anthony Raymond, Jr., F/C; Louie Palmeiri, Jr., G; Evan Melen, Jr., G; Andrew Joncas, Soph., G; Caiden Hill, Soph., G/F; Arius Andrews, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Hunter Horne, Sr., G/F; Luke Ste.Marie, Sr., F; Cooper Calkins, Jr., G; Alijah Andrews, Fr., F; Sebastian Eldred, Fr., G; Kohl Guinard, Fr., G.
Season Outlook: The 2022-2023 Danville Bears boys basketball team is looking forward to building on last year’s success by taking advantage of experience gained by a number of younger players in a ‘rebuilding’ year that couldn’t have gone much better for the Bears inaugural season,” Brigham said. “In all, nine players are returning for the Bears looking to leave their marks on Danville basketball’s storied history, including Christian Young and Anthoni Guinard, who along with Andrew Joncas and Louie Palmieri started in every game last year. Add to that a solid mix of returnees, a trio of (not-so) newcomers and another trio of talented freshmen, coach Brigham and the Bears coaching staff will have plenty of depth on the bench to work with.
Brigham is joined by veteran coach Robert Rome in his third year and first-year coach Matt Colburn. Rome’s decades of experience and attention to detail have proven to be invaluable assets to the program and is complemented by the energy and infectious enthusiasm of rookie coach Colburn, a four-year varsity player for Danville. Matt graduated in 2018 and though he has been helping the program ever since, he now makes it official as the JV head coach and varsity assistant.
Christian Young enters his senior season looking to make a return trip to ‘The Aud.’ No doubt, the VBCA Dream Dozen underclassman All-Star will provide Danville fans plenty of entertainment. Although he is incredibly quick off the dribble and capable of getting scorching hot on the perimeter, he prides himself on being a true ‘lock-down’ defender. Christian will be joined by junior Anthoni Guniard and sophomore Andrew Joncas as captains of the 2022-23 Bears. Guinard was a solid contributor for Danville last season, (second in rebounds, fourth in points) and though he will be out of the line-up for the first couple weeks as he recovers from a football injury, Ant is already providing leadership and will join the team on the court after the new year. Joncas had a very impressive freshman campaign, (second in points and FG%, first in minutes played), and is only beginning to impress Bears fans. Drew is a true all-around talent, great teammate and extremely coachable.
Brothers Arius Andrews and Anthony Raymond will provide a solid post-presence for the Bears. Both are athletic and work extremely hard in the paint on both ends of the floor. Evan Melen, Caiden Hill and Louie Palmieri return as well from last year’s team. Palmieri started at the point last year and provided stability in that position. Melen can light it up from behind the arc and is the energy guy for the team. Hill, like fellow sophomores Joncas and Andrews, is only beginning to showcase his abilities. Caiden played in all 22 games as a freshman last year and was the most valuable player off the bench last season without a doubt.
Seniors Hunter Horne and Luke Ste.Marie and junior Cooper Calkins are rejoining the program after a one-year absence. Horne and Ste. Marie have both grown considerably and hit the weight room since they last played as sophomores two years ago adding to the depth of Danville’s front court. Calkins last played as a freshman and is lightning-quick, adding an extra level of excitement on both ends of the floor. Freshmen Alijah Andrews, Sebastian Eldred and Kohl Guinard are learning and improving daily while serving as a constant reminder to all their teammates, there are younger Bears eager for their own opportunities.”
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Head Coach: Chris Cook (7th season)
Last Year’s Record: 20-4, Division IV champions
Graduation Losses: Cam Dennis, John Dennis, Jacob Dube, Ethan Gilding, Cooper Ingerson, Tanner Winchester.
Returnees: Evan Dennis, Sr., F; Ricky Fennimore, Sr., F; Hayden Carle, Jr., F.; Cam Roy, Jr., F; Cedric Schafer, Jr., G; Kason Blood, Soph., G; Kris Fennimore, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Ian Fraser, Jr., F; Keegan Frignon, Jr., G; Owen Murray, Jr., F; Jamal Saibou, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: Any given night any of these guys can produce for us.
Season Outlook: “We are looking to grow off of last year’s run,” Cook said. “We have some really great guys who return and we added some key pieces last week. I hope the new guys will continue to grow and our returners continue to value each game. I hope by February we are playing our best brand of basketball and we hope to make another run to the Barre Aud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.