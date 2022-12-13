2022-23 Area Vermont H.S. Girls Basketball Preview Capsules

2022-23 girls basketball preview capsules for our area Vermont high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Head Coach: Jade Huntington (3rd season)
Assistant Coach: Pat Lang, Laurie Lang
Last Year’s Record: 10-8, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Kyara Rutledge
Returnees: Lilian Kittredge, Sr., F; Kaylee Weaver, Sr., G; Kacie Nelson, Jr., F; Emma Greenan, Jr., F; Kaia Anderson, Jr., G; Hayden Wilkins, Jr., G; Ashley Clark, Jr., G; Cassidy Kittredge, Soph., G; Rylee Strohm, Soph., Guard.
Newcomers: Ana Ebert, Fr., G; Brianna Bunnell, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: The chemistry and work ethic on the court will be the key to our success from the heart of our senior leadership and the strength and commitment of our underclassmen.
Season Outlook: “Have a strong cast of returners that are finally veterans to the varsity level experience along with some very solid freshmen that are excited to be all on the court together,” Huntington said. “We hope to continue to build and progress as a program, being the best team we can be by the end of the season.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Head Coach: Eric Berry (17th season, 26th overall)
Assistant Coaches: Chris Buckingham, Ashley Whitehill
Last Year’s Record: 17-3, lost in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Julia Sawyer, Emma Renaudette, Isabelle Priest, Kadienne Whitcomb, Hannah Demers, Ella Buckingham, Olivia Lewis.
Returnees: Delaney Raymond, Sr., G; Brooke’lyn Robinson, Jr., G; Molly Renaudette, Jr., F/C; Molly Smith, Jr., F; Aryonna Parker, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Khyla Reynoso, Soph. F; Emersen Mitchell, Soph. G; Ryleigh Lefebvre, Fr. G/F.
Players To Watch: Delaney Raymond — she does everything well: defense, shoots the three, and leads by example. Brooke’lyn Robinson — one of the best shooters I’ve ever coached and I’ve coached some great ones. Molly Renaudette — will be dominant in the post. Molly Smith — excellent 3-point shooter. Ary Parker — so savvy in all parts of the game, great rebounder and defender. Emersen, Khyla and Ryleigh will all be integral in the development of our team.
Season Outlook: “We are going to look to run and shoot the ball when we’re open and always take advantage of what the defense gives us,” Berry said. “We’ll play fast when we can and be deliberate when we have to be.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division II
Head Coach: Sarah Roy (3rd season)
Assistant Coaches: David Pepin (1st season), Seneca Smith (3rd season)
Last Year’s Record: 15-6, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Cecelia Marquis, Hope Dobler, Libby Prue.
Returnees: Cora Nadeau, Sr., G; Emma Fortin, Sr., F; Rileigh Fortin, Sr., F; Juniors: Reeve Applegate, Jr., G; Aaliyah Wilburn, Jr., F; Sabine Brueck, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Maya Auger, Jr., G; Haidin Bathalon, Jr., F; Abby Bathalon, Soph., G; Ava Bouchard, Soph., F; Addison Nelson, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: Highly skilled trio of guards in Nadeau, Brueck and Auger. All can handle the ball, drive to the hoop, shoot the lights out and facilitate for teammates. Opponents will have to pick their poison, night in and night out.
Season Outlook: “After winning the first-ever basketball title for NCU in 2021, the Falcons graduated seven seniors,” Roy said. “Last year’s campaign was meant to be a rebuilding year, but they surprised many with a stronger showing than expected for the young team. This season, the Falcons have their sights set high and are ready to work hard to get back to a title game.”
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division II
Head Coach: Joe Houston (10th season)
Assistant Coaches: Mark Tinker, Abbey Lalime, Dallas Willey
Last Year’s Record: 14-7, lost in D-III finals to Windsor
Graduation Losses: Erica Thaler, Danyelle Pion, Liris Haney.
Returnees: Sakoya Sweeney, Sr., G; Maddie Racine, Sr., G; Dayna Knights, Sr., G; Alyssa Butler, Sr., F; Lillian Fauteux, Sr., F; Kaylee Sargent, Sr., F; Madison Bowman, Jr., G.
Newcomers: Alayna Azur, Jr., G; Olivia MacEachern, Jr., G; Keira Quintal, Soph., F; Bella Aiken, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: All of them. They all have the ability to impact the game.
Season Outlook: “The returning core has a lot of experience and they are very motivated to end their careers on a high note,” Houston said. “We are bringing in a few new faces that will help round out what will be an athletic and versatile group. Moving back to Division II will add to the challenge but we play a tough schedule and will be working hard to make sure we are ready for what we hope will be a deep playoff run.”
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Head Coach: Randy Lumsden (1st season)
Last Year’s Record: 12-8, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: None
Returnees: Alexis Christensen, Sr., G; Haley Michaud, Sr., F; Caitlyn Davison, Jr., G; Tessa Luther, Jr., G/F; Sarah Collier, Jr., G; Baylie Christensen, Soph. G.
Newcomers: Ella Gillespie, Sr., F; Sadie Skorstad, Jr., G; Isabelle Gouin, Fr., G; Julia des Groseilliers, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: Alexis Christensen — four- year varsity player, strong shooter. Ella Gillespie— good physical presence, can score inside and out. Haley Michaud — great defensive presence in the post. Caitlyn Davison — tough competitor, great leader.
Season Outlook: “Looking to improve on last year’s season,” Lumsden said. “Hoping to make a strong run in February/March.”
——
DANVILLE BEARS
Division IV
Head Coach: Nick DeCaro (3rd season)
Assistant Coaches: Tiffany Benoit (3rd season), Carlie Beliveau (1st season)
Last Year’s Record: 16-6, lost in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Allie Beliveau, Rylie Cadieux, Zoe Crocker, Colleen Flinn, Ava Marshia, Laci Sandvil.
Returnees: Kai-Li Huang, Sr., F; Lilli Klark, Sr., G; Laci Potter, Sr., G; Sadie Young, Jr., G/F.
Newcomers: Lauren Joncas, Fr. G; Sloane Morse, Soph. G.
Players to Watch: Everyone. We will need to be balanced and quick on both sides of the ball, plus well-conditioned to play with the strong levels of play in Division IV this year.
Season Outlook: “We’re excited to get back into the gym and look to build upon the last few seasons of success,” DeCaro said. “We will have a brand new starting five this year and the team is working to carve out individual roles and develop our team identity. We will be looking toward our three returning seniors Kai-Li Huang, Lilli Klark and Laci Potter to step into much bigger roles this season. They will need to be vocal leaders on and off the court. They will need to push each other to new heights. Junior Sadie Young is ready to step into a larger role as well this year on both ends of the floor. We welcome two exciting underclassmen, sophomore Sloane Morse and freshman Lauren Joncas to boost our guard play this year. We have emphasized the importance of winning as one, and the team is working to find its chemistry with each other during each practice. We’re excited about the effort and energy that they’ve brought to the gym so far. If we can find a defensive identity, use our quickness and work together to play as a cohesive group, we should be playing our best basketball as we hit the postseason.”
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Head Coach: Scott Farquharson (11th season)
Assistant Coaches: Torie Marshall, Brian Alley
Last Year’s Record: 17-5, lost in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Kolby Nelson, Emma Dennis, Emma Gray, Maggie Emerson, Alyssa Crown.
Returnees: Lauren Joy, Sr., G; Keegan Tillotson, Sr., G; Stephanie Boyce, Sr., C; Jordan Alley, Jr., F; Karli Blood, Jr., G; Felicity Sulham, Jr., F; Kyra Nelson, Soph., G/F.
Newcomers: Shannon Florentine, Sr., F; Kaydence Mckean, Soph., F; Maya Christy, Soph., G.
Players To Watch: We have several girls with the potential to make a big impact this season.
Season Outlook: “I’m excited for the upcoming season,” Farquharson said. “While we did graduate a lot of our size and experience (several four-year varsity players),we have a talented group returning. We’re looking to work hard, improve a little bit every day and put ourselves in a good position for the playoffs.”
