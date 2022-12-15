2022-23 Area Vermont H.S. Hockey Preview Capsules

2022-23 hockey preview capsules for our area Vermont high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
BOYS HOCKEY
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division II
Head Coach: Jim Windrow (1st season)
Assistant Coaches: Pierce Salvas, Todd Rexford
Last Year’s Record: 2-17
Returnees: Camden Ignjatovic, Sr., F; Noah Choiniere, Sr., D; Nick Stein, Sr., D; Nate Cushing, Jr., F; Ryder Busto, Soph., F; Connor Brigham, Soph., F; Calvin Andre Soph., D; Holden Newland, Jr., D; Ethan St. Laurence, Soph. D.
Newcomers: Evan Windrow, Soph., F; Hamilton Awe, Soph., G; Nate Delman, Fr., G; Carson Biggie, Fr., F; Satch Bowie, Jr., F; Jack Lawson, Jr., F; Simon North, Sr., D; Eli Rexford, Jr., D; Josh Petersen, Fr., F; Paul LaTorraca, Fr., F; Phinny Huntington, Fr., F; Jake Emerson, Fr., D.
Players To Watch: Camden Ignjatovic — looks to lead the team his senior year as captain. Great Leader and fierce competitor.
Season Outlook: “Improve throughout the season and improve upon last season,” Windrow said.
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Head Coach: Jeremy Roberge (3rd season)
Assistant Coaches: Jeff Giroux, Mike Matteis, Ryan Paul
Last Year’s Record: 8-8-2, lost in first round
Graduation Losses: Nick Matteis, Aiden Hale, Parker Whitcomb, Ben Perkins, Sullivan Davis, Dylan Miller.
Returnees: Alex Giroux, Soph., G; Andrew Menard, Jr., D; Ashton Gould, Sr., F; Caleb Grenier, Soph., F; Garett Shatney, Sr., G; Jake Sanville, Sr., D; Joseph Schabler, Soph., F; Levi Machell, Sr., F; Logan Miller, Sr., G; Theo Levine, Sr., F; Tim Lafond, Soph., D; Ty George, Soph., D; Tyler Montgomery, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Aiden Bashaw, Fr., G; Andrew Kerwin, Fr.; Atte Manner, Soph., F; Ben West, Fr., F; Brady Gervais, Jr., F; Elijah Willey, Soph., F; Griffin Goodhue, Fr., F; Jason Richmann, Jr., D; Logan Cross, F; Logan Nelson, Fr., D; Max Fortmann, Soph., D; Riley Allen, Fr., F; Zachery Griffith, Fr., D.
Players To Watch: Both seniors goalies for us, Logan and Garett, look great and will be a very solid foundation for us. Alex Giroux, Ben West and Atte Manner should provide us with some scoring on offense. They are all fast with good vision and a good shot. Jake Sanville and Andy Menard are two good returning defenseman. Jason Richman and Zach Griffin are showing some great potential as newcomers on the back end as well. Zach has stepped right in as a freshman into a top-four role and allowed us to keep our forwards together instead of one playing defense this year.
Season Outlook: “We have a very young team,” Roberge said. “The depth and outlook for the season are good. I just think it may take us time to get to the top of our game. Two weeks to get people used to playing with each other and understanding their roles in the system is tough. No excuses though. We just need to continue to work hard, learn and get better every day. The potential and depth are there to have a great season.”
——
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES
Division II
Head Coach: Shaun Mosher (2nd season)
Assistant Coaches: Ed Gaudreau, Nate Choiniere
Last Year’s Record: 2-12-1, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Clara Andre, Liza Morse, Elizabeth Laflamme, Maely Brightman, Courtney Lewis.
Returnees: Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Jr., D; Bennet Crance, Jr., F; Randi Fortin, Fr., F; Isabel Gaudreau, Fr., F; Gaby Griffith, Fr., D; Alexandra Mosher, Jr., F; Morgan Rivard, Fr., D; Clio Steele, Soph., F; Sarah Tanner, Jr., F/G; Briannah Waterman, Soph., D.
Newcomers: Taylor Blais, Fr., G; Ella Blais, Fr., F; Makiah Bollman, 8th, F; Isabela Butler, Fr., F; Maddison Colby, 8th, G; Jazmyn Hamerla, Jr., G; Leila Shapiro, Jr., F; Kennedy Perrigo, Fr., F; Gabi Young, 8th, F.
Players To Watch: Brooke-Lynne Choiniere — hockey IQ, leadership, great shot from the blue line (led team in assists 21-22). Alexandra Mosher — speed, strong skater, (second in scoring in 21-22). Isabel Gaudreau — speed, plays aggressive. Ella Blais — speed, advanced technical skill, stick handling, shooting. Sarah Tanner — unique player, ability to play all three positions: G/F/D.
Season Outlook: “With no seniors on this team, our leadership will be coming from our juniors,” Mosher said. “Last season having four 8th graders play a big role on our team, Kingdom Blades will have the most high school experienced freshman class in girls Vermont high school hockey. Viewing our schedule, we will have some strong competition this season, and we look forward to the challenge. This will be a young, fast and talented team.”
