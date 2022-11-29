As another high school basketball season approaches, we take a crack at highlighting a handful of some of the most entertaining and standout hoopers in our coverage area. While there are many talented players on the 14 teams throughout the Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and North Country (White Mountains, Woodsville, Littleton, Profile, Colebrook, Lisbon and Groveton); our list is compiled mainly of those that earned underclassmen honors and all-area team selections during the 2021-22 season but also with attention to those stepping up into larger roles as they enter another season of their high school careers.

Without further wait, the Caledonian-Record’s 2022-23 Preseason Girls Basketball Players To Watch List:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.