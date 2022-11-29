As another high school basketball season approaches, we take a crack at highlighting a handful of some of the most entertaining and standout hoopers in our coverage area. While there are many talented players on the 14 teams throughout the Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and North Country (White Mountains, Woodsville, Littleton, Profile, Colebrook, Lisbon and Groveton); our list is compiled mainly of those that earned underclassmen honors and all-area team selections during the 2021-22 season but also with attention to those stepping up into larger roles as they enter another season of their high school careers.
Without further wait, the Caledonian-Record’s 2022-23 Preseason Girls Basketball Players To Watch List:
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region, Sr., G
2021-22 Stats: 13.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.2 spg, 0.6 bpg
Last year’s Caledonian-Record Player of the Year, Sweeney will look to dazzle again in her final year of high school hoops. The Ranger cleaned up postseason awards following a tremendous junior season; being named Capital League POY, a Free Press second-teamer and to the VBCA Dream Dozen. She also led her team in five major statistical categories while helping LR reach the Division III finals as the three seed.
Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon, Jr., G
2021-22 Stats: 16.8 ppg, 3 spg, 2 apg
Directing the Viking offense, Robinson helped LI to the top seed in Division II and a trip to the final four as a sophomore. An All-Capital first team and VBCA Dream Dozen selection, Robinson will look to play a large role once again as Lyndon — a team that graduated seven seniors — aims to get back to the Barre Aud for the eighth time since 2000.
Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury, Jr., G
2021-22 Stats: 10 ppg, 2 rpg, 2 apg
A fiercely competitive guard and three-point stalwart, Wilkins will look to serve as one of the Hilltoppers’ most relied-upon options once again as she enters her junior campaign. A VBCA Dream Dozen choice and All-Metro second-teamer last season, head coach Jade Huntington says she expects the crafty ballhandler to expand her offensive game into an all-around scoring point guard this winter.
Ariana Lord, Colebrook, Sr., C
2021-22 Stats: 14.3 ppg, 8 rpg, 4 spg, 2 apg
Lord commanded the paint on both the offensive and defensive ends for the Mohawks last winter and she returns for her final season looking to get Colebrook back to the title game for the third time in four years (2020 champions). The 6-foot-1 center was a Division IV All-State first-team and Granite State North All-Conference selection last season.
Cora Nadeau, North Country, Sr., G/F
2021-22 Stats: 10.2 ppg
Stepping into a leadership role as a junior, Nadeau was vital as a mentor and facilitator on last season’s young team while also being named to the VBCA Dream Dozen and All-Lake Division first team. The fourth-year Falcon knows what it takes to win, a sophomore starter on the 2020 championship-winning squad. Her physical, all-around play will remain a big factor in getting North Country back to the top this season.
Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain, Jr., F
2021-22 Stats: 13 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.9 spg
Alley contributed both as a scorer and a rebounder last season to earn All-Mountain first-team and VBCA Dream Dozen honors, helping the Bucks to the three-seed in D-IV. Blue Mountain made it to the semifinals for the fourth time in five years before losing to eventual champion West Rutland in which Alley put up a team-high 13 points and 14 rebounds. A double-double machine, Alley and the Bucks are chasing their first D-IV title since 2002.
Caitlyn Davison, Hazen, Jr., G/F
2021-22 Stats: 14 ppg, 8 rpg
Physically-capable to play on the perimeter or in the paint, Davison paves the way for what should be a much-improved Wildcats team that returns every player from last season. A quarterfinal loss a year ago as the five-seed in Division IV prevented Hazen’s first trip to the Barre Aud since they did so in 2018 as the top seed in D-III. Now back in D-III after a short D-IV stint, the All-Mountain first team and VBCA Dream Dozen choice should look to lead the Cats once again.
Marissa Kenison, Groveton, Sr., F
2021-22 Stats: 15.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3 spg
The Eagles’ best inside scorer, Kenison was also frequently tasked last season with ball-handling responsibilities — which effectively paired with her court vision and ability to hit open teammates. Her all-around, balanced game will be an integral part to Groveton’s success during her senior season. As a junior, Kenison was named to the Granite State North All-Conference team and Division IV All-State first team.
Sabine Brueck, North Country, Soph., G
2021-22 Stats: 13.3 ppg
A quick and crafty guard, Brueck performed at a high level for the Falcons as a freshman and as a result, landed on the VBCA Dream Dozen and the All-Lake Division second team. Returning for year number two, the sophomore should once again play a pivotal role in North Country’s success in Division II after making it to the quarterfinals as a No. 5 seed a season ago.
Cassidy Kittredge, St. Johnsbury, Soph., G
2021-22 Stats: 8 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg
Stepping right into an important role as a freshman, Kittredge returns as the Hilltoppers’ main defensive stopper. Not to be outshined on the offensive end, the sophomore is capable of scoring in multiple ways and has the ability to get hot in a hurry. A VBCA Dream Dozen choice and All-Metro honorable mention selection, Kittredge is primed for a standout season at SJA.
Sierra Riff, Colebrook, Sr., G
2021-22 Stats: 5 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg, 5 spg
A team leader and important factor to Colebrook’s success, Riff’s stat line may not always pop out on paper but her impact on the game was invaluable as a junior. With the ability to contribute in multiple facets, the senior guard’s effort and all-out hustle will once again play a great deal of importance for the Mohawks. Riff was a Division IV All-State honorable mention selection and named to the All-Defensive Team.
Mya Brown, Profile, Jr., G/F
2021-22 Stats: 11.8 ppg
After claiming Division IV All-State honorable mention honors as a sophomore, Brown returns for the Patriots and will be tasked with not only being a leader on both ends of the court but also a vocal mentor to Profile’s young roster. Capable to control play by running the show or with a reliable shooting touch, the junior also affects the game on the defensive end with quick hands and the ability to pick apart passing lanes.
