As another high school basketball season approaches, we take a crack at highlighting a handful of some of the most entertaining and standout hoopers in our coverage area. While there are many talented players on the 14 teams throughout the Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and North Country (White Mountains, Woodsville, Littleton, Profile, Colebrook, Lisbon and Groveton); our list is compiled mainly of those that earned underclassmen honors and all-area team selections during the 2021-22 season but also with attention to those stepping up into larger roles as they enter another season of their high school careers.
Without further wait, the Caledonian-Record’s 2022-23 Preseason Boys Basketball Players To Watch List:
Tyler Rivard, Hazen, Sr., F
2021-22 Stats: 17.3 ppg, 15.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.7 spg
An intimidating presence in the paint, Rivard returns for his senior season after helping Hazen to the two seed in Division III and the program’s first title since 2016. The Wildcat big man was a Record Player of the Year nominee last winter and earned spots on the All-Capital first team and VBCA Dream Dozen. He is also well within striking distance of becoming HU’s all-time leading rebounder after setting the single-season record as a junior.
Cooper Brueck, North Country, Sr., G
2021-22 Stats: 14 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 apg, 2 spg
After leading the Falcons in points and assists a season ago, and finishing second on the team in rebounds and steals, Brueck should be looked upon again this winter for North Country — which was the top seed in Division II last season. Chasing their fourth straight final four appearance since moving down to D-II, the VBCA Dream Dozen pick and All-Lake first-teamer will aim to guide NC back to the Barre Auditorium.
Josh Robie, Profile, Jr., G
2021-22 Stats: 20.6 ppg, 39.6% 3PT
An electric scorer, Robie enters the season as the CR’s lone returning 20-point man — and he did so as just a sophomore all the while facing double teams and specialized defenses on a nightly basis. Profile is on the rise and an early contender in Division IV and the All-State second-teamer and Granite State North All-Conference choice is a big reason why. A knockdown shooter, Robie’s offseason commitment to his game should lead to big things to come for the rejuvenated Patriots.
Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain, Sr., F
2021-22 Stats: 15.1 ppg, 5.9 ppg, 3 spg
A big contributor to the Bucks’ thrilling D-IV title run, Dennis helped Blue Mountain to the four seed and its first crown since 2001. An All-Mountain first-teamer and VBCA Dream Dozen pick, Dennis — who can score inside and out — will have an even more elevated role this season on a team that graduated six seniors. Blue Mountain has also made two consecutive final four appearances after six straight seasons of first-round losses.
Cam Davidson, Woodsville, Sr., F
2021-22 Stats: 10 ppg, 9 rpg, 4 apg, 2 bpg, 2 spg
Coming off back-to-back Division IV championships, Davidson is the lone returning starter and is now likely go-to guy on an Engineer team that will need many players to step up into larger roles. Already a significant contributor during their two title runs, the senior will now have his number called even more and see an intensified defensive focus from opposing teams. A strong, physical factor in the paint, Davidson can also stretch the floor and hit shots from outside.
Aidan Brody, St. Johnsbury, Jr., F
Brody returns to a Hilltoppers team that earned the No. 1 seed in Division I a year ago. Eight players have graduated from that team, meaning that it will be a new-look bunch for St. Johnsbury. Brody brings tenacity and toughness and is expected to be one of the players to see a significant increase in minutes and step into a more expanded role after appearing in 14 games last season.
Austin Wheeler, Lyndon, Sr., G
2021-22 Stats: 12.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1 spg
Plagued by injuries throughout his career, Wheeler only appeared in six games last season. The talented and athletic all-around guard shined for the Vikings when he was out there. Now healthy and ready to rock for his senior season, Wheeler looks to be a key contributor on a Lyndon team that is seeking its first semifinal appearance since 2016 — also the year of their last championship.
Christian Young, Danville, Sr., G
2021-22 Stats: 11 ppg, 4 apg, 3.7 rpg
A VBCA Dream Dozen pick and All-Mountain second-teamer a season ago, Young will look to lead the Bears back to the Barre Aud — Danville is two years removed from a streak of five-straight final four appearances. A senior guard that can score and distribute, Young will likely have the ball in his hands even more often this winter for a team that earned the five seed last season in Division IV.
Xavier Hill, Hazen, Jr., G
2021-22 Stats: 7.9 ppg, 4 apg, 3.2 rpg, 1.6 spg
In his first season facilitating the Wildcat offense, Hill was named to the VBCA Dream Dozen while also helping Hazen to its first title in six years. Gifted with exceptional court vision and a three-point shooting touch, he is one of four returning starters from last year’s title-winning squad. A point guard with post-player height, Hill can also take smaller defenders down on the block when the match-up presents itself.
Kaiden Dowse, Colebrook, Sr., G
2021-22 Stats: 14.6 ppg, 5.1 apg, 4.1 rpg, 3.5 spg
Dowse will dictate the Mohawk backcourt again this season after turning in a stat-stuffed junior year. Running point, Dowse can knock down jumpers, finish drives to the rim or use his creativity as a passer to set up teammates. An All-State honorable mention selection, the senior should be an integral piece on a Colebrook team that is expected to play a fast and exciting, run-and-gun style this winter.
Kayden Hoskins, Littleton, Jr., F
2021-22 Stats: 15.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 90+% FT
Fresh off a Divison IV final four, Hoskins and the Crusaders are tabbed to contend once again. A knock-down shooter that has improved his already impressive game during the offseason, last year’s leading scorer should once again harass opposing defenses. The All-State honorable mention pick will also look to provide toughness and physicality for a team that is very deep, but maybe undersized against other D-IV contenders.
Rex Hauser, St. Johnsbury, Soph., G
Appearing in 19 games as a freshman, Hauser is one of three returners — each of which will see a significant increase in court time and a much-expanded role for an SJA team that graduated eight seniors. Coming off a season that ended with a trip to Patrick Gymnasium, Hauser, who offers versatility on both ends of the floor, will be a valuable asset on a roster full of young and hungry Hilltoppers.
Alex Leslie, Profile, Jr., F
2021-22 Stats: 16.4 ppg, 9 rpg
A natural athlete that is as valuable a scorer as he is a defender, Leslie can impact the game on both ends with his ability to rack up the points and defend multiple positions. The All-State honorable mention choice proved last season that he can light it up on any given night, dropping 28 points against Littleton and 32 at Lin-Wood. Also an improved play-maker, Leslie’s ability to set up his teammates helps make him even more so a focal point in the Patriots’ offense.
