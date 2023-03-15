From knockdown shooters to slashers to punishers in the paint, the Caledonian-Record’s coverage area of 14 schools was filled with talented scorers on the hardwood this past winter.
Profile’s Josh Robie and Hazen’s Tyler Rivard each cracked the 50-point mark while also setting their program’s single-game scoring records; Danville’s Andrew Joncas turned in a 43-point night and Bears teammate Christian Young dropped 37 in the regular season finale; Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler hit 35 points twice; and Blue Mountain’s Evan Dennis (high of 36 points), Colebrook’s Kolten Dowse (34) and Profile’s Alex Leslie (33) all make multiple appearances on the 2022-23 Caledonian-Record’s top single-game scoring leaders list.
Lyndon’s Brooke’lyn Robinson (twice), Hazen’s Caitlyn Davison (twice), Danville’s Laci Potter and Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney were the only area girls to top 30 points in a game this winter. Robinson had 35- and 33-point outbursts while Davison’s best effort was a 34-point performance in a quarterfinal win. Sweeney had five nights with at least 25 points (Robinson had seven and Davison six) and are joined by Potter and Groveton’s Marissa Kenison as the only other players to do so at least twice.
Surprisingly, N.H. Division IV boys champion Woodsville did not have a player record 30 points in a game this season, while N.H. D-IV girls champ Colebrook was the only girls team to have a pair of teammates each tally 25 in a game.
The CR represents seven schools apiece from Vermont (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville and Blue Mountain) and New Hampshire (White Mountains, Littleton, Woodsville, Profile, Colebrook, Groveton and Lisbon).
Here’s the full list of the CR’s top single-game scoring performances from the 2022-2023 season.
2022-23 Boys Basketball Single-Game Scoring Leaders:
