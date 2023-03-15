From knockdown shooters to slashers to punishers in the paint, the Caledonian-Record’s coverage area of 14 schools was filled with talented scorers on the hardwood this past winter.

Profile’s Josh Robie and Hazen’s Tyler Rivard each cracked the 50-point mark while also setting their program’s single-game scoring records; Danville’s Andrew Joncas turned in a 43-point night and Bears teammate Christian Young dropped 37 in the regular season finale; Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler hit 35 points twice; and Blue Mountain’s Evan Dennis (high of 36 points), Colebrook’s Kolten Dowse (34) and Profile’s Alex Leslie (33) all make multiple appearances on the 2022-23 Caledonian-Record’s top single-game scoring leaders list.

