2022 Area Girls Lacrosse Preview Capsules

St. Johnsbury coach Tom Forster and captains Avetry Tomczyk, Ellie Rice and Clara Andre before a game with Division I Champlain Valley in the girls lacrosse season opener at Fairbanks Field on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Players To Watch: Clara Andre - quick, confident and capable goal keeper and strong leader and captain. Ellie Rice - all around talented athletic player, sets the bar high for work ethic with her teammates. leader and captain. Avery Tomczyk - spirited leader and captain, strong skills, hard worker and dependable. Maren Nitche - talented center midfielder and draw specialist. critical on both ends of the field; Sophia Shippee - enthusiastic, fast and skilled, we will count on her for ground balls and clutch goals.; Mary Cook - smart, talented defender with refined stick skills; Genevieve Hatch - hardworking aggressive defender with deceptive speed, tenacious defense and a nose for ground balls; Keating Maurer - fast, aggressive player that loves to put the ball in the back of the net.
Season Outlook: “This is a team of fast, capable athletic players with a lot of desire to have fun playing and winning the game they love,” coach Forster said. “The comes into the season with an experienced and talented group of midfielders, a new but capable attack, a solid, experienced defense and a tough, talented goalie as our anchor. If they can build their team chemistry and maintain their unselfish ways, they will be able to play with any team in the state.”
