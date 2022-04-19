2022 Area High School Baseball Preview Capsules

Area high school softball preview capsules for the 2022 season, as reported to the Caledonian-Record sports department.
VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Coach: Chris Kendall (first year; nine years previous as assistant); Assistant: Rick Hauser (first year).
Last Year’s Record: No. 12 seed
Graduation Losses: Isaiah Priest, Christian Weed, Ezekiel Woodward, Beau Despins, Braeden Beck, Cody Van Dine, Arlo Aldrich.
Returnees: Colby Prue, Sr., OF; Will Fowler, Sr., 3B/P; Liam Laidlaw, Sr., C/OF; Tim Tremblay, Sr., OF/C; Lane Stone, Sr., OF/P; Colby Gary-Wright, Sr., OF/P; Luke McCormick, Sr., 2B/P; Finn McDuffee, Sr., IF/OF; Fritz Hauser, Sr., 1B/P; Tyler Holm, Jr., SS/P.
Newcomers: Logan Burgess, Jr., IF/P; Patrick Hallett, Jr., IF/P; Griffin Kimball, Jr., IF/P; Riku Momozowa, Jr., OF; Paxton Smith, Jr., IF/OF; Rex Hauser, Fr., IF/P.
Players To Watch: Pitching: Will Fowler, Tyler Holm. Offense: Rex Hauser, Colby Gary-Wright, Will Fowler, Fritz Hauser.
Season Outlook: “We have some pitching depth, which will give us many options in the field. Offensively, if we can get runners on base and hit in each situation, we will score runs,” coach Kendall said.
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Coach: Jeremy Wheeler (eighth season)
Last Year’s Record: 12-4-1 (lost in quarterfinals to U-32)
Graduation Losses: Dylan Dwyer, William Mitchell Jr., Peyton Barlow, James Sanborn, Alejandro de Cardenas
Returnees: Camden Berry, Jr., 2B/OF; Whit Steen, Sr., SS/P; Carsen McQuade, Sr., P/2B; Chevy Bandy, Sr., OF/P; Trevor Lussier, Sr., C; Luke Dudas, Sr., P/1B; Dylan Miller, Sr. 3B.
Newcomers: Ethan Lussier, Fr., P/IF/OF; Wyatt Mason, Fr., P/C/IF; Zach Hale, Jr. 1B/P/RF; Eli Hooker, Jr., P/OF; Austin Wheeler, Jr., P/SS/CF; Parker Mitchell, Jr., OF; Mason Sylvester, Sr., OF/2B; Levi Matchell, Jr., C/3B.
Players to Watch: All of them.
Season Outlook: “Our depth and experience should contribute to a successful and very competitive year,” coach Wheeler said. “Our guys are motivated and pushing each other to get better every day. The positive energy surrounding our team is infectious and exciting. We’re going to have some fun.”
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division II
Coach: Shawn Perron (seventh season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-9
Graduation Losses: Noah Desotel, Logan Ingalls, Ethan Robillard
Returnees: David Piers, Johnny Piers, Riley Blair, Connor Ullrich, Colby Lafleur, Shane Stevens, Robbie Bowman, James Laberge, Jordan Greene, Gabe Gardner.
Newcomers: Jonathan Gilcris, Mateo Grassley, Dawson Perron
Players To Watch: “We have a great group of returning players that we will be looking to see great things from this year,” coach Perron said. “We will look for their leadership and knowledge to help our younger guys. We look forward to a little normalcy on the field this year and hope to improve from last year.”
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Division III
Coach: Spencer Howard (fourth season)
Last Year’s Record: 12-7
Graduation Losses: Ethan Shopland
Returnees: Lyle Rooney, Tyler Rivard, Tyson Davison, Andrew Menard
Newcomers: Jas Zendik
Players To Watch: Lyle Rooney, Tyler Rivard, Andrew Menard
Season Outlook: “We are looking to build on a successful season last year,” coach Howard said. “We return our core group with a lot of experience and the ability to move players around the field. Looking forward to the continued success of the whole team and how Tyler and Lyle follow up as well as the whole team to the year they put together last year.”
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Coach: Scott Blood (16th season)
Last Year’s Record: Lost to White River Valley in state final
Graduation Losses: Sam Demers (early college), Hollis Munson (early college), Ryan Gardner, Collin Punderson.
Returnees: John Dennis, Sr., P/IF; Cameron Dennis, Sr., IF/P; Tanner Winchester, Sr., IF/OF/P; Ethan Gilding, Sr., C/IF; Ryan Edson, Sr., OF; Evan Dennis, Jr., P/IF; Hayden Carle, Soph., OF/P; Keegan Frigon, Soph., OF/P; Richard Fennimore, Jr., P/1B; Owen Murray, Soph., P/OF.
Newcomers: Cooper Ingerson, Sr., IF/OF; Cameron Roy, Soph., OF/P; Kristofer Fennimore, Fr., IF/P/C; Kason Blood, Fr., IF/C/P; Brody Kingsbury, Fr., IF/OF/P.
Players to Watch: Evan Dennis: “Evan had a fantastic sophomore season for the Bucks. He was the team’s batting champion and ace on the mound. Evan continues to grow as a mature baseball player and he will likely be a dominating factor during the 2022 season.”
Ethan Gilding: “Ethan has been our leader behind the plate throughout his tenure in high school baseball. Now as a senior, his leadership and abilities will be a strong factor in our team’s success. I look forward to watching him put everything together for his final season as a BMU Buck.”
John Dennis: “John is an extremely talented player! Since the beginning of his high school baseball career, John has been at the top of most statistical categories. I expect John to have a commanding final season at the plate, in the field, and on the mound.”
Richard Fennimore: “As a junior, Richard will continue to build on a great season last year. A crafty lefty on the mound with tremendous power at the plate, Ricky will be a necessary leader for our team, both offensively and defensively.”
Season Outlook: “With a full season of good health for all players, this team is expected to make some noise in Vermont Division IV baseball,” coach Blood said. “We have a strong veteran crew of players balanced with some excellent young talent. Pitching strength and depth will certainly play a big role in the development of success for this team. As much as any team I’ve coached in 17 years, this team is determined, dedicated and disciplined to be the best.”
——
DANVILLE BEARS
Division IV
Coach: Nick DeCaro (eighth season); Assistants: Matt Ware (fifth), Shamus Morrisey (second), Jacob LeClair (first).
Last Year’s Record: 2-12 (lost to White River Valley in playdowns)
Graduation Losses: Jacob Baesemann, Graham LaHaye, Jacob LeClair, Caleb Nelson.
Returnees: Dillon Brigham, Sr., OF/P; Logan Goodwin, Sr., IF; Thomas Edgar, Jr., OF; Denver Lindstrom, Jr., OF/P; Jonn Morgan, Jr., C/IF; Cooper Calkins, Soph., OF/P; Anthoni Guinard, Soph., OF; Andy McReynolds, Soph., IF.
Newcomers: Julian Birch, Sr., IF/P; Tyson May, Sr., OF/P; Nicco Siani, Sr., OF; Kolby Blair, Jr., IF; Hunter Horne, Jr., IF/P; Meles Gouge, Soph., IF/P; Kasen Corey-Hodgdon, Fr., OF; Josh DeMasi, Fr., OF; Walker DeMasi, Fr., OF; Blake Withers, Fr., OF.
Players To Watch: Everyone.
Season Outlook: “Lots of new faces,” coach DeCaro said. “We have a young and energetic team this year, the effort in the gym thus far was fantastic. We are only returning three full-time starters from a year ago, so positions and playing time are wide open. We will certainly have some on-the-job training in the field and at the plate this year.
“We will be looking to build and improve with each practice and game. We are looking forward to seeing each of our players grow and develop throughout the season. We have a fairly unproven pitching staff this year and will have to learn to throw strikes quickly, fill plenty of innings and have our offense help keep us in some games. We will need to rely on our senior leadership to help guide our underclassmen.
“If we simplify the game, make the routine plays look routine, throw strikes, and put the ball in play, we can compete this year. We’ll be looking to build consistency into playing our best baseball in late May/early June.”
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Coach: David Deming (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 17-3 (lost in semifinals)
Graduation Losses: Brayden White, Parker Valdez
Returnees: Brody Labounty, Sr., C/P/SS; Tyler Hicks, Sr., P/SS; Logan Ames, Sr., CF; Karter Deming, Jr., P/3B/SS; Robert Breault, Soph., 2B/P; Brayden Shallow, Soph., LF; Ian St. Cyr, Soph., 1B/3B/P; Corey Silver, Soph., 2B/C/RF; Ethan Heng, Soph., RF; Daniel Stinson, Soph., RF/1B/P; Vance Dupont, Soph., 1B.
Newcomers: Noah Covell, Fr., 2B/C/1B/P; Aiden Whipple, Fr., CF; Gavin Holcomb, Fr., 2B.
Players To Watch: Tyler Hicks - Hard-throwing, experienced pitcher, strong fielder with excellent bat with power; Brody Labounty - crafty pitcher, strong catcher, excellent base runner; Karter Deming - strong pitcher, excellent bat with power; Robert Breault - good young pitcher, strong fielder; Noah Covell - newcomer with strong mechanics all around, looks to fit into lineup and pitching rotation.
Season Outlook: “I expect the leadership of Labounty, Deming, and Hicks will help lead the young team,” coach Deming said. “Returning eight starters from last year’s semifinals team, I expect the team to use that experience to grow. Our large core of sophomores returns, and I expect them to be major contributors. I am expecting our team to be strong and competitive throughout our schedule with our goal to build on our [2021] semifinals loss.”
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Coach: Brent Cox (eighth season)
Last Year’s Record: 11-9, lost in semis
Graduation Losses: Corey Bemis, Noah Titorenko
Returnees: Mason Ste. Marie, Sr., OF; Mike Maccini, Sr., OF; Nick Vigent, Sr., OF; Jackson Horne, Jr., P; Camden Davidson, Jr., 1B; Zach Frizzell, Jr., INF/OF; Nick Hickey, Jr., OF; Ethan Kimball, Soph., IF; Jayden Green, Soph., C; Jack Boudreault, Soph., CF; Mike Hogan, Soph., P/INF.
Newcomers: Landon Kingsbury, Fr., P/INF; Jacob Putnam, Fr., IF; Monty Foster, Soph., IF; Bryce Williams, Fr., C.
Players To Watch/Season Outlook: “I could not name any one player to watch,” coach Cox said. “I think the talent and leadership this team has will allow many players to shine throughout the season. I am hoping the depth of each position will allow for good playing time battles and the drive to make each player better every day. I anticipate a solid season with a lot of growth from our younger players.”
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Coach: AJ Bray (ninth season)
Last Year’s Record: 16-5 (lost in finals to Newmarket)
Graduation Losses: Landon Bromley, Jaxon Edwards, Josh Finkle, Jason Hamilton, Cole Hadlock, Stephen Lucas, Austin Marquis, Parker Paradice.
Returnees: Grady Millen, Sr., P/IF; Jeff Santo, Sr., OF; Bode Belyea, Soph., 1B/P; Cam Cook, Soph., CF/C; Charlie Daine, Soph., 1B/3B; Blake Fillion, Soph., SS/P; Kyle Fuentes, Soph., C/OF; Morgan Kelly, Soph., OF; Ross Kelly, Soph., 2B/P; JP Perez, Soph., 3B/P.
Newcomers: Juan Hernandez, Jr., OF/P; Tanner Barnes, Soph., OF; Reece Cook, Fr., 1B/P; Dylan Gerlack, Fr., OF; Landon Lord, Fr., UT/P; Logan Poulton, Soph., UT; Chris Smith, Soph., OF.
Players to Watch: Grady Millen, 2021 All-State first team; Blake Fillion, 2021 All-State second team.
Season Outlook: “We are a very young team with many holes to fill,” coach Bray noted. “We need to develop a few more pitchers and find our day-to-day lineup. The good thing is we will have a lot of options. Hopefully, we can get things figured out by mid-May and be ready to make a run in the playoffs.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division IV
Coach: Tim Burnell (second season); Assistant: Chandler Grisham (first).
Last Year’s Record: 0-13
Graduation Losses: Orrin Johnson
Returnees: Aden Presby, Sr., OF; Joey Huerter, Sr., 1B/P; Jackson Glavac, Sr., OF/P; Ben Glover, Sr., 2B; Jack Price, Sr., 3B; Danny Huerter, Jr., SS/P/3B; John Pu Calan, Jr., OF/C; Danny Burnell, Soph., C/P/SS/3B; Coen Mullins, Fr., OF/P.
Newcomers: Jon Gargano, Jr., OF; Bode Dimarzio, Soph., OF/P; Michael Millette, Fr., SS/OF; Alva Johnson, Soph., 1B; Kellan Reischer, Fr., OF.
Players To Watch: Last season’s three leading hitters, Jack Price, Jackson Glavac, and Danny Burnell all return and look to provide the offensive spark. Danny Huerter appears ready to lead the pitching staff after spending a lot of time over the winter. Joey Huerter will anchor the infield defense.
Season Outlook: “When following up an 0-13 season, one would hope we could confidently say the outlook is much brighter than last year’s,” coach Burnell observed. “The guys have put in a lot of work to become more fundamentally sound. We also have worked on lengthening the lineup to have more quality at-bats deeper into the batting order.
“Does that mean we’ll turn things around to the tune of 13-0? That would shock … everyone. However, the emphasis on sound fundaments should help to tighten up our games and make us a far more competitive team.”
——
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Coach: David Blanco (second season); Assistant: Andy Schafermeyer.
Last Year’s Record: 3-14
Graduation Losses: Jimmy Blanco, Matt St. Cyr, Addison Leighton, Julian Kenison
Returnees: Chris Corliss, Sr., 3B/P; Riley McVetty, Sr., 1B/OF; Evan Blanco, Jr., CF/P; Aiden Whiting, Jr., out for the season; Jace Ramsay, Soph., C; Andrew Saunders, Soph., OF; Logan McCarthy, Soph., IF/OF.
Newcomers: Cooper Robinson, Sr., OF; Kaden Cloutier, Soph., SS/P/OF; Freshmen: Brocton Meunier, Dylan Simino, Brody Platt, Isaac Noyes, Gavin Cloutier, Thomas Crain. Positions TBD.
Players To Watch: “Chris Corliss will continue to play a solid 3B. Newcomer Kaden Cloutier will most likely get the start at SS,” coach Blanco said. “Evan Blanco is going to get a number of starts on the mound, as well as our go-to for our starting CF. Jace Ramsay caught all but a few innings for us last year and, we look to have him continue to improve behind the plate.”
Season Outlook: “We are a very young team. We have a number of talented freshmen that will receive ample playing time this year,” he added. “A basketball injury to Aiden Whiting has knocked him out for the season, which is definitely going to hurt us, as he could fill many different positions. Looking to compete hard in every game we play.”
