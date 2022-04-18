Area high school softball preview capsules for the 2022 season, as reported to the Caledonian-Record sports department.
VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Head Coach: Jeremy Roberts. Assistants: Aaron Carr, Crystal Meunier.
Last Year’s Record: 10-5 (lost in quarterfinals to Missisquoi 1-0 in nine innings)
Graduation Losses: Alexis Duranleau, Emily Demers
Returnees: Taylor Farnsworth, 2B; Adriana Lemieux, C; Delaney Rankin, P/IF; Kyara Rutledge, P/3B; Kaia Anderson, SS; Lilian Kittredge, P/1B; Jasmine Mooney, OF; Brooke Choiniere, OF.
Newcomers: Cassidy Kittredge, P/OF; Lindsey LaCasse, C/IF; Ainsley Atkinson, OF/3B; Nyxin Freeto, OF; Morgan Keach, OF/3B; Bryn Whitehead, OF.
Players To Watch: Returning All-Metro starters Farnsworth, Lemieux, Rankin, Rutledge and Lilian Kittridge.
Season Outlook: “I am confident that if this team plays every game to the best of their ability, we can compete with any team in the state,” coach Roberts said. Keys, he added, will be “stalwart pitching with a strong defense, manufacturing runs in tight games and disciplined hitting.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division I
Coach: Travis Bingham (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-10 (won first-round playoff matchup on the road)
Graduation Losses: Korey Champney, Hailey Pothier, Riann Fortin, McKenna Marquis, Celeste Tanguay
Returnees: Cece Marquis, IF; Allie Pillsbury, IF; Libby Prue, IF/OF; Kyrsten Lathe, utility; Rileigh Fortin, SS; Jenna Laramie, P; Allison Lapierre, Pitcher/OF.
Newcomers: Julie Tanguay, Jr., C; Taran Geoffrey-Kimball, Jr., 1B; Abby Bathalon, Fr., utility; Grace Hinton, Fr., utility.
Players To Watch: Cece Marquis, will be a leader for the team as a senior. She will provide a big bat and is always solid defensively. Jenna Laramie will be in the circle and be a solid piece of the offense. “Allison Lapierre will certainly be a big bat in our lineup this year,” coach Bingham said. “Really expecting a solid offensive and defensive year from the second-year varsity player.”
Season Outlook: “We have a young team this year with only three seniors,” Bingham added. “We will look for their leadership to help compete in the tough Metro Conference. We certainly lost some offensive firepower graduating five starting seniors. However, we will still have some offensive threats with the returners, and our defense and pitching will be a key part of our success. If we can play solid defense and not give teams extra outs, we will compete with any team.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Coach: Chris Carr (eighth season); Assistants: Randy Boulay (eighth), Kevin Ruggles (eighth)
Last Year’s Record: 15-1 (Division II champions)
Graduation Losses: Kelleigh Simpson, Emily Tanner, Delaney Noyes
Returnees: Capt. Kadienne Whitcomb, Sr., IF; Capt. Isabelle Priest, Sr., IF/OF; Capt. Imogyn Cote, Sr., IF; Capt. Emma Newland, Sr., IF/OF; Natalie Tenney, Sr., IF; Brydie Barton, Sr., IF/OF; Molly Smith, Soph., IF/OF; Jaydin Royer, Soph., P/OF; Molly Renaudette, Soph., IF.
Newcomers: Julia Sawyer, Sr., IF/OF; Rylie Taylor, Soph., IF/OF; Ashleigh Simpson, Fr., P/OF.
Players to Watch/Season Outlook: “Everyone can do something that will contribute to the team’s success,” coach Carr said. “With seven returning starters, this group will be fun to watch. If we stay healthy, we are looking to make another run at it.”
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division III
Coach: Rick Hudson (fourth season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-8
Graduation Losses: Anzley Crafts, Caylin Wesoja
Returnees: Taylor Menard, Sr., C; Alexis Limlaw-Sicard, Sr., SS; Mariah Bacon, Jr., 3B; Destiny-joi Glover, Jr., OF/C; Caitlyn Brown, Jr., 1B; Jessica Johnson, Jr., 1B/3B; Tyra Scelza, Soph., OF/C; Maya Auger, Soph., OF; Mikayla Richardson, Soph., P; Tessa Patrick, Soph., 2B/SS.
Newcomers: Sakoya Sweeney, Jr., OF/P/IF; Ashlyn Hicks, Jr., 2B/P.
Players To Watch: Mariah Bacon, strong power hitter; Tyra Scelza, speedy leadoff hitter and gifted outfielder with natural instincts; Taylor Menard, strong hitting field general; Sakoya Sweeney, first-year player with a lot of athletic ability.
Season Outlook: “We are looking to improve on last year’s record, get above that .500 mark and surprise a few teams along the way,” coach Hudson said. “Also getting further into the playoffs if not going all the way. Of course, that is the final goal.”
——
DANVILLE BEARS
Division IV
Coach: Paul Remick (38th season)
Last Year’s Record: 14-1 (Division IV champions)
Graduation Losses: Paige Hale and Carlie Belliveau
Returnees: Allie Beliveau, Sr., RF; Rylie Cadieux, Sr., 3B; Zoe Crocker, Sr., SS; Colleen Flinn, Sr., P/1B; Ava Marshia, Sr., C; Liza Morse, Sr., CF; Sophie Palmeri, Sr., OF; Avery Withers, Sr., LF; Kaili Huang, Jr., Manager.
Newcomers: Soline Herbst, Sr., Utility; Caitlyn Mayo, Sr., Utility; Jasmine Dunbar, Jr., IF, Vannesa Foster, Jr., Utility; Kendall Hale, eighth grade, P/1B; Myah Morgan, 8, Utility; Taylor Carson, Fr., Utility; Brooke Hale, 9, Utility; Phoebe Crocker, 8, Utility.
Players To Watch: Rylie Cadieux, Zoe Crocker, Ava Marshia: All have great arms and can hit.
Season Outlook: “We have a great defense and will score runs,” Remick said. “The season hinges on pitching; If that is there we will be tough to beat. Just work hard and get ready for the playoffs.”
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
DIVISION III
Coach: Kalie Gonyer (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 11-4
Graduation Losses: Nicole Gross, Alyssa Fryman
Returnees: Lexus McIntosh, Sr.; Morgan Doolan, Sr.; Carissa Challinor, Sr.; Delaney Robinson, Sr.; Jaylin Bennett, Jr.; Kaitlyn Wheeler, Jr.; Tara St. Cyr, Soph.; Ava Simpson, Soph.; Emma Merrill, Soph.; Jaylin Leslie-Wakeham, Soph.; Averey Harris, Soph.; Adrianna Dami, Soph.; Ciera Challinor, Soph.; Mariyah Belair, Soph.
Newcomers: Emma Simpson, Fr.
Players To Watch: “We have a great group of seniors leading the pack,” coach Gonyer said in taking over for longtime coach Forrest Hicks. “Lexus McIntosh leading her team in the circle. Carissa Challinor, bringing strength, a great attitude and very strong offensive and defensive skills to the team. Morgan Doolan, with great work ethic bringing great defensive skills on the ‘hot corner’ at third base. Delaney Robinson who brings speed, drive and grit in the outfield, while hitting very well. Junior Jaylin Bennett is working hard behind the plate.”
Season Outlook: We’ve got a young but talented team, with great leadership from the upper class. We should be very competitive this year,” Gonyer said.
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Coach: Dana Huntington (11th season)
Last Year’s Record: 20-1 (Division IV champions)
Graduation Losses: Keatyn Horne, Graci Kaiser, Maachah Krull, Emily Prest, Morgan Wagstaff
Returnees: Emily Farr, Sr., C/OF; Mackenzie Kingsbury, Sr., P/IF; Leah Krull, Sr., IF/OF; Anna McIntyre, Sr., IF/OF; Jessica Riley, Sr., IF/OF; Maddie Roy, Sr., OF/IF; Anna Roy, Sr., OF/IF; Mackenzie Griswold, Soph., P/IF/OF; Dory Roy, Soph., C/2B.
Newcomers: Hannah Keeler, Sr., 2B/OF; Abby Crocker, Jr., IF/OF; Jane Roy, Fr., P-IF/OF; Eliza Wagstaff, Fr., P/IF/OF.
Players To Watch: “The seniors,” coach Huntington said. “They have the experience that should help the team during close games. The upperclassmen are players that work hard and support teammates very well.
Season Outlook: “This is a quality group of players and they are looking forward to the season,” Huntington said. “The goal is to get to Plymouth and the girls are working hard to get there. I am looking forward to seeing the talented newcomers blend in with the skilled, experienced returnees to create a quality softball team.”
——
LISBON PANTHERS
Division IV
Coach: Arthur Boutin
Last Year’s Record: 11-6 (lost to Woodsville in first round)
Graduation Losses: Peyton Clark, Moriah Jellison, Aiden Jesseman, Rachel Strout.
Returnees: Sara Brown, Sr., OF; Kendal Clark, Sr., IF; Kiley Hill, Sr., C; Katie Clark, Jr., P.; Taylor Clark, Jr., OF; Tori Jellison, Jr., OF; Kora Sibley, Jr., IF; Julia Aldrich Gauthier, Soph., OF; Mya Drew, Jr., OF.
Newcomers: Ryleigh Carroll, Sr., OF; Destiny Hudson, Jr., OF; Moriah Charest, Fr., IF; Natasha Holbrook, Fr., IF; Sophie Lafond, Fr., IF; Linnea Trudell, Fr., OF; Meredith Barnes, 8th, OF; Bailey Clark, 8th, C.
Season Outlook: “The team goal is to play hard and improve with every game and hopefully be playing our best by the end of the season,” coach Boutin.
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Coach: Andrew Kilmer (first season); Assistant: Kelly Pilotte (first season).
Last Year’s Record: 1-15
Graduation Losses: Hannah Brow, Jaiden Ridlon, Emily Tholl
Returnees: Madeline Carbonneau, Sr.; Jamilee Lamarre, Sr.; Josie Bryant, Sr.; Hailee Beane, Sr.; Kylie Lord, Jr.; Taytum Adams, Soph.; Marlyn Valentin, Soph.
Newcomers: Aaliyah Brothers, Sr.; Kaylee Manzella, Sr.; Kineisha Lopez, Sr.; Kiera Therrien, Fr.; Hailey Blodgett, Soph.; Natalia Pleisdel, Soph.; Max Lewis, Fr.; Molly Donahue, Fr.; Avah Lucas, Fr.; Ellie Maccini, Fr.; Neveah Fahey, Fr.; Kaelyn Moore, Fr.
Season Outlook: “We are a rebuilding team. The key right now is fine-tuning the basic skills, and mixing and matching lineups to see what works well. The athletes are working hard in practices so we are hopeful that translates into success on the field,” coach Kilmer said. “We will lean on our seniors and returnees to provide leadership. Our outlook is to improve upon last season and to play to win one game at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.