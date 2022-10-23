2022 Area Vermont H.S. Soccer Playoff Pairings Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 23, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Country is the No. 2 seed in Division II. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Vermont Principals’ Association on Sunday released its boys and girls soccer pairings for all divisions. Below are the area teams’ matchups for the opening two rounds.VERMONTBOYS SOCCER DIVISION IFirst RoundWednesday, Oct. 26No. 10 Brattleboro (6-7-1) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (7-7), 3 p.m.QuarterfinalSaturday, Oct. 29Brattleboro-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 2 Champlain Valley (11-3), 2 p.m.DIVISION IIFirst RoundWednesday, Oct. 26No. 12 Lake Region (5-9) at No. 5 U-32 (11-3), 6 p.m.No. 11 Spaulding (5-9) at No. 6 North Country (8-4-2), 3 p.m.QuarterfinalsSaturday, Oct. 29Lake Region-U-32 winner vs. No. 13 Green Mountain-No. 4 Hartford winner, 11 a.m.Spaulding-North Country winner vs. No. 14 Milton-No. 3 Harwood winner, 11 a.m.DIVISION IIIFirst RoundWednesday, Oct. 26No. 10 Hazen (5-8-1) at No. 7 BFA-Fairfax (9-5), 3 p.m.QuarterfinalSaturday, Oct. 29Hazen-BFA-Fairfax winner vs. No. 15 Bellows Falls-No. 2 Stowe winner, 2 p.m.DIVISION IVFirst RoundWednesday, Oct. 26No. 15 Blue Mountain (2-12) at No. 2 Winooski (11-2), 3 p.m.No. 10 Danville (5-9) at No. 7 Richford (6-6-1), 3 p.m.QuarterfinalsSaturday, Oct. 29Danville-Richford winner vs. Blue Mountain-Winooski winner, 11 a.m. ——GIRLS SOCCERDIVISION IFirst RoundTuesday, Oct. 25No. 10 St. Johnsbury (5-8-1) at No. 7 South Burlington (5-7-2), 6 p.m.QuarterfinalSaturday, Oct. 29St. Johnsbury-South Burlington winner at No. 2 Colchester (12-1-1), 10 a.m.DIVISION IIFirst RoundTuesday, Oct. 25No. 15 Lamoille (3-11) at No. 2 North Country (11-2-1), 3 p.m.QuarterfinalFriday, Oct. 28No. 10 Otter Valley-No. 7 Milton winner vs. Lamoille-North Country winner, 3 p.m.DIVISION IIIFirst RoundTuesday, Oct. 25No. 10 Lake Region (5-7-2) at No. 7 Randolph (7-6-1), 3 p.m.QuarterfinalFriday, Oct. 28Lake Region-Randolph winner vs. No. 15 Thetford-No. 2 BFA-Fairfax winner, 3 p.m.DIVISION IVFirst RoundTuesday, Oct. 25No. 9 Poultney (7-7) at No. 8 Danville (6-7-1), 3 p.m.No. 14 Sharon (3-11) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (10-4), 3 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26No. 11 Hazen (5-8-1) at No. 6 Arlington (10-4), 4 p.m.QuarterfinalsFriday, Oct. 28Poultney-Danville winner at No. 1 Leland and Gray (13-0-1), 3 p.m.Hazen-Arlington winner vs. Sharon-Blue Mountain winner, 3 p.m. More from this section Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 21) And Saturday Schedule Thursday H.S. More from this section Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 21) And Saturday Schedule Thursday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Escape Falcons Friday H.S. Roundup: Nitsche Helps SJA To Draw; Lakers Power Past Falcons 