2022 Area Vermont High School Spring Playoff Matchups
Buy Now

Lyndon tops visiting Spaulding 17-5 on senior day in a Division II softball game on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The victory capped an undefeated regular season. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

The Vermont Principals’ Association released its spring tournament pairings on Monday. Below are the local matchups for the first two rounds.

SOFTBALL

DIVISION I

First Round

Tuesday

No. 9 North Country (6-10) at No. 8 Brattleboro (9-5), 4

No. 11 Champlain Valley (4-10) at No. 6 St. Johnsbury (11-5)

Quarterfinals

Friday

North Country-Brattleboro winner at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (16-0). 4

Champlain Valley-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 3 Missisquoi (12-3), 4

——

DIVISION II

First Round

Tuesday

No. 1 Lyndon (bye)

Quarterfinal

Saturday

No. 9 Milton (7-9)-No. 8 Springfield (7-9) winner at No. 1 Lyndon (16-0), 11

——

DIVISION III

First Round

Tuesday

No. 12 Peoples (2-9) at No. 5 Lake Region (5-7), 4

Quarterfinal

Saturday

Peoples-Lake Region winner vs. No. 13 White River Valley (1-15)-No. 4 BFA-Fairfax (9-6) winner, 4

——

DIVISION IV

First Round

No. 2 Danville (bye)

No. 3 Blue Mountain (bye)

Quarterfinals

Friday

No. 7 Northfield (5-7) at No. 2 Danville (10-2), 4

No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4

——

BASEBALL

DIVISION I

First Round

Tuesday

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-11) at No. 5 Burr and Burton (12-4), 4:30

Quarterfinal

Friday

St. Johnsbury-Burr and Burton winner vs. No. 13 Mt. Mansfield (3-11)-No. 4 Essex (10-5) winner, 4:30

——

DIVISION II

First Round

Tuesday

No. 12 Lake Region (7-8) at No. 5 U-32 (10-5), 4:30

No. 15 Middlebury (2-12) at No. 2 Lyndon (13-3), 4:30

No. 14 North Country (5-11) at No. 3 Enosburg (12-3), 4:30

Quarterfinals

Friday

Lake-Region-U-32 winner vs. No. 13 Fair Haven (6-10)-No. 4 Mt. Abraham (11-5) winner, 4:30

No. 11 Otter Valley (6-10)-No. 6 Hartford (7-8) winner vs. North C0untry-Enosburg winner, 4:30

Saturday

No. 10 Harwood (7-8)-No. 7 Springfield (11-5) winner vs. Middlebury-Lyndon winner, 1

——

DIVISION III

First Round

No. 1 Hazen (bye)

Quarterfinal

Saturday

No. 9 Williamstown (6-8)-No. 8 BFA-Fairfax (6-9) winner at No. 1 Hazen (13-2), 4

——

DIVISION IV

First Round

No. 1 Blue Mountain (bye)

No. 6 Danville (bye)

Quarterfinals

Saturday

No. 9 Richford (2-11)-No. 8 Proctor (5-8) winner at No. 1 Blue Mountain (14-0), 4

No. 6 Danville (6-8) at No. 3 Arlington (9-3), 4

——

GIRLS LACROSSE

First Round

No. 3 St. Johnsbury (bye)

Quarterfinal

Friday

No. 11 Lamoille (1-12)-No. 6 U-32 (8-7) winner at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1), 4:30

——

BOYS LACROSSE

First Round

Tuesday

No. 9 St. Johnsbury (4-9) at No. 8 Burlington (2-13), 4:30

Quarterfinal

Friday

St. Johnsbury-Burlington winner at No. 1 Rice (12-0), 4:30

——

GIRLS TENNIS

First Round

Tuesday

No. 9 BFA-St. Albans (4-11) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-9), 3

Quarterfinal

Thursday

BFA-St. Albans-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 1 Stowe (11-1), 3

——

BOYS TENNIS

First Round

Wednesday

No. 15 Harwood (2-5-1) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (13-0), 3

Quarterfinal

Friday

No. 10 Rice (6-7)-No. 7 South Burlington (9-5) winner vs. Harwood-St. Johnsbury winner, 3

——

GIRLS ULTIMATE

First Round

St. J (bye)

Quarterfinal

Thursday

Mount Mansfield (0-7) at St. Johnsbury (12-0), 4

——

BOYS ULTIMATE

First Round

Tuesday

No. 9 Milton (5-6) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-4), 4

Quarterfinal

Friday

Milton-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 1 South Burlington (10-0), 4

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.