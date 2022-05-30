2022 Area Vermont High School Spring Playoff Matchups

The Vermont Principals’ Association released its spring tournament pairings on Monday. Below are the local matchups for the first two rounds.
SOFTBALL
DIVISION I
First Round
Tuesday
No. 9 North Country (6-10) at No. 8 Brattleboro (9-5), 4
No. 11 Champlain Valley (4-10) at No. 6 St. Johnsbury (11-5)
Quarterfinals
Friday
North Country-Brattleboro winner at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (16-0). 4
Champlain Valley-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 3 Missisquoi (12-3), 4
——
DIVISION II
First Round
Tuesday
No. 1 Lyndon (bye)
Quarterfinal
Saturday
No. 9 Milton (7-9)-No. 8 Springfield (7-9) winner at No. 1 Lyndon (16-0), 11
——
DIVISION III
First Round
Tuesday
No. 12 Peoples (2-9) at No. 5 Lake Region (5-7), 4
Quarterfinal
Saturday
Peoples-Lake Region winner vs. No. 13 White River Valley (1-15)-No. 4 BFA-Fairfax (9-6) winner, 4
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
No. 2 Danville (bye)
No. 3 Blue Mountain (bye)
Quarterfinals
Friday
No. 7 Northfield (5-7) at No. 2 Danville (10-2), 4
No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4
——
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
First Round
Tuesday
No. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-11) at No. 5 Burr and Burton (12-4), 4:30
Quarterfinal
Friday
St. Johnsbury-Burr and Burton winner vs. No. 13 Mt. Mansfield (3-11)-No. 4 Essex (10-5) winner, 4:30
——
DIVISION II
First Round
Tuesday
No. 12 Lake Region (7-8) at No. 5 U-32 (10-5), 4:30
No. 15 Middlebury (2-12) at No. 2 Lyndon (13-3), 4:30
No. 14 North Country (5-11) at No. 3 Enosburg (12-3), 4:30
Quarterfinals
Friday
Lake-Region-U-32 winner vs. No. 13 Fair Haven (6-10)-No. 4 Mt. Abraham (11-5) winner, 4:30
No. 11 Otter Valley (6-10)-No. 6 Hartford (7-8) winner vs. North C0untry-Enosburg winner, 4:30
Saturday
No. 10 Harwood (7-8)-No. 7 Springfield (11-5) winner vs. Middlebury-Lyndon winner, 1
——
DIVISION III
First Round
No. 1 Hazen (bye)
Quarterfinal
Saturday
No. 9 Williamstown (6-8)-No. 8 BFA-Fairfax (6-9) winner at No. 1 Hazen (13-2), 4
——
DIVISION IV
First Round
No. 1 Blue Mountain (bye)
No. 6 Danville (bye)
Quarterfinals
Saturday
No. 9 Richford (2-11)-No. 8 Proctor (5-8) winner at No. 1 Blue Mountain (14-0), 4
No. 6 Danville (6-8) at No. 3 Arlington (9-3), 4
——
GIRLS LACROSSE
First Round
No. 3 St. Johnsbury (bye)
Quarterfinal
Friday
No. 11 Lamoille (1-12)-No. 6 U-32 (8-7) winner at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1), 4:30
——
BOYS LACROSSE
First Round
Tuesday
No. 9 St. Johnsbury (4-9) at No. 8 Burlington (2-13), 4:30
Quarterfinal
Friday
St. Johnsbury-Burlington winner at No. 1 Rice (12-0), 4:30
——
GIRLS TENNIS
First Round
Tuesday
No. 9 BFA-St. Albans (4-11) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-9), 3
Quarterfinal
Thursday
BFA-St. Albans-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 1 Stowe (11-1), 3
——
BOYS TENNIS
First Round
Wednesday
No. 15 Harwood (2-5-1) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (13-0), 3
Quarterfinal
Friday
No. 10 Rice (6-7)-No. 7 South Burlington (9-5) winner vs. Harwood-St. Johnsbury winner, 3
——
GIRLS ULTIMATE
First Round
St. J (bye)
Quarterfinal
Thursday
Mount Mansfield (0-7) at St. Johnsbury (12-0), 4
——
BOYS ULTIMATE
First Round
Tuesday
No. 9 Milton (5-6) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-4), 4
Quarterfinal
Friday
Milton-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 1 South Burlington (10-0), 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.