2022 Babe Ruth Baseball 14U State Tournament Scores And Schedule Michael Beniash Jul 10, 2022 2022 Babe Ruth Baseball 14U State TournamentAt North Country Union H.S. (Newport)Friday, July 8 Game 1: Orleans County defeats Twin RiversGame 2: Franklin County 11, Brattleboro 1Saturday, July 9Game 3: Lyndon 6, Orleans County 2Game 4: Twin Rivers 17, Brattleboro 4 Game: 6: Orleans County 15, Twin Rivers 2Sunday, July 10Game 5: Lyndon 6, Franklin County 1Game 7: Orleans County 3, Franklin County 1Monday, July 11Game 8: Lyndon vs. Orleans County, 6Tuesday, July 12Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 6 (if needed) 