The 2022 Vermont high school football kicks off Friday night.
That means it’s time to fire up the Caledonian-Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
Trask was the champion last fall.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
——
WEEK 1 MATCHUPS
Mount Mansfield at BFA-St. Albans
Garfield: Mt. Mansfield
Beck: BFA-St. Albans
Trask: Mt. Mansfield
Beniash: BFA-St. Albans
Baker: BFA-St. Albans
Doyon: BFA-St. Albans
Abrami: BFA-St. Albans
——
Champlain Valley at Middlebury
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Baker: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
Essex at Rutland
Garfield: Rutland
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: Rutland
Baker: Rutland
Doyon: Essex
Abrami: Rutland
——
St. Johnsbury at Hartford
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Baker: St. Johnsbury
Doyon: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: Hartford
——
Brattleboro at Bellows Falls
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Baker: Bellows Falls
Doyon: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
Mount Anthony at Colchester
Garfield: Mt. Anthony
Beck: Mt. Anthony
Trask: Colchester
Beniash: Mt. Anthony
Baker: Mt. Anthony
Doyon: Mt. Anthony
Abrami: Mt. Anthony
——
Fair Haven at U-32
Garfield: U-32
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Fair Haven
Beniash: Fair Haven
Baker: U-32
Doyon: U-32
Abrami: U-32
——
Woodstock at Springfield
Garfield: Woodstock
Beck: Woodstock
Trask: Woodstock
Beniash: Woodstock
Baker: Woodstock
Doyon: Woodstock
Abrami: Woodstock
——
Burlington/South Burlington at Burr and Burton
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Baker: Burr and Burton
Doyon: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
Windsor at BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Garfield: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Baker: Windsor
Doyon: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
Mill River at Oxbow
Garfield: Mill River
Beck: Mill River
Trask: Oxbow
Beniash: Mill River
Baker: Oxbow
Doyon: Mill River
Abrami: Mill River
——
Milton at Missisquoi
Garfield: Missisquoi
Beck: Milton
Trask: Milton
Beniash: Milton
Baker: Milton
Doyon: Milton
Abrami: Milton
——
Mt. Abraham at Poultney
Garfield: Mt. Abraham
Beck: Mt. Abraham
Trask: Mt. Abraham
Beniash: Mt. Abraham
Baker: Mt. Abraham
Doyon: Mt. Abraham
Abrami: Mt. Abraham
——
Otter Valley at Rice
Garfield: Rice
Beck: Rice
Trask: Rice
Beniash: Rice
Baker: Rice
Doyon: Rice
Abrami: Rice
——
North Country at Spaulding
Garfield: North Country
Beck: Spaulding
Trask: Spaulding
Beniash: Spaulding
Baker: Spaulding
Doyon: Spaulding
Abrami: North Country
