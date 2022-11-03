2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 10 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 9 of the 2022 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and reigning champion Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check here for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 9 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Beniash 102-33 (12-3)
2. Doyon 100-35 (12-3)
3. Abrami 97-38 (12-3)
4. Beck 92-43 (10-5)
5. Trask 88-47 (9-6)
6. Garfield 87-48 (12-3)
7. Baker 85-50 (10-5)
——
WEEK 10 MATCHUPS
No. 4 Essex (6-3) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (8-0)
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Baker: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
No. 3 Middlebury (6-3) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (7-2)
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Beck: Burr and Burton
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Baker: Burr and Burton
Doyon: Middlebury
Abrami: Middlebury
——
No. 4 Brattleboro (6-3) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (9-0)
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Baker: Bellows Falls
Doyon: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
No. 3 Fair Haven (7-2) at No. 2 Mt. Anthony (7-2)
Garfield: Fair Haven
Beck: Mt. Anthony
Trask: Mt. Anthony
Beniash: Mt. Anthony
Baker: Mt. Anthony
Doyon: Mt. Anthony
Abrami: Mt. Anthony
——
No. 5 Mt. Abraham (5-4) at No. 1 Windsor (9-0)
Garfield: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Baker: Windsor
Doyon: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
No. 3 Mill River (6-2) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (7-1)
Garfield: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Beck: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Trask: Mill River
Beniash: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Baker: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Doyon: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
Abrami: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille
——
Chargers at Falcons
Garfield: Falcons
Beck: Chargers
Trask: Chargers
Beniash: Chargers
Baker: Falcons
Doyon: Chargers
Abrami: Chargers
——
Packers at Lions
Garfield: Lions
Beck: Packers
Trask: Packers
Beniash: Packers
Baker: Packers
Doyon: Packers
Abrami: Packers
——
Colts at Patriots
Garfield: Patriots
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Baker: Patriots
Doyon: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
——
Rams at Bucs
Garfield: Bucs
Beck: Bucs
Trask: Bucs
Beniash: Bucs
Baker: Rams
Doyon: Bucs
Abrami: Rams
——
