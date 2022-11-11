2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 11 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 11 of the 2022 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and reigning champion Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check here for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 10 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Beniash 110-35 (8-2)
2. Doyon 109-36 (9-1)
3. Abrami 106-39 (9-1)
4. Beck 100-45 (8-2)
5. Trask 95-50 (7-3)
6. Garfield 94-51 (7-3)
7. Baker 91-54 (6-4)
——
WEEK 11 MATCHUPS
No. 3 Middlebury (7-3) vs. No. 1 Champlain Valley (9-0)
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Baker: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
No. 2 Mt. Anthony (8-2) vs. No. 1 Bellows Falls (10-0)
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Mt. Anthony
Baker: Bellows Falls
Doyon: Mt. Anthony
Abrami: Mt. Anthony
——
No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (8-1) vs. No. 1 Windsor (10-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.