2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 2 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 2 of the 2022 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and reigning champion Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
Check back for weekly picks and standings.
WEEK 1 STANDINGS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Beck: 14-1
T2. Beniash: 13-2
T2. Abrami: 13-2
T4. Garfield: 12-3
T4. Baker: 12-3
T4. Doyon: 12-3
7. Trask: 10-5
——
WEEK 2 MATCHUPS
Hartford at Essex
Garfield: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Essex
Beniash: Hartford
Baker: Essex
Doyon: Essex
Abrami: Hartford
——
Middlebury at St. Johnsbury
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Baker: St. Johnsbury
Doyon: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
——
SeaWolves at Rutland
Garfield: Rutland
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Rutland
Beniash: SeaWolves
Baker: Rutland
Doyon: Rutland
Abrami: SeaWolves
——
Colchester at Brattleboro
Garfield: Brattleboro
Beck: Brattleboro
Trask: Brattleboro
Beniash: Brattleboro
Baker: Brattleboro
Doyon: Brattleboro
Abrami: Brattleboro
——
BFA-St. Albans at Burr and Burton
Garfield: BFA-St. Albans
Beck: BFA-St. Albans
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Burr and Burton
Baker: BFA-St. Albans
Doyon: Burr and Burton
Abrami: BFA-St. Albans
——
Champlain Valley at Exeter (N.H.)
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Exeter
Trask: Exeter
Beniash: Exeter
Baker: Exeter
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Exeter
——
Fair Haven at Bellows Falls
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Bellows Falls
Baker: Bellows Falls
Doyon: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
U-32 at Lyndon
Garfield: Lyndon
Beck: Lyndon
Trask: Lyndon
Beniash: Lyndon
Baker: Lyndon
Doyon: Lyndon
Abrami: U-32
——
North Country at Mount Mansfield
Garfield: North Country
Beck: North Country
Trask: North Country
Beniash: North Country
Baker: North Country
Doyon: North Country
Abrami: Mt. Mansfield
——
Oxbow at Poultney
Garfield: Poultney
Beck: Poultney
Trask: Oxbow
Beniash: Poultney
Baker: Oxbow
Doyon: Oxbow
Abrami: Poultney
——
Patriots at Dolphins
Garfield: Patriots
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Patriots
Beniash: Patriots
Baker: Patriots
Doyon: Patriots
Abrami: Patriots
——
Giants at Titans
Garfield: Titans
Beck: Titans
Trask: Titans
Beniash: Titans
Baker: Titans
Doyon: Titans
Abrami: Giants
——
Packers at Vikings
Garfield: Packers
Beck: Packers
Trask: Packers
Beniash: Vikings
Baker: Packers
Doyon: Vikings
Abrami: Packers
——
Chiefs at Cardinals
Garfield: Chiefs
Beck: Chiefs
Trask: Chiefs
Beniash: Chiefs
Baker: Cardinals
Doyon: Chiefs
Abrami: Chiefs
——
Bucs at Cowboys
Garfield: Bucs
Beck: Bucs
Trask: Bucs
Beniash: Cowboys
Baker: Bucs
Doyon: Bucs
Abrami: Bucs
