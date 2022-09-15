2022 Caledonian Record Pigskin Predictions: Week 3 Picks

The Caledonian Record’s annual Pigskin Predictions are back for Week 3 of the 2022 football season.
The CR’s Kevin Doyon, Stephen Garfield and Michael Beniash will tangle with Northeast Sports Network’s David Baker and reigning champion Kevin Trask, former longtime CR sports writer Craig Beck, aka Bones, and Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press.
We will predict the winners from the best high school games of the week, along with a handful of NFL games when that season kicks off next week.
WEEK 2 RESULTS
Overall Record (Last Week)
1. Beck: 24-6 (10-5)
2. Beniash: 23-7 (10-5)
2. Doyon: 23-7 (11-4)
4. Garfield: 21-9 (9-6)
4. Trask: 21-9 (11-4)
4. Baker: 21-9 (9-6)
7. Abrami: 21-9 (8-7)
——
WEEK 3 MATCHUPS
Burr and Burton at Rutland
Garfield: Burr and Burton
Beck: Rutland
Trask: Burr and Burton
Beniash: Rutland
Baker: Burr and Burton
Doyon: Burr and Burton
Abrami: Burr and Burton
——
Champlain Valley at SeaWolves
Garfield: Champlain Valley
Beck: Champlain Valley
Trask: Champlain Valley
Beniash: Champlain Valley
Baker: Champlain Valley
Doyon: Champlain Valley
Abrami: Champlain Valley
——
St. Johnsbury at Essex
Garfield: St. Johnsbury
Beck: St. Johnsbury
Trask: St. Johnsbury
Beniash: St. Johnsbury
Baker: St. Johnsbury
Doyon: St. Johnsbury
Abrami: St. Johnsbury
——
Brattleboro at Hartford
Garfield: Hartford
Beck: Hartford
Trask: Hartford
Beniash: Hartford
Baker: Hartford
Doyon: Hartford
Abrami: Hartford
——
Bellows Falls at Mount Anthony
Garfield: Bellows Falls
Beck: Bellows Falls
Trask: Bellows Falls
Beniash: Mount Anthony
Baker: Mount Anthony
Doyon: Bellows Falls
Abrami: Bellows Falls
——
North Country at U-32
Garfield: North Country
Beck: North Country
Trask: North Country
Beniash: North Country
Baker: North Country
Doyon: North Country
Abrami: North Country
——
Windsor at Milton
Garfield: Windsor
Beck: Windsor
Trask: Windsor
Beniash: Windsor
Baker: Windsor
Doyon: Windsor
Abrami: Windsor
——
Oxbow at Woodstock
Garfield: Woodstock
Beck: Woodstock
Trask: Woodstock
Beniash: Woodstock
Baker: Oxbow
Doyon: Woodstock
Abrami: Woodstock
——
BFA-St. Albans at Middlebury
Garfield: BFA-St. Albans
Beck: Middlebury
Trask: BFA-St. Albans
Beniash: Middlebury
Baker: Middlebury
Doyon: BFA-St. Albans
Abrami: BFA-St. Albans
——
Colchester at Mount Mansfield
Garfield: Mount Mansfield
Beck: Mount Mansfield
Trask: Colchester
Beniash: Colchester
Baker: Mount Mansfield
Doyon: Colchester
Abrami: Colchester
——
Lyndon at Fair Haven
Garfield: Lyndon
Beck: Fair Haven
Trask: Lyndon
Beniash: Lyndon
Baker: Lyndon
Doyon: Lyndon
Abrami: Lyndon
——
Springfield at Otter Valley
Garfield: Otter Valley
Beck: Springfield
Trask: Otter Valley
Beniash: Otter Valley
Baker: Springfield
Doyon: Otter Valley
Abrami: Springfield
——
Patriots at Steelers
Garfield: Steelers
Beck: Patriots
Trask: Steelers
Beniash: Steelers
Baker: Patriots
Doyon: Patriots
Abrami: Steelers
——
Panthers at Giants
Garfield: Panthers
Beck: Panthers
Trask: Giants
Beniash: Giants
Baker: Panthers
Doyon: Panthers
Abrami: Giants
——
Vikings at Eagles
Garfield: Vikings
Beck: Vikings
Trask: Vikings
Beniash: Eagles
Baker: Eagles
Doyon: Vikings
Abrami: Vikings
